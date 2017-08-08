Hibbett Sports Inc.: A Retailer Trading At 6.1x TTM P/E That Has Been Lost In Amazon's Shadow

With the retail sector down 6.9% year-to-date and the “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Factor” looming over the sector, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is a company that has been hit particularly hard. From a 52-week high of $45.85, the company’s shares now trade for $15.00 which is down a whopping 67%. This fall has left the shares trading at a 6.1x TTM price/earnings ratio and 0.93x price/book. While the investors selling the stock have their reasons, in my opinion, the rapid decline in the shares has been far overdone for a company that has not had one earnings deficit in the last 10 years and has grown book value at an average rate of 13.6% over the same period. Continuing with my other articles on beaten up retailers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV), the pessimism surrounding Hibbett and retail in general has created an opportunity for contrarian investors to step in at a favorable share price.

First a Little about the Company

Hibbett Sports was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company is an “athletic inspired fashion retailer” that sells shoes, clothing, and sports equipment. They primarily serve small and mid-sized communities through 1082 store locations as of Q1 fiscal year 2018 in strip centers and enclosed malls. With 9,200 employees nationwide, Hibbett is also the largest company headquartered in Alabama.

Why the Opportunity?

The company has had a rough last couple years. They were previously being priced as a growth stock with a TTM P/E in the low 20s from 2009 - 2013 but since 2013 the growth slowed down and then fell negative in the past year. In their Q1 FY 2018 release on May 18th this year, the company showed net sales decreasing 2.3% to $275.7 from $282.1M in Q1 of last year with same store sales decreasing 4.9% and EPS decreasing to $0.97 from $1.22. Then on July 24th, the company lowered guidance for Q2 earnings saying they expect to lose $0.19 - $0.22 with same store sales decreasing 10%. Then, on top of that lowered guidance, the company also announced they were finally launching an e-commerce site which reminded analysts and investors that they had yet to have one at a time when the “Amazon Factor” continues to be the story of the retail sector.

Possible Value in a Contrarian Situation

All the negative results and guidance lately has pushed Hibbett’s shares down to 6.1x TTM P/E. While the same store sales results and guidance are not encouraging, a couple of quarters do not negate years of profitable sales growth seen at the company as outlined in the following table.

Quarter & Fiscal Year Same-store-sales Growth (%) Total Sales Growth (%) Q1 FY 2018 -4.9% -2.3% Q4 FY 2017 -2.2% 0.5% Q3 FY 2017 0.7% 3.8% Q2 FY 2017 0.8% 3.9% Q1 FY 2017 1.1% 4.6% Q4 FY 2016 -0.6% 2.7% Q3 FY 2016 0.6% 4.6% Q2 FY 2016 1.1% 2.8% Q1 FY 2016 0.9% 3.0%

Over the past 10 years, the company has achieved an average return on equity (ROE) of 23.8%. While ROE has fallen to 16.2% in the trailing 12 months, this still remains above the 15% level that I like to see in a business. With practically no debt sitting on the balance sheet, return on invested capital (ROIC) has mirrored ROE and is above the 9% that I look for to indicate that a business would be able to maintain its intrinsic value.

This high level of profitability has allowed the company to both reinvest in the business to grow store count and sales while also repurchasing their shares outstanding at a fantastic pace. The below table outlines the major areas the Hibbert has been spending its cash over the past 5 years.

With all this cash being used for share repurchases, the company has reduced the share count from 32 million in 2008 to around 21.5 million today for an average buyback yield of 4.1%. While the company does not pay a dividend, these repurchases have been a satisfying return to shareholders. Along with the other cash being reinvested in PP&E and inventory, the result of this profitability and share buybacks has been that book value per share has increased from $4.04 in 2008 to $16.1 today for a whopping average 13.6% growth rate. With the price of the company's shares now at $15.00, this leaves them selling for 0.93x book value per share.

The company continued to repurchase shares in Q1 of this year and noted in their Q1 release that there is still $236.2 million of the total authorization remaining for future stock repurchases. With a market cap of $312 million, this entire authorized amount will probably not be used anytime soon but these repurchases show the belief that management has in the long-term performance of the business as they believe their shares to be undervalued and worth purchasing for shareholders.

Valuation

I always like to start by first examining the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning a average ROE of 23.8% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 0.93 when the price is $15.00, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 25.6% for an investor's equity at that $15.00 purchase price, if history repeats itself. Given that ROE has fallen off in the last couple years, I will also conservatively look at this relationship for the trailing 12 month ROE of 16.2% which yields an adjusted 17.4% ROE at the current $15.00 price. Both of these are comfortably above my 9% threshold and are a good sign.

Moving into a simple DCF to estimate intrinsic value, I have averaged the past 5 years free cash flows to the firm, discounted them at my standard 8% rate I am using these days, and subtracted off debts. This calculation yielded a value of $26.93 which would imply a 44% margin of safety at a price of $15.00. These are attractive returns and margins of safety.

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals (like Amazon) always competing to grow market share. The bankruptcy of Sport Authority in 2016 is a good reminded to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, Hibbert leases most of their stores. Looking at a coverage ratio of rent and interest payments to free cash flow before rent and interest payments, it came to only 1.45x. This same coverage ratio for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) came to 1.3x. These are very low coverage ratios given how quickly things can change in the retail space and shows a good deal of risk. Management noted in the Q1 release that they have $75.9 million of cash and equivalents as well as full availability of their $80 million unsecured credit facility. This cash position and credit facility should be able to help Hibbett ride out this slowdown in sales.

Conclusion

The company has achieved great performance over the past decade and currently trades at an attractive price. Weighing the potential risks and return, I feel comfortable putting a small piece of my portfolio in the company at this level. If the sales slide turns out to be temporary and management continues to repurchase shares at these price levels, the outcome could be very favorable to investors.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.