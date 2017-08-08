Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund: Keeps On Ticking

Income Idea subscribers received a more detail analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

NHF has performed well over many measured time periods outperforming hedge fund, CEF and broader market peers.

The Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund currently yields an income-only distribution of 10.74% and trades at a discount of 7.76% to its net asset value.

NHF is a closed-end fund sponsored by Highland Capital & NexPoint Advisors, primarily invested in below-investment-grade debt and equity with the ability to hedge risk.

I love bringing SA readers new fund coverage so much that I neglect the funds I own.

One of the funds that I have owned for a number of years is the NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF).

I initially brought the fund to my reader's attention on May 31st, 2016 in the article "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: The High-Conviction Activist Fund."

I completed my initial update on the fund in the follow up article "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: A Mid-Summer's Update" just over a year ago today.

Over the last year I have had a number of readers beg me for an update so it is time. If you are not familiar with the fund or have not read my previous articles on it, please take a look at the initial article, "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: The High-Conviction Activist Fund."

Fund Updates

As I wrote in my previous articles, the best way of thinking about NHF is as a hedge fund wrapped in a closed end fund wrapper that comes with a really nice distribution. Unfortunately for us, the fund is nearly as transparent as a hedge fund. Unlike the transparency we get with Nuveen or BlackRock funds, the data for NHF is typically limited to the required regulatory filings such as annual and semi annual reports and quarterly holdings updates.

The most recent data has not been updated yet so we will take a look at the latest data available.

Let's take a look at the asset allocation.

Source: CEFConnect

Looking at the data from CEF Connect we get the above asset allocation.

Knowing the fund as much as I do, something seemed off, particularly the equity allocation.

Looking at the data provided by YCharts and NexPoint we are able to determine the what and why.

Source: NexPoint NHF FactSheet

As per the latest fund fact sheet, we can see the largest difference is in the equity allocation.

In order to determine the misclassified securities we take a look at the top holdings.

Source: CEFConnect

As we can see, the largest difference is the two REITs being classified as equities by CEFConnect.

Looking at the allocations since our last update, the weightings remained largely the same. The major differences however is the slight increase in REIT and Equity allocations and the decrease in the Bond and Loan allocations.

Looking deeper into the holdings we can see one major change. In our previous update, the fund held an approximately 4% loan position in TXU, a Texas energy company which was in a bankruptcy.

The Fund’s initial investment was in the company’s 1st Lien Term Loan following the bankruptcy announcement. Our view was that a combination of technical factors (large position held in many loan funds many of whom became forced sellers) and fundamental factors (severely depressed power prices in the Texas market) created an opportunity to invest in a critical piece of energy infrastructure at an attractive valuation during the bottoming of the cycle. Our position in the fulcrum security gave us an opportunity to participate in equity upside post-bankruptcy while providing downside protection during bankruptcy as the position earned an approximate 15% current yield. The investment contributed to the Fund’s 2016 performance (Vistra Energy common equity +12.7% since emergence), and we believe the foundation is set for the position to provide positive returns in the future. The company emerged from bankruptcy in October (which converted our 1st lien TL into common equity), hired new senior management, initiated guidance for 2016 and 2017 EBITDA and free cash flow which were above projections provided during the bankruptcy process, and paid a $2.32/share special dividend.

Source: NexPoint NHF Annual Report

This conversion of debt to equity further explains the shift in allocation.

Looking at the most recent data we have the top bond and equity holdings.

Source: NHF Fact Sheet

Source: NHF Fact Sheet

The notable changes here are the addition of Weight Watchers debt and the new Vistra Energy equity.

To get a more complete holdings list here are the top 25 holdings as per YCharts:

Source: YCharts

Out of the top 25 holdings only 3 positions are publicly tradable. Also missing since our last update is the well performing K12 Inc. (LRN) and Salesforce (CRM). We can assume the fund has locked in those gains.

On the short side I am not seeing a position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). At the time of our last update the shares of MYGN and ALXN were around $30 and $135 per share. Both of the positions seem closed however the shares were trading as low as $15.66 and $97 per share.

Depending on when those short positions were closed, both look like solid calls.

Source: NHF Fact Sheet

Looking at the portfolio more broadly we can see that the fund is made up of approximately 137 holdings and has a fairly active turnover of 41%.

Th fund is currently leveraged about 15% and has an average leveraged duration of 3.74 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio is expected to fall 3.74%.

Performance Update

At the time of our last article NHF yielded an income only distribution of 13.33% and was trading at a discount of 9.51% to its net asset value. Today the fund pays a distribution of 10.74% and is trading at a discount of 7.76% to its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

While the fund is still "cheap" in the sense that you are essentially buying a hedge fund at over a 7% discount, it is still slightly more expensive than where the fund has averaged over the last 5 years.

Source: CEF Connect

Year to date the fund has done okay and in line with other closed end funds achieving a total return of 4.38%. The fund's price per share has decreased however by 1.84% while the net asset value declined 5.87%. For an income investor living of of the distribution, a stable price per share is important.

NHF data by YCharts

Looking at the last year and conveniently since our last update, the fund has done quite well by any income investor's standpoint. On a total return basis the fund achieved a 15.19% gain. For an income investor, it would mean a distribution of over 11% along with a 3% increase in the price per share. The underlying portfolio increased its NAV by 1.13%.

NHF data by YCharts

Comparing the fund to its peers is more challenging as you have to ask yourself, what is the right comparison?

The fund really is a hedge fund in a CEF wrapper and what NexPoint compares themselves to.

Source: NexPoint NHF Fact Sheet

As per the above data, the fund has outperformed those indexes over the 1 year, 5 year and inception to date time frames and has generally stayed in the ballpark during the other measured time periods.

To compare the fund to those strategies we can take a look at NHF against two hedge fund replications ETFs, the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) and the ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG).

Over the longest common time period avail, which is approximately 6 years, the numbers line up to with the data provided by NexPoint against the DJ CS Hedge Fund Index and the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index.

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

The takeaway here is that the fund has certainly outperformed the hedge fund indexes at the price of higher volatility. It would certainly be tough to own the fund in 2015.

The thing is though, I would venture to think that many investors are not looking at NHF as a hedge fund and rather simply as another income CEF. CEFConnect.com even classifies this as a growth and income fund.

As unfair as a comparison as it would be, let's take a look at NHF against the two largest Growth & Income closed end funds, the DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) and the Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ).

Over the last year, NHF has kept in line with the DNP Select Income fund and has trailed the Calamos fund. Interestingly NHF was leading the pack through March of this year.

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

True to the previous pattern, NHF lags on a 3 year time frame...

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

...and outperforms on a 5 year.

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Finally, to put this all into perspective let's take a look at NHF against some broader averages which we used in previous articles including the S&P 500 (SPY), iShares High Yield ETF (HYG) and the iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG).

Over the last year, NHF has essentially matched the S&P 500 on a total return basis and has handily beat both the High Yield bond ETF and the broad US Aggregate.

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Much like with the other closed end funds, NHF does lag the S&P over the 3 year time frame however it still outperforms the broader high yield and aggregate bond indexes.

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Again as previously experienced, NHF jumps out to the front over a 5 year time-frame.

NHF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

In my initial article I summed up NHF as follows,

By going through this process, I hope you were able to get a sense of what the fund is. Yes... it is a closed end fund... but no... it is not a typical closed end fund. Jim Dondero makes investments with conviction and many of those you would not likely make yourself. By owning this fund, you have to accept that NHF makes sizeable investments in asset classes not available or even understood by general retail investors. The fund should be treated and allocated to as a liquid hedge fund. In return, you get a fairly dynamic investment that is not correlated to the general markets. The fund provides a healthy, stable monthly income distribution and is trading at a fairly healthy discount of more than 12%. More than that, you are getting exposure to assets you are unlikely to get access to otherwise, such as MGM and Terrestar. And finally, most of all, you have a chef who is willing to eat his own cooking with management that has significant stakes in their funds. NHF deserves a careful consideration for your alternatives allocation.

Source: "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: The High-Conviction Activist Fund."

All of that still remains true today. The fund has performed as expected and while Jim Dondero has made some mistakes, more importantly he capitalized on some bigger investments.

The distribution was trimmed towards the end of 2016 however it is still over 10%, quite healthy for any income portfolio. The fund's discount has closed in however but it is still over 7%, better than many other closed end funds.

Fund is certainly worth a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.