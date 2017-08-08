MercadoLibre Crashes: Time To Panic Or Buying Opportunity?

On the other hand, the long-term growth story in MercadoLibre remains as strong as ever.

MercadoLibre (MELI) stock crashed 10.9% last Friday as investors reacted with pessimism to the company's earnings report. Revenue during the second quarter of 2017 was better than expected, growing by an impressive 58.5% year over year. Earnings, however, came in materially below expectations.

The economic crisis in Venezuela is hurting MercadoLibre’s financial figures in that country, and investments in areas such as free shipping and marketing are taking a toll on the company’s profit margins. On the other hand, the long-term growth story in MercadoLibre remains intact.

The Price Of Growth

MercadoLibre took a $25 million impairment loss during the second quarter of 2017 due to a 73% devaluation in the Venezuelan currency. This is an external factor beyond the company’s control, and hardly a surprise for Wall Street analysts at this stage. Nevertheless, doing business is Latin America means both exceptional growth opportunities and huge macroeconomic risks for investors in MercadoLibre, and the recent impairment of assets in Venezuela show that these risks can have a material financial impact.

Even more important, MercadoLibre is aggressively investing for growth. The company is subsidizing free shipping in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, and management is also increasing marketing expenses. For this reason, operating margin last quarter came in at 10.4% of revenue when excluding impairment charges in Venezuela, a substantial decline versus 23.1% in the second quarter of 2016.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the company’s investments for growth are delivering impressive results, and MercadoLibre is clearly firing on all cylinders across the board.



Gross merchandise volume reached $2.7 billion last quarter, growing 35.8% in U.S. dollars and increasing 55.6% in constant currency terms. Items sold in MercadoLibre’s marketplace platform grew 41%, reaching a new historical record of 61.5 million units. Mexico and Brazil were particularly strong during the quarter, with units growing 95.4% and 56.5% respectively.



The company’s digital payments platform, MercadoPago, is delivering spectacular performance. Total payment transactions through MercadoPago increased 63.3% to 52.1 million. Total payment volume reached $3.15 billion in the second quarter, a year-over-year growth of rate of 73.5% in U.S. dollars and 76.1% on a currency-neutral basis. Classifieds listings increased 114% during the period, to an all-time high of to 4.1 million.



Total revenue during the second quarter of 2017 was $316.5 million, a year over year increase of 58.5% in U.S. Dollars and growing 64.7% in constant currencies. Revenue growth was healthy across different geographies: sales in U.S. dollars grew 75% in Brazil, 30% in Argentina, 76% in Mexico, 90% in Venezuela, and 39% in other markets.



Image source: MercadoLibre

Looking at operational metrics and revenue figures, MercadoLibre is delivering outstanding growth rates in different business segments and across all geographies. This means that the company’s strategy of aggressively investing for growth is producing strong and visible results.

The Big Picture

The population size in Latin America and The Caribbean is around 648 million people. MercadoLibre ended the second quarter with 14.6 million unique buyers, growing 23.4% year over year. The numbers show that the company is expanding at full speed, and it’s still only scratching the surface in terms of its overall market potential.

The e-commerce industry in Latin America is comparatively young, and market penetration levels are significantly lower than in the U.S., Europe, or Asia. From a long-term perspective, MercadoLibre is enjoying enormous room for expansion as e-commerce continues gaining popularity in Latin America over the decades ahead.



Image source: MercadoLibre

In terms of size, MercadoLibre is still only a small fraction of larger global players such as Amazon (AMZN) or Alibaba (BABA) based on key metrics such as revenue and market capitalization.



Both Amazon and Alibaba continue firing on all cylinders in spite of being much larger than MercadoLibre. Alibaba is generating revenue growth north of 45% year over year, and Amazon announced a 26% increase in constant currency revenue during the second quarter of 2017.

Data Source: FinViz.

If Amazon and Alibaba keep growing rapidly from their gigantic revenue bases, then MercadoLibre is just giving the first steps when it comes to capitalizing on its massive long-term potential.

Initiatives like free shipping and increased marketing investments are hurting MercadoLibre’s margins, but they are also strengthening the company’s position as the undisputed leader in the Latin America e-commerce market. This strategic position means spectacular room for growth in the long term, so MercadoLibre is making a smart move by prioritizing such opportunity over current margins.

A true growth company is not simply one that is generating rapid revenue growth. Management needs to be willing to make long-term efforts and commitments for sustained expansion. Growth doesn’t come for a cheap price. Nevertheless, considering the size of the opportunity, MercadoLibre is doing the right thing by focusing on its long-term expansion over quarterly earnings reports.



Bottom line

Investments free shipping and marketing mean lower profit margins for MercadoLibre, but the company is delivering tremendous growth, while also consolidating its leadership position as the top industry player in a market with extraordinary opportunities.

Growth-oriented investors with a long-term horizon have no reason to run away from MercadoLibre after the most recent earnings report. On the contrary, the lower the stock price goes, the bigger the opportunity to buy an explosive growth business for a discounted price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, BABA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.