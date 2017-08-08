Dividends & Income Digest: Where Are You Finding Opportunities In This Market?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

This week, contributors answer the question: "Where are you finding opportunities in the market right now?"

Every issue, SA explores a dividend and income investing question and shares the responses, as well as highlights recent insightful pieces of opinion and analysis.

A correction is inevitable, right? Maybe another recession? With stocks soaring through 2017, leaving prior highs in their wake, the market's bound to lose steam at some point.

Or is it?

At best, it's impossible to know when new highs will be traded in for slips and slides. In the meantime, we wait, and we do our best to spot opportunities and take advantage of them.

Blue Harbinger recently pointed to evidence of a potential fall market top in "10 Safe High-Income Opportunities," and wrote:

We believe the stock market is going much, much higher over the long term, but we also know many investors simply cannot stomach short- and intermediate-term volatility and thereby prefer to focus their investments on safe income-generating opportunities instead of simply very long-term capital appreciation.

In "Are Dividend Investors Becoming Irrationally Exuberant?" Adam Aloisi wrote that over the past few months, he's struggled to find compelling dividend investment opportunities. He cautioned that "this is not the time to be aggressive. Dividend growth on a wholesale level is slowing, payout rates are rising, risks are escalating, while potential rewards are diminishing." Nevertheless, he wrote:

There is clearly a volatile, growth-speculative backdrop to today's market, but it should be characterized as much more rational and perhaps discriminate than 20 years ago. Back then, start-up IPOs, stock splits, and an unsophisticated chase dominated markets. At least today, investors seem keyed into profitable ventures rather than fly-by-night "dot bombs."

This week's Digest question aims to suss out some of those "profitable ventures" -- if they really do exist. I asked several of our authors to respond to this question:

Where are you finding opportunities in this market? Or, alternatively, are you finding opportunities in this market?

And here's what they had to say:

The S&P 500 is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. It’s long-term historical average is 15.7. The market is certainly overvalued from a historical perspective. While the market as a whole is overvalued, investors don’t need to buy every stock in "the market." The stock market is made up of thousands of individual companies. Not all are overvalued; there are still a few bargains to be had. With that said, finding dividend growth stocks with strong competitive advantages trading at fair or better prices is not easy in today’s overvalued market. The first place I look for high quality dividend growth stocks is the Dividend Aristocrats Index. Unfortunately, most are trading above their historical average valuation levels. Around 10% of the Dividend Aristocrats Index (give or take) is still trading below its historical average valuation levels of the last decade. These tend to be great businesses going through temporary problems (the type of stock analyzed in Undervalued Aristocrats). In today’s market, I’m finding opportunity where there’s a lot of negative sentiment surrounding a stock – usually due to a weak earnings report or lower-than-expected guidance. There are still great businesses on sale, but investors must be willing to take a long-term perspective and buy in when these great businesses are experiencing temporary problems.

I must admit the current market value is making me a little bit uncomfortable. But betting against the market is a bad idea. Instead of trying to figure out when the market is about to crash, I rather work on finding value. I always start my search with a focus on dividend growing stocks. I like the dividend achievers list as they count newer dividend growers in their list. But I don’t stop there. I also pull out an equity search to find strong growers over the past five years. A long dividend growth history is nice, but companies that have been able to raise their distribution recently are better. There are currently great opportunities with younger dividend growers such as Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL) and Starbucks (SBUX). While they are very different companies and are not in the same sector at all, they all share many similarities: 1. Their dividend yields are low (under 2%) and ignored by many income seeking investors. DIS is paying 1.45% yield, AAPL 1.61%, SBUX at 1.80%. In a low-interest environment, income-seeking investors are looking for investments to return low yield bonds. Investing in low yield stocks doesn’t really meet their criterion. This is why I feel these companies are being ignored in this bullish market. 2. Double-digit dividend growths over the past 5 years. While their dividend yields are not impressive, their growth pace is. DIS shows a 15.77% annualized growth rate, AAPL 10.72% and SBUX 24.08%. Besides AAPL, they all doubled their payments within the past 5 years. 3. Their payout ratio is low (under 45%). After showing such strong dividend growth, I would expect payout ratio to be relatively high. But it’s not the case. SBUX is at 44.40% followed by AAPL at 27.14% and finally DIS at 25.79%. No matter what happens in the upcoming years, I know those 3 companies will continue raising their dividend as they have lots of room to do so. 4. They all show strong growth vectors for the future. Disney has created an important growth vector through their movie division. The acquisitions of Marvel and Lucas Film (Star Wars) have created an unlimited box of blockbuster ideas. Their ability to multiply their revenue coming from those movies is quite impressive too. For each movie, there will be multiple gears, toys and apparel sold. Apple has created a very sticky product ecosystem making Apple customers more fans than clients. While AAPL relies mostly on their iPhone sales to generate their cash flow, their service business (Apple Pay, Apple music, etc.) is growing rapidly. Finally, Starbucks has lots of room to increase its store numbers. But management doesn’t stop there. Through their membership application, the company is able to know what its clients want and modify their offer accordingly. This is how SBUX has improved its menu, store sizes and business hours.

Domestically, there are not many compelling (i.e., long) opportunities. Common shares are mostly overvalued; some grossly overvalued. Many of the preferred shares I track are trading above par, and the ones that aren't are offering underwhelming yields. The same can be said for bonds. Despite that generalization, there are a few places worthy of consideration. The REIT sector sold off pretty hard the past few months. I'm watching Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Public Storage (PSA) closely. I've also added shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) and Realty Income (O) recently. Another sector that has fallen out of favor is entertainment - AMC Entertainment (AMC), Regal Entertainment (RGC). These are worth putting on your radar as contrarian picks if they continue to decline. I would include telecom stocks as well, but they've recovered strongly off their lows from a few weeks ago. Internationally, I've been adding shares of British utilities amid the tumult that is Brexit. I employed a similar strategy during the French election before Macron was elected which was very successful. I'm sitting on 30% unrealized gains in some of those utilities excluding the generous dividends. Overall, I think it's appropriate to accumulate cash and be patient. Sometimes it's difficult to sit and do nothing, but the market is cyclical and I want to be prepared to take advantage of the next bear market.

The pickings are slim and with valuations and share prices quite high, deeper research is required. For example, I wrote an article on Exxon (XOM) and I cannot believe I am considering trimming my position, but the deeper fundamentals are not appealing to me. On the other hand, IBM (IBM), which has a much more compelling balance sheet, has been hated and its price is way down, yield way up, and PE supports undervaluation. I wrote about that as well. It is a case by case basis right now, and vigilance and research needs to be stronger and deeper. Even with Dividend Aristocrats! I will continue to pick apart the elite stocks and select very carefully.

I am finding opportunities in Canada and the U.S. and internationally. On the Canadian side I add regularly to my Canadian Wide Moat 7 (see my articles on that). The companies offer very generous growing dividends and in most cases I’m buying a very decent earnings yield. Every two weeks, through our matched group plan, I also add to a high-yield dividend growth portfolio that invests in Canadian, U.S. and international companies. I also add to my U.S. Dividend Achievers as well, here and there. In a "rebalancing on the fly" effort, I usually add to the companies that are down in value. You can call that value investing if you like. Investors in the accumulation stage should always be putting their monies to work, swiftly and in a cost effective manner. There should be no worries or trepidation or angst or guesswork. It should be easy and stress free, and that investor should be joyously adding new monies according to plan. If one has enough in bonds, fire away at the stocks. I know folks are worried about the extended bull market run in the U.S., but the earnings yield on the S&P 500 is considerably more than the yield on a 10-year or 20-year treasury. We may get a correction in the next few months, or we could take out the record for the longest bull market run in history. Nobody knows the answer to that question or suggestion. Investors might also consider that the lost decade for U.S. stocks, 2000-2009, was not a lost decade for Canadian and international stock markets. The balanced or balanced growth model of investing (stocks n bond in rebalancing harmony) also did quite well in that period. Diversification can be our best friend. Net, net, nobody knows nuttin’. We don’t know where stocks will be in 5 or 10 years, we don’t know where bond yields will be, we don’t what the rate of inflation will be, GDP growth rates, gold, oil, currencies, market PE ratios. Nada, nada, nada, nada. That said, an investor likely has to be a long term optimist a la Mr. Warren Buffett. But we’re likely best served to always be prepared for the worst. As I often write, we should always invest within our risk tolerance level. We should never be paralyzed. An investor invests. I know I am at the far end of the spectrum. I "buy stocks without looking." I hope I have enough good ones over time. From my decades of research and observations and personal investing, it’s quite clear to me that the most important characteristic or trait for successful investing is consistency and staying the course. One must have a clear plan related to clear goals. From there, we simply execute, hopefully without any fear or stress. Buy. Hold. Add. Rebalance. It took me a long time to realize how simply and easy it can be. Stay calm and carry on.

What do you think? Are there opportunities out there right now, and are you taking advantage of them? Please chime in in the comments below!

