Arena Reports Q2 Loss, Updates Pipeline Status

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) has offered up its Q2 of 2017 financials. The company posted a loss of $0.77 per share on revenues of $6.5 million. Investors that follow the equity closely should not have been surprised by the metrics presented. Casual followers were likely shocked that the company now has nearly $300 million in cash. The boost in cash was a result of a share offering that diluted current holders by about 7 million shares. Those shares were offered up at about $24 per share.

Arena lead its press release by highlighting its pipeline. With the anti-obesity drug Belviq essentially being handled by marketing partner Eisai (ASALY), the pipeline of the company is now front and center.

The lead drug in the pipeline is called Ralinepag. It is an oral treatment geared toward the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company saw positive Phase II results published in July and is now in the process of meeting with the FDA to design a Phase III trial protocol. The positive results in the Phase II clinical trial led to the best stock appreciation that this equity had seen in quite some time. Those results were also robust enough to allow the company to raise over $160 million in capital. In my opinion, with substantial cash in hand, Arena has gained leverage in any potential partnership negotiation. The company does not need to partner in order to progress to phase III trials, but it can if the offer is right.

A second pipeline drug called Etrasimod is an oral agent that can has potential as a treatment for a number of autoimmune diseases. The drug is currently in a Phase II study in ulcerative colitis. Arena expects the readouts to be available in either Q4 of this year or Q1 of 2018. Investors can debate about whether there is a delay in the expected readout. I had hoped that it would be a 2017 event, but alas, it is likely better to be conservative and assume Q1 of 2017.

Etrasimond is also in a Phase II study for dermatological extraintestinal manifestations in patients with inflammatory bowel disease, and in a Phase II study for pyoderma gangrenosum

Lastly, Arena expects to initiate a Phase II study in primary biliary cholangitis later this year.

A third pipeline drug is APD371. It is an orally available full agonist of the cannabinoid-2 receptor for the potential treatment of visceral pain, and more specifically pain associated with Crohn's disease. This drug is currently enrolling Phase II patients. Arena expects a data readout around year-end 2017 or Q1 2018. Again, I would lean toward being conservative and counting on a Q1 of 2018 readout.

Financial Update

Revenues for Arena Pharmaceuticals in Q2 of 2017 totaled $6.5 million. This was comprised of $2.1 million in net product sales of BELVIQ, $1.8 million in manufacturing support payments from Eisai, and approximately $1.9 million of revenue associated with upfront payments from Boehringer Ingelheim and Axovant collaborations. The revenue line is likely more modest than investors would like to see, but the company is moving forward, and the cash situation is such that Arena is fully funded for several more quarters even with low revenue.

The company spent $17.9 million on research and development in Q2. That is significant cash burn, but is driving several clinical trials that are fast approaching critical stages.

General and administrative expenses totaled for Q2 totaled $7.2 million. This number is actually a savings vs the previous quarter, and points to a prudence in controlling the expense line. The company did spend more in R&D, but cut costs in this line.

Overall, the Net loss was $23.6 million, or $0.77 per share.

The street reaction to the release of the numbers was swift. The action after hours has seen the equity sell off by almost 8%. I suspect that some of the reaction would appear to be related to the news that clinical trial results that were anticipated for 2017 will likely shift into early 2018. I suspect that the other component that will catch some investors off guard is the cash numbers being at just $162 million vs. the reality that the company now has close to $300 million in cash.

I anticipate that the equity will recover from the initial reaction and stabilize somewhere between $22 and $23 per share. From a strategic perspective, I anticipate that the equity will be a bit range bound until anticipation for clinical trial results heats up again in Q4 of this year. There is a possibility of a partnership deal, but that is a very speculative play that may be best covered by use of options trades. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Eisai