Wizarding Ways - Don't Go There

Apparently Wizards poke their noses in everywhere! - J.K. Rowling

There are certain places that are not smart to go. Paths off the beaten track where what will get beaten is likely to be YOU. It is not fun, getting beaten. I don't want to stand around and watch it. Scratches, lacerations or a bloody mess and we are not doing "Pulp Fiction," if we can avoid it.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), they are going to get privatized, in some manner. None of us know how it will turn out but we all know that something is coming. Since there is no reward, as compared to the other Agencies, for the risk, why the heck should we buy their securities? I advise you not to and, if you do own them, consider bailing while you can or at least lessening your position before any possible "burn" arrives.

Don't put your wand there, boy! What if it ignited? Better Wizards than you have lost buttocks, you know. Who do you know who's lost a buttock? Never you mind... - J.K. Rowling

European Bank Bonds, I wouldn't touch them with a ten foot pole. The EU and the ECB have massacred these bonds, and ruined their reputations, by the use of "mis-sold," to the local investors. In creating this new category of bond owners, they have literally, and absolutely, changed the indentures and put the institutional investor in the back of the class. I would remark that you will likely be wearing the dunce hat if you buy, or even continue to own, what you may have in your portfolios.

So far it has been junior debt but it could just as easily be senior debt, CoCo bonds, or any other class of debt if they decide to mandate it, with no due process and no rule of law. A European Bank indenture now has all of the value of some paper found in the loo, as the European Bank Sanitization Division flushes away all of your rights. You could literally get buried in European Bank Bonds now. The recent bail-outs in Spain and Italy have proved the case.

Do you know how Wizards like to be buried? Yes! Well, how? Granny Weatherwax paused at the bottom of the stairs. Reluctantly. - Terry Pratchett

Bets on higher interest rates, I wouldn't go there. Fifteen trillion dollars in global excess liquidity, according to the World Economic Forum, and the central banks have created some sort of convoluted "Wonderland." I can find Janet but where the heck is Alice?

Of course, all of these central bankers now talk about "normalcy," and a return to it, as if it existed any longer. I ask the pertinent question; how can you return to something that no longer exists? It is funny how this works. They created this morass and now they want to place the blame on everyone and everything except themselves.

The Wizards were civilized men of considerable education and culture. When faced with being inadvertently marooned on a desert island they understood immediately that the first thing to do was place the blame. - Terry Pratchett

All of my warnings today, you will note, are not handicapping the odds. Rather, they are identifying the Risk. You don't need to know, or guess at the outcome, to understand that danger is present. Most money managers, in my opinion, do not get this right. They focus on inliers or outliers while my focus is squarely on what is lying or "lieing" around.