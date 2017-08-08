Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Post Spin-Off

At the start of 2017 Hilton Worldwide (HLT) spun off their timeshare business along with a portfolio of hotels and resorts. In my eyes this was the correct evolution of the business - taking a capital intense business model and changing it to a capital-light model. Management plans on collecting 90%+ in adjusted EBITDA in franchise and management fees going forward.

The asset-light model will allow shareholders to see high returns on invested capital for many years to come. The pipeline of rooms under construction is one of the fastest growing over the next decade. Management currently has 20% share or more of all rooms under construction globally. I see large market share gains ahead as U.S. supply growth averages around 2-3% annually while Hilton's portfolio averages 6-7%, outpacing competition. This does come with risk of overbuilding and the supply & demand dynamics could start to look unfavorable within the industry.

Exhibit 1: Historical Franchise and Management Fee Operating Results

Source: Company Reports

Economic Moat Analysis

It hard to give any hotel brand/franchise a wide moat rating, especially because of the fierce competition within this particular industry. I think the Hilton brand is one of the closest options to that. For decades travelers have trusted Hilton to provide the best quality service and deliver high-level experiences. Furthermore, management now is extra focused on the brand and service they bring to customers.

High switching costs are evident for Hilton with contract terms up to 20 years. The cost of rebranding a property is also quite costly along with the breakup fees, which can average approximately 2 years' worth of monthly management fees. This area is not what I'm most concerned about, since these extremely high switching costs will deter most franchisees. I think the biggest hurdle is getting developers/customers to sign on with the Hilton brand. It appears currently though they haven't had an issue with this either, acquired 20% room share in the industry's pipeline under construction. This doesn't, though, take away from the fact that some competitors offer similar scale advantages and are launching additional brands to attract franchisees.

Hilton has created one of the largest loyalty programs in the marketplace just behind Marriott (MAR) and InterContinental (IHG). With over 63 million members, this network effect has created an extremely valuable asset. About 57% of all occupancy a night is through its member program. While I would like to give a wide moat rating, I still think Hilton deserves a narrow moat.

Investment Thesis

Hilton now offers faster growth dynamics than it originally provided to shareholders. Operating and EBITDA margins should widen as management becomes more ingrained within this new operating structure. Economies of scale should also help as more rooms come online.

This strategy of separating the franchise and management segment is taking the playbook from Marriott in late 2011. Marriott's separation has proven very successful for investors these past 5 years.

MAR data by YCharts

This success though might be due to multiple factors especially since the spin-off took place at the turn of economic growth cycle, but let's look at some key metrics to see if there are similarities that will give us some insight.

Exhibit 2: Marriott Systemwide Operating Results

Source: Company Reports

Since the spin-off, Marriott has almost double its room count, while RevPAR numbers have slowly been increasing, an ideal situation and the main driving factor as to why the stock is almost up 200%.

Exhibit 3: Marriott Select Operating Results

Source: Gurufocus, Company Reports

Exhibit 4: Marriott Consolidated 2017 Financial Guidance

Source: Company Reports

Exhibit 3 shows strong revenue growth and EBITDA growth while Marriott doubled their room count. Now, you might be wondering why is the EBITDA guidance so much higher than historical numbers (Exhibit 4); well it's because Marriott completed its acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts on September 23, 2016. This was a major acquisition that had implications of significantly increasing EBITDA, but its also leveraged up the company. Debt now sits at $8.47 billion or a debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.7, which isn't terrible and has appeared to be a smart allocation of capital.

Valuation

With laying out all historical data points on Marriott which was a very similar transaction, one could utilize this to project valuations along with other comparables.

Other comparables for Hilton would include InterContinental and Wyndham Worldwide (WYN).

Exhibit 5: Hilton Comparable Valuation Analysis

Source: Gurufocus, Company Reports

MAR and IHG trade slightly above Hilton on a EV/EBITDA multiple. One factor could be that Hilton has only been operating for 6 months under a more concentrated franchise/fee based business. This discount is very minimal though, so growth needs to be the driving factor as an investment opportunity.

Exhibit 6: Hilton Select Operating Results

Source: Company Reports

Hilton has a strong growth pipeline very similar to Marriott along with better EBITDA margins. Hilton though does receive weaker RevPAR system-wide numbers at $107.72 (Exhibit 6). With using 7% EBITDA growth for 2018 and applying a multiple of 15x, in line with MAR (closest peer) I get an enterprise value of $30.5 billion or a fair value per share of $73.77 (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 7: Hilton Valuation

Source: Author's Work, Company Reports

Conclusion

Hilton trades at a modest discount to peers offering 17% upside using 2018 EBITDA estimates. With a strong pipeline, growth prospects should improve as EBITDA margins remain strong. The new operating structure is attractive, but I still don't believe the discount warrants an investment and would consider it a hold.

