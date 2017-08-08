Why STORE Capital Is The Best REIT In Town

Investment Thesis

STORE Capital (STOR) has superior growth opportunities because of its high build in rent escalations and low payout ratio, while its niche focus on profit center real estate lowers risk by controlling cash generating assets. Given this characteristics, STORE Capital deserves to trade at higher valuations but a forward return of 10%, including a 4.85% dividend is an attractive investment opportunity.

Company overview

STORE Capital is an internally managed net-lease Real Estate Investment Trust which focuses on Triple net-lease profit center real estate. Recently it presented its second quarter results. It increased its Adjusted Funds From Operation by 10% to $0.44 from $0.40 a year ago. Revenue increased by 24.2%, but this was partly due to additional acquisitions which were financed with new shares. In general share issuing companies have a tendency to destroy value, but since management can sell new shares above book value existing shareholders benefit from the share issuance as long as profitable investment opportunities exist.

STORE Capital's focus on profit center real estate

STORE Capital buys stores that are operated by a single tenant and generate profits. This makes the stores easier to evaluate and also gives additional protection since it is not only the tenant's credit but also the store's profitability which protects STORE Capital's rental income stream. STORE Capital only invests in stores that can cover the rent expenses at least twice after overhead expenses and demands insight in the financial statements on the store level. This allows STORE Capital to lower risk and take timely actions when needed.

The advantage on dealing with non listed companies

STORE Capital focuses on smaller companies that have no listing. Those companies have more limited possibilities to raise capital through bonds and banks will not lend them on favorable terms. With banks retreating because of high capital requirements and additional regulation this has created an opportunity for companies like STORE Capital to provide those companies with an attractive alternative to owning the real estate themselves.

Source: STORE Capital presentation

Median revenue of customers is between $50 and $200M with limited exposure to tiny companies and corporate giants. Getting access to these smaller companies, however, is not as easy, which is why STORE Capital's own origination platform is so valuable. 80% of new investment opportunities are coming from this platform, creating a competitive advantage and access to superior returns for shareholders.

Management quality of STORE Capital

Reading about STORE Capital's smart niche focus expectations of Management quality increased but there is more. Management of STORE Capital has unparalleled expertise and a solid track record.

Source: STORE Capital presentation

Management has consistently beaten its benchmarks in various periods of time. However, the present is more important than the past, so it is important to take a look at the current quality of the contracts that STORE Capital has created.

Source: STORE Capital Presentation

The quality of the contracts is top notch. This means long lease terms, almost no short term renewal exposure and a diversified tenant base. In addition lease escalators are relatively high as is the EBITDA margin.

Source: STORE Capital Presentation

The dividend is easily covered with a AFFO payout ratio of 67% allowing for more reinvestments, higher growth and a safer dividend. In most regards STORE Capital is beating the competition handily especially the low payout ratio is impressive given the fact that the dividend yield of STORE Capital is 4.85%, which is higher than that of other quality REIT's like Realty Income (O) at 4,42%, National Retail Properties (NNN) at 4.69% and Simon Property Group (SPG) at 4.38%.

Retail exposure of STORE Capital

STORE Capital is most focused on restaurants, which combined are responsible for 21.6% of base rent and interest. The total service industry is the dominant group of tenants with 69% of all base rent and interest coming from them. While some of these service tenants might be vulnerable to a recession, they are largely insulated from competition over the internet.

Source: STORE Capital Presentation

Retail exposure is low at 17% but a fairly large portion of it is Furniture. STORE Capital has no exposure to struggling department stores, which is a major positive. Still, major shifts in how people shop can affect the performance of individual stores owned by STORE Capital that might benefit from traffic generated by a department store or shopping mall.

Berkshire Hathaway invests in STORE Capital

June 26 2017 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) invested $377M in STORE Capital for 9.8% of the company for $20.25 a share. While this investment was well timed investors should not be afraid to invest at the current share price of $23.97 since copying Berkshire Hathaway has been a profitable strategy. In addition the second quarter results are good, giving current investors more certainty that the death of retail is not hurting STORE Capital.

Shareholder returns for STORE Capital shareholders

STORE Capital pays a strong 4.85% dividend with a low 67% payout ratio which increases its safety and creates growth from reinvested cash flows. Using it cap rate of 7.8%, this creates a yearly growth of 2.59%. While internally generated growth in AFFO per share is estimated to be 2.75%, of which 1.8% is from annual lease escalations.

Source: STORE Capital Presentation

This means that the total returns for investors are likely to be north of 10% a year without any multiple expansion. A 10% return is very attractive in the current environment and given STORE Capital's low valuation relative to high quality peers some multiple expansion is likely especially when some of the current pessimism around REIT's subsides.

Conclusion

Focusing on profit centers of smaller companies allows STORE Capital to generate higher returns for shareholders while controlling additional risk. Its own origination platform allows STORE Capital to find attractive investment opportunities and a backlog for future deals. The contracts that STORE Capital has signed are high quality with long duration and high escalations. Prospective shareholders can expect a return of 10% a year in an elevated market and can count on Berkshire Hathaway as a co investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.