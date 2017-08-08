Container Shipping Supply Side Update (July 2017)

But unprecedented steps to correct this problem seem to have provided some relief and may have hastened a recovery effort.

The cause of that downturn can be traced to a massive influx of vessels and the advent of mega box ships.

Note: This article was originally published July 23rd on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Matching up supply and demand isn't always as easy as it sounds, especially on a global playing field like maritime trade which has many participants. Often the ups and downs in this industry can be traced to supply side imbalances.

Recently several segments have been experiencing a bit of trouble brought on by an oversupply of vessels with many more still set to hit the water. This oversupply has been a main culprit behind the disequilibrium in shipping markets lately and therefore low charter rates.

Here we take a look at the container shipping segment. Some of the containership companies traded in the U.S. market include Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Diana Containerships, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

Background

I began writing about the upcoming market turmoil facing the container shipping industry back on June 3rd of 2015. In my article entitled Another Oversupply Problem In Shipping Developing I noted that the orderbook for large vessels was a growing concern.

This was followed up with several other articles which continued to outline the increasingly bearish outlook for the segment:

Additionally, I highlighted the trouble in HMM and Hanjin prior to their restructuring and bankruptcy, respectively. Both situations roiled the markets and confirmed the desperate situation the container shipping market was facing.

Initially it seemed as if this downturn would take years to play out. But things are changing rapidly and recovery timeline, which many put at 2019 or 2020, could shorten as a result.

Let's take a closer look at how this situation has been remedied followed by a examination of the current fleet and orderbook.

Demolitions & Lay-Ups

If you have already read my Crude Tanker Supply Side Update for July 2017, you know that in a troubled market the degree of capitulation has a direct correlation to the magnitude of the market disequilibrium which in turn impacts scrapping rates. In other words, there is a undeniable relationship between charter rates and the amount of ships that are sold for demolition. As charter rates decline ships sold for scrap rise, and vice versa.

But, as the market stabilizes the very thing responsible for this shift, demolition rates, begins to slow. As we trend back toward equilibrium the steep scrapping curve begins to flatten. This is the result of all the low hanging fruit being plucked at the start of the downturn and owners becoming less likely to part with potentially profitable tonnage as a recovery looms on the horizon.

Let's take a look at exactly how this played out in the container segment, starting with a popular index which illustrates the precipitous slide.

Source: Harper Petersen & Co.

The Harpex represents nine ship classes with assessments of 6-12 month fixtures and are based on reported fixtures in the container market each week.

No class of vessel was immune to this downturn and rates were sub-OPEX for quite sometime.

Source: YCharts

This rate collapse led to the typical market reaction described above.

First, we saw a record amount of tonnage (a bit over 9 million dwt) in 2016 sent to the scrapyard.

Second, we saw the average age of ships being scrapped fall to just 18.61 years. To put this into perspective these ships can often sail for approximately 35 years and the average age of vessels sent to the demo yards in 2011 came in at 29.6 years.

Finally, we saw a massive amount of vessels being removed from the supply side in the form of lay-ups. These lay-ups peaked in October of 2016 with a total of 1.59 million TEU sitting on the sidelines.

But as rates have come off the bottom we again have seen the market respond in the expected fashion.

Tradewinds reports that containership scrapping has slowed considerably:

Scrapping of containerships is approaching its lowest level for nearly two years, and it is likely to slip further after regulatory changes on ballast water treatment systems, analysts believe. Just seven containerships were sold for scrap in June, the lowest monthly level since October 2015, Clarksons Platou estimates. It says that is less than half the monthly average for the first six months of 2017, when 93 ships of 280,000 TEU were sent to the beaches.

Statistics from Golden Destiny's June report show that containership scrapping has indeed slowed recently, down 60% month over month and 43% year over year.

Additionally, at the end of June, there were 202 idled ships with a combined capacity of 538,270 TEU which represents a massive return to service to the tune of a million TEU.

Hanjin

Aside from the demolitions, we also saw the bankruptcy of Hanjin, South Korea’s biggest carrier and the seventh-largest container shipping line in the world. Hanjin went into receivership on Sept. 1, 2016 and was officially declared bankrupt by a Seoul court on Feb. 17, 2017, concluding the largest ever container line failure.

The removal of Hanjin’s capacity of 617,000 TEUs at the beginning of September, which would remain in limbo as courts decided the issue, again removed a great deal of supply from the picture before those vessels could be sold and placed back into service.

The recent announcement of Rickmers Group to file for insolvency will further impact the container shipping market, and others. The group currently owns 33 live container vessels with four more on order. Together the chartered in fleet and owned vessels number 114 across several different segments.

Consolidation

Since the downturn began, the container shipping market has undergone an unprecedented consolidation effort.

With charter rates were at extremely low levels, often below basic operating costs and far less than what is needed to break even without taking into account financing costs for these vessels, owners were understandably concerned as they continue to burn cash while these vessels depreciate in value.

Some of this depreciation is tied to the lifespan of the vessels while part of it can also be traced to falling vessel values which often have a direct correlation to current charter rates.

In an effort to mitigate the damage many owners looked to consolidate seeking to improve operational efficiency.

China COSCO Shipping emerged in January following the merger of state-controlled rivals COSCO and China Shipping Group. On June 10th, 2016 the CMA CGM Group assumed control of NOL, a Singapore listed company which at the time was the 12th largest in the world for container shipping. In July, Hapag-Lloyd and United Arab Shipping Company signed a merger agreement that created the world's fifth-largest container shipping line. In late October, the three largest Japanese lines-Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line)-announced their plans to merge in 2017. The latest consolidation effort came earlier this month as China COSCO Shipping announced a $6.3 billion bid for Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International.

Should the deal go through, China COSCO Shipping will become the world's third-largest container shipping line after Denmark's Maersk Line and Switzerland's Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Splash 24/7 reports:

"by 2021, Drewry Maritime Financial Research statistics show that the top seven liners will control roughly three-quarters of all containerships, compared with 37% in 2005."

Obviously this consolidation raises concerns.

Another Splash 24/7 headline read Cartel Concerns Resurface In Wake Of OOCL Sale.

Of course, there is a word for an industry controlled by relatively few players; oligopoly. History shows that oligopolies tend to engage in anti-competitive behavior and exert their influence in a manner beneficial to their own self interests. This could be a main reason behind the increasing scrutiny facing the segment and a recent DOJ inquiry.

Olaf Merk, a highly regarded ports and shipping expert, sees this consolidation as a ramification of a floundering market coupled with a natural consequence of mega box ships coming to dominate the trade.

In a Shipping Today article entitled The Geopolitics Of Container Shipping Alliances, he writes:

"within the current business model, consolidation might be needed for the container shipping industry to be profitable: they need size to finance and fill bigger ships. In the coming years an impressive amount of new mega-ships will come into operation. Along with the predictable awe, this will bring even more overcapacity to a sector that has so far only been able to survive this by laying up vessels and scrapping ships that would normally be considering too young to demolish. So predicting more mergers is a pretty safe bet."

Alliances

As if the consolidation efforts didn't raise enough anti-trust concerns we also have seen shipping alliances become a larger part of the picture.

Ideally, alliances allow carriers to pool their vessels so that they can better fill their ships and gain the greater economies of scale. This pooling has become increasingly important as mega-ships have been hitting the water and their operational advantage rests on filling them to capacity.

But not everyone agrees that the formation of these alliances are beneficial for all involved, especially the customers. The Maritime Executive reports:

Ocean carriers have a limited ability to cooperate on pricing under the U.S. Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 1998. They are allowed to discuss rates and set voluntary rate guidelines, but cannot set up firm rate structures as in the former "conference" system. However, "the [DOJ Antitrust Department] has long taken the position that the general antitrust exemption for international ocean shipping carrier agreements is no longer justified," wrote acting assistant attorney general Renata Hesse in an advisory letter to the FMC last year. "The ocean shipping industry exhibits no extraordinary characteristics that warrant departure from competition policy. Price fixing and other anticompetitive practices by the industry over the years have imposed substantial costs on our economy." Hesse called on FMC to forbid the creation of the OCEAN Alliance, or to narrowly tailor the agreement to maintain competition.

Additionally, the Journal of Commerce reports:

Antitrust investigators have also raised concerns about member carriers' ability to exchange sensitive information, saying it allows them to coordinate domestic third-party services such as stevedores and tug services. In a statement on the Ocean Alliance, the DOJ on Nov. 22 said: "The agreement appears to contemplate collaboration that extends beyond the scope of the Shipping Act." Container lines have proposed language in alliance agreements that would allow carriers to contract jointly with third parties, only to drop those proposals after FMC (Federal Maritime Commission) members objected.

Nothing New

A recent example of a major DOJ antitrust action came in a Baltimore-based case, in which roll-on, roll-off carriers Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, "K" Line Japan, NYK Line Japan, and CSAV pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges and were fined a total of more than $230 million. Additionally, several former carrier executives pled guilty and received prison terms.

Another DOJ case came several years earlier. Horizon Lines, Sea Star Line, and Crowley Maritime pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges and paid multi-million-dollar criminal and civil penalties, and six former Horizon and Sea Star officials were sentenced to prison for their parts.

But it's not just the DOJ that sees the problem. Last year, regulators in the European Union reached a settlement with Maersk Lines, MSC, CMA CGM, COSCO, MOL and nine others. The settlement required them to end certain pricing methods - notably the common practice of publishing General Rate Increases three to five weeks in advance, which prosecutors viewed as a means of colluding with competitors.

In Russia, Maersk Line and Evergreen sought a settlement with the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service ("FAS") in December over charges that Maersk, CMA CGM, OOCL, Evergreen and HMM had colluded to impose surcharges on routes between Russia and Asia.

In early 2016, China's Ministry of Transport fined Maersk, COSCO, ZIM, Hanjin and four others for violating "international maritime freight rate filing requirements and tariff filing obligations."

In 2015, Chinese regulators fined 21 container carriers - including China Shipping Group, Evergreen, Maersk Line, OOCL and Yang Ming - over charges that they had published false pricing information to create "destructive competition."

The fact is that these situations are nothing new to shipping and the frequency of these violations may lead some to believe that owners may actually view the outcome as a cost of doing business. That wouldn't be an outlandish statement considering that many companies have been named repeatedly.

Supply Side

According to Clarksons, there are currently 5,138 container ships on the water of varying sizes. Let's start by breaking down the number of vessels in each size category.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research, Chart By James Catlin

As noted earlier much of the supply side disequilibrium can be traced to the advent of the mega box ship, and many of those were delivered since 2014.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research Chart By James Catlin

Notice that in the 15k+ range, over 80% of the current fleet has hit the water since 2014. In the 12k-14,999 range approximately 35% of that fleet is less than 4 years old. For the 8k-11,999 segment we see that comes in at 31%.

2014 was chosen since the oversupply issue started to gain traction in 2015 but it was the deliveries in 2014 and later that really led to this situation.

Another implication regarding the relatively new nature of these mega box ships is that there are few candidates (if any) for scrapping in the near term.

The oldest ship of the 15k TEU class currently on the water was built in 2006. For the 12k-14,999 class, the oldest on the water vessel was built in 2008. The 8k-11,999k class has some scrapping potential come 2019, due to the IMO mandates coupled with the expensive special surveys required at the 20 year mark and every 2.5 years thereafter, with two built in 1997, four built in 1998, and four built in 1999.

The fact is that an inordinate level of scrapping recently can be attributed to one segment in particular, the 3k-5,999 segment, otherwise known as the Panamax class.

The reason why Panamaxes have been heading to the scrapyard is due to the recent Panama Canal expansion which favors vessels up to approximately 14k TEU. These larger vessels present far more attractive economies of scale and therefore are preferred over their smaller counterparts. This has left the Panamax class, which was once the workhorse of the container shipping market, in a very tough spot. As employment opportunities have dried up owners faced the music and began sending younger and younger Panamax vessels to the scrapyard. Recently a record was set when a 7 year old Panamax was actually sold for demolition.

According to data from Clarkson research, of the 384 vessels scrapped since the start of 2015, 160 of those have been of the Panamax class, 13 were from the 6k-7,999 TEU segment, and the rest were from the feeder class (100-2,999 TEU).

If there is a bright spot here on the demo side it is that there are still 100 Panamax vessels on the water which were built in 1999 or before presenting a fair amount of scrapping potential.

But it's hard to stay positive once we get a look at the orderbook and how much tonnage is still set to hit the water in the near term.

Source: Data From Clarkson Research Chart By James Catlin

Let's focus on the classes that not only contributed the most to the oversupply situation but will put the most TEU on the water for each ship.

The orderbook for the 8k-11,999 TEU class stands at 6.5% which is actually pretty promising, but that's where the good news ends. The 12k-14,999 TEU class comes in at a firm 25%. But the real story is that the 15k TEU class stands at a whopping 67% which means for that class alone we can expect well over 1 million TEU hitting the water since many of those contracts are for vessels in the 19k-21k range.

While orders have waned in 2016 and 2017 the damage has been done and it will take quite sometime still to work through this massive amount of tonnage especially since demolition candidates are scarce in the larger classes. Even if the smaller classes (not including the feeders which serve a niche market) scrap every vessel 20 years or older we still stand to see a very substantial net gain in tonnage in the near term.

Valuations

One final note on the link between oversupply, rates, and asset prices that is meant to be some food for thought.

As noted in greater detail in a previous article, there is a direct correlation between the supply of vessels and charter rates. Furthermore, there is another direct correlation between charter rates and the value of a vessel.

In that same report we discussed two main components of how shipping equities are valued. Two primary metrics are “NAV” (Net Asset Value) and discounted cash flow, which can provide both current and future valuations.

NAV looks at the value of ships which typically has a direct correlation to current charter rates and, to a lesser degree, expected charter rates in the future.

Regarding cash flow, charter rates compose the operating revenue side of the equation. Given that operating costs for vessels are relatively stable, charter rates have the biggest impact in the resulting profits, or losses.

So as the oversupply problem has intensified and rates dropped accordingly, we have also seen a precipitous drop in asset values.

Special thanks to Vessels Value, the leading source for maritime asset valuations, for providing me with a snapshot of their Fixed Age Value module for a 5 Year old Post Panamax Container Vessel.

Source: vesselsvalue.com

Now I'm sure the first thing to catch everyone's attention is the massive run up to 2008 followed by the consequential drop in the 2008/2009 crash. That drop was created not only due to a fall in demand but also a result of an influx of vessels on the water to serve what would be an unsustainable bubble.

However, notice that asset values have reached an even deeper low recently. If asset values are an indication of market sentiment, as they often are, this situation looks to be even more dire for the container shipping market.

Admittedly, that segment (Post-Panamax) has been one of the hardest hit. So let's look at it as a whole. If we take Vessels Value's data for the entire fleet in their database we see an increase of 1,315,232 TEU from the beginning of 2015 until now. So while we have seen a nearly 7% increase in capacity, the overall global fleet has dropped in value from $119 billion to $88 billion. That's a $31 billion drop in value, or 26%.

Now recall that we are expecting over 1 million TEU to hit the water in the near term just in the 15k TEU class alone. Next, consider the over 650k TEU projected to come from the 12k-14,999 class. In total, there are still well over 2 million TEU's set to hit the water in the near term.

Conclusion

A massive oversupply of vessels created an equally massive downturn in the market leading to huge financial losses and even bankruptcies. Stock prices have plummeted and owners are understandably scrambling for solutions.

But an unprecedented amount of lay-ups, demolitions, and consolidation have helped the industry survive and even provided a bit of a rebound in rates.

However, that remedy looks to have run the majority of its course. The low hanging fruit on the demolition tree has been plucked. Consolidation opportunities are becoming more scarce and there are some mixed feelings if there are more on the horizon. While Olaf Merk sees room for more consolidation the Seatrade Maritime News proclaimed that "container shipping (is) unlikely to see more major M&A's."

But then again the level of consolidation already looks to be enough to form a firm oligopoly able to exert their influence upon the market, which may be happening if the DOJ inquiry is any indication.

Finally, the orderbook looks to unleash more tonnage which will again drown the segment in a sea of availability while demolition candidates appear to be lacking. This will further exacerbate the oversupply problem.

In the end though I think the most important question becomes how will the market absorb and deal with a further influx of tonnage as fewer players control a vast majority of the market.

Thank you for reading, and I welcome all questions/comments.

