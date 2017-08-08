Pfizer: A Dividend Growth Stock To Consider?

Many of its patented drugs has lost and is due to lose its exclusivity in the near future.

Investment Thesis

Pfizer (PFE) posted its Q2 earnings report with revenue slightly declined by 2% to $12.9 billion. Its adjusted diluted EPS grew by a modest 5% to $0.67 from $0.64 in Q2 2016. While the company raised its 2017 EPS guidance by $0.02 to the range of $2.54 and $2.60, it appears to be uncertain about the company’s future growth as many of the drugs in development are still in the pipeline and some of its drugs has or is about to lose patent exclusivity. For investors focusing on dividend growth, this stock will likely continue to deliver dividend growth, but modest.

In this article, we will evaluate Pfizer’s dividend sustainability, its balance sheet, and its growth prospect to evaluate whether it is an ideal dividend growth stock for investors to consider.

Dividend Sustainability

Pfizer has been paying dividend since late 1980s. As can be seen in the chart below, the company consistently raises its dividends per year except for 2009 and 2010. Pfizer appeared to overextend itself by accelerating its dividend hikes from 2006 to 2008 when the company’s EPS grew rapidly in 2006. The drastic cut of its dividend in 2009 was necessary to ensure Pfizer’s long term dividend sustainability.

The chart below shows Pfizer’s dividends, free cash flow (FCF) per share and payout ratio in the past 10 years. The blue bar represents dividends per share, orange bar represents its FCF per share. As can be seen, the growth trend of Pfizer’s FCF per share has been inconsistent in the past 10 years, reflecting its stagnation in its revenue growth. Its dividend per share is consistently below 100% payout ratio based on free cash flow. With about a payout ratio of about 53% in the past two years, the company dividend is well-protected. As long as Pfizer is able to keep growing or maintain its current level of FCF, I believe investors will continue to see dividend increases each year. A dividend cut that happened in 2009 and 2010 will be unlikely to happen in the coming year.

Currently, Pfizer pays out a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8% at today’s stock price. In the past 5 years, its dividend yield swung in the range of 2.9% and 3.9%. Its current yield of 3.8% is close to its 5-year high, reflecting its stock price weakness. With a dividend increase likely to happen in Q1 2018, its stock price will likely receive some support. The company typically raises its dividend at the first dividend payment of the year. Investors will probably receive a dividend increase in Q1 2018, although nothing can be guaranteed.

Healthy Balance Sheet

Below is Pfizer’s long-term debt in the past 3 decades. As can be seen, its long-term debt dramatically increased to $43.2 billion in 2009 from less than $8 billion in 2008. This was due to its acquisition of Wyeth in mid-October 2009 in which the companied spent $68 billion. Since then, the company’s long-term debt has gradually decreased to $31.4 billion at the end of 2016.

While the drastic increase of long-term debt in 2009 may initially appear to be worrisome, the acquisition was a great plus to the company as the company realized significant synergies, and increased its exposure in biologics, vaccines and new pharmaceutical markets. In terms of Pfizer’s long-term debt to total assets ratio, we see that the company was able to maintain the log-term debt to below 20% of its total assets since 2009. The company has been managing its debts well.

Because Pfizer is able to generate excessive cash flow per year, the company is able to return values to shareholders through its share buybacks program. Between February and May 2017, the company aggressive repurchased about $5.0 billion worth of shares back. This represented about 150 million shares outstanding. The company has another $6.4 billion of remaining authorization to repurchase shares as at August 1, 2017. If stocks were purchased at today’s price, it will eliminate about 190 million shares. The company’s shares outstanding is expected to fall below 6 billion shares outstanding. The total boost from this year’s share repurchases ($5 billion + $6.4 billion) will boost its earnings by over 5%.

Growth Outlook

For investors focusing on dividend growth, an essential aspect to consider is the long-term growth prospects of the company. Without earnings growth, it will be difficult for the company to increase its dividends consistently.

For pharmaceutical companies, the growth driver comes from its new drug releases. This typically involves costly R&D, lengthy studies at different phases, and approval by FDA or other government agencies in oversea markets. Once approved, the company can enjoy patent exclusivity for a certain period of time before it expires.

Currently the company expects to lose patent exclusivity such as Viagra in the US in December 2017, and Lyrica (a drug that reduces nerve pain) in the US in December 2018. Viagra and Lyrica representabout $1.2 billion and $4.2 billion of annual revenue respectively. The sales will inevitably be impacted, but not all will be lost.

Despite the upcoming expiration of two key patents, the company has a pipeline of drugs. Pfizer’s CEO recently said in its Q2 report:

We have a strong pipeline with a steady flow of scientific innovation coming from all of our key therapeutic areas. Over the next five years, we project the potential for approximately 25 to 30 approvals of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters, and we believe half of these potential blockbusters could receive approval by 2020. Our strategy remains focused on maximizing in-market opportunities while continuing to advance the pipeline and managing our cost structure to deliver attractive financial performance over time.

The company is optimistic about its product pipelines. However, since these drugs are subject to regulatory approval, and the entire process can be lengthy, I think investors need to apply a safety of margin when evaluating Pfizer’s future growth potential.

Accretive acquisition is another route the company has done in the past to supplement growth. Key acquisitions in the past included its $68 billion acquisition of Wyeth in 2009, its $3.6 billion acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals in 2011, and Hospira and Medivation acquisitions last year. However, future acquisitions appear to be uncertain as during the conference call of Pfizer’s Q2 earnings release, its CEO stated that:

Now you're asking me about have we backed off any intention to do a big deal. My answer to that is, we will look at the circumstances and the asset prices and determine the appropriate capital allocation when we feel that we have a realistic handle on what asset prices truly represent. And right now I believe we need to see tax reform or the absence of tax reform to understand what the market values are.

Overall, revenue growth appears to be stagnating while earnings growth appears to be modest.

Investor Takeaway

With a dividend payout ratio based on its FCF to be in the low 50% range, Pfizer’s dividend is sustainable and should continue to receive consistent increase. Its balance sheet is healthy, which should continue to fund its stock repurchase plan and grow the company through accretive acquisition. However, its growth may be limited as some of its drugs are about to lose or have lost its patent exclusivity. Yet new drugs in the pipeline have yet to fuel revenue and earnings growth. With uncertain major acquisitions in the future, Pfizer’s revenue and earnings growth may be limited. Its long-term outlook remains good with a strong research team. This stock remains a dividend growth stock. However, its dividend growth in the near-term may only be modest given its uncertain growth prospect.

