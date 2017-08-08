AMC And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year

The stock has fallen from around $30 earlier this year to a current price of $16, however more downside risk probably remains.

As of March 31, 2017 AMC had a tangible book value of approximately -$20. After the recent quarter, it's likely around -$21 now.

Excluding the NCMI write down and the utilized tax benefit, AMC lost around 90 million or 69 cents per share.

AMC's Fundamentals:

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) is owned by the Chinese entity, Dalian Wanda Group. They priced their IPO in late 2013 at $18. They currently operate 1,009 theaters and 11,083 screens, with a majority in the US. AMC shareholders are comprised of both Class A and Class B shares, collectively totaling around 131.16 million shares. Class B shares, held by Dalian Wanda total approximately 70 million shares, while Class A shares total around 60 million. Class B shares have 3 times the voting rights and therefore allow Dalian Wanda to retain voting control, even if Class A shares should increase significantly in the future

In the last year or so, AMC has acquired three theater chains in what The Value Investor aptly coins A Dealmaking Spree Gone Bad.

In February 2017, AMC sold around 20 million (Class A) shares at $31.50, which I thought was a very smart move given AMC's underlying fundamentals (particularly the high negative tangible book) and reasonable future prospects (or lack thereof). Additionally, Class A shares increased a bit due to acquisition obligations:

iii) the issuance of 4,536,466 shares ($156,735,000) of the Company's Class A Common Stock in a private placement in connection with the Odeon Acquisition and the issuance of 8,189,808 shares ($273,949,000) of the Company's Class A Common Stock in connection with the Carmike Acquisition. 8/4/17 8-K (page 18)

As of March 31, 2017, tangible book value is around negative $20 per share, or around negative $21 after the recently released 2nd quarter. As a result of AMC's slew of acquisitions, they have around 5 billion in combined debt and lease obligations, and 5 billion in goodwill and intangibles.

In the 2nd quarter posted Friday, revenues for AMC fell around 80 million (compared to the prior quarter) to 1.2 billion. Excluding the tax benefit utilized and the write down of NCMI holdings, they posted an operating loss of 19.6 million, and a total loss of around 90 million after factoring in other expenses. Factoring everything in, they posted a loss of around 1.35 per share or 176.5 million.

3rd Quarter Expectations:

Since AMC called the third quarter "very challenging", we can likely assume it will be a pretty poor quarter.

Moreover, BoxOfficeMojo which tracks theater revenue is showing the following figures thus far:

Main Risks Going Forward:

AMC has a negative tangible book value of between around $20 to $21. Therefore, at $16, investors are paying around $36 over tangible book. This is mostly a culmination of their acquisition spree, which I view as rushed and overpriced. They have close to 5 billion in combined debt and lease obligations, and a likely negative working capital, especially after their 2nd quarter write down of NCMI. They are highly leveraged.

The weakness in AMC's results are not solely a result of declining revenues, but include a combination of high interest and rent expenses of $70 million and $200 million respectively, per quarter.

AMC is spending around $600 million/yr in Cap-ex, mainly to renovate theaters and insert comfortable, reclining seating. However, they just announced their intent to downscale that figure by $100 million to conserve cash. Additionally, depreciation (cash flow) lags Cap-ex spending by around $100 million.

They are seemingly posting losses (at least in the near term). Historically, and given their relatively constant costs and margins, the ultimate upside in any good performing years are probably still sub $1 EPS, thus making the p/e, at best, 16 here.

Revenue is divided (per quarter) into around 750 million on admissions and 375 million on concessions. Obviously, direct expenses for concessions (those $7 popcorn and $6 sodas!) are FAR lower than admissions, as we can see food and beverage costs amount to only 62 million or 15% of concession revenue. Clearly, most other costs are attributed to keeping the theater running for admissions and showing movies. Thus, if concession revenues do fall or consumers cut back, it may impact the bottom line more.

Dalian Wanda Risks:

AMC stated that they "don't depend on Dalian Wanda to operate", given China's recent investigation into Dalian's foreign holdings and the restriction on transferring money out of China. It appears Dalian is unable to help AMC financially.

Additionally, Dalian's Class B share structure that contains three times the voting control could potentially put Dalian's own interests above ordinary investors in various ways, such as dilution. However, I tend to think that Dalian is also considerate of the overall share price in which both Class A and B shares trade at.

NMCI Risks:

NCMI 5 year chart

AMC's holdings of NCMI (just written down) still holds some risk. Currently trading under $7, a quick perusal indicates around -$50 million in book value, which rises to around -$800 million in tangible book value, and $940 million in debt. They seemingly post profits of around 25 to 50 cents each year and appear vulnerable to declining traffic at theaters.

It is possible that NCMI falls lower and causes additional losses to AMC.

Avoid the Shares:

The bottom line is that AMC has a negative $20 or so tangible book value. They went on a rushed and overpriced acquisition spree that leveraged them up tremendously, and the benefits to shareholders remain unclear. The ownership structure by Chinese based Dalian may also suggest some indirect risks (in regards to retaining overwhelming voting control).

Worries such as traffic to theaters, falling revenues (concessions or price paid per ticket), the "stay at home" consumer and PVOD (premium video on demand) are all debatable headwinds.

Their earnings are currently negative, and even assuming a return to higher revenues, the upside in the foreseeable future would still likely put their p/e over 15, even ignoring their large negative tangible book. They diluted in February at $31.50, wisely, but I dismiss any notion currently that the shares are cheap at $16 or $17. Additionally, the $26 million or so per quarter dividend ($104 million annually) is a drain the company cannot afford.

Adam Aron, the CEO, should focus on a good capital allocation policy. Instead of buying back stock representing $20 in negative tangible book and current losses, he should focus on paying down debt and reducing rent expenses (where applicable or sensible). This should include utilizing the funds earmarked for dividends. Given his personal AMC stock purchases in the mid and high $20 range, I think his recent statement that he intends to personally buy stock in the near term holds little credibility as well.

Their much needed cap-ex to renovate, which helps support the customer experience and their happiness level, is probably wise and needed. However, it also exceeds depreciation figures and makes it that much harder to deleverage. It may also be wise to incorporate some themes utilized by Dave and Busters (PLAY) to expand the experience and increase margins in a small, select amount of workable locations. Implementing small bars (MacGuffins) and more food may be helpful, but it may not include enough of an experience, value or atmosphere for customers. Clearly though, any additional approach would likely be costly and should be considered on a select basis.

While I likely wouldn't short the stock this late in the game after the significant decline, I would probably avoid the stock at $16 and ponder whether $10 is a near term likelihood.

AMC Empire 25 Times Square shown by Wikipedia

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, do your own due diligence and verify the figured presented herein yourself. Should the stock value or fundamentals change meaningfully in the future, I may adjust my opinion.