Gold Weekly: Bullish Potential Remains Substantial

I maintain my positive view on gold and I start enjoying the slight profit from my long GLD position.

My analysis of spec/investor sentiment toward gold suggests that GLD has a strong upside potential.

ETF investors continued to take profit over July 28-August 4, with the selling being concentrated on Friday.

Speculators lifted substantially their net long positions for a second straight week over July 25-August 1, the CFTC shows.

Gold is slightly up after a strong sell-off on Friday caused by the release of the US jobs report.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Gold in a nutshell

Source: Net Dania.

Gold is slightly up at the start of the week after an intense sell-off on Friday due to the release of robust US jobs numbers. This week, I expect buying pressure in gold to resume once the market finishes to digest US jobs numbers. Yet, I acknowledge that the surprising rebound in the dollar on Friday (due to its stretched spec positioning) may undermine temporarily the uptrend in gold.

Let’s analyse the speculative sentiment in Comex gold thanks to the latest COTR published last Friday.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted markedly their net long positioning for a third straight week over the reporting period (July 25-August 1) while spot gold prices rallied 1.6%.

The net long fund position - at 355.82 tonnes as of August 1 – increased 127.10 tonnes or 61% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven by a combination of short-covering (-65.52 tonnes w/w) and fresh buying (+61.58 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 212.88 tonnes or 173% in the year to date, while gold prices are up roughly 9% over the same period.

My view:

The improvement in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period was the result of a friendlier macro backdrop for the precious metals complex (i.e. weaker dollar (UUP) and lower US real rates) following (1) a more dovish outcome of the Fed’s meeting on July 26 and the (2) a surge in US political premiums after the abrupt removal of removal of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci after only ten days.

Gold’s speculative positioning is now at fairly normal level after being extremely light around mid-July. The net spec length – at +335.82 tonnes – is now above its historical average of 310 tonnes. Yet it remains below its historical record of 774 tonnes reached last year.

Against this, I stand by the message that there plenty of additional room for net long speculative positions to surge in the coming weeks as long as the macro backdrop for gold, remain friendlier.

Let’s now focus on investor sentiment toward gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors sold 3.49 tonnes of gold last week (July 28-August 4), with the selling being concentrated of Friday August 4 (-4.07 tonnes), according to our estimates.

Last month, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest monthly outflow since December 2016 (-101 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net buyers of 75 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of ~4% in gold ETF holdings), principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of August 4, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,026 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view:

The wave of profit-taking in gold on August 4 should not be a surprise because the stronger-than-expected US jobs report for July produced a significant short-covering rally in the dollar and a meaningful rise in US real rates.

It’s worth noting that the dollar enjoyed a rally of 0.76% last Friday, the strongest daily gain since January 26, marking a weekly gain for the first time since July.

Source: ZH.

As ZH illustrates in the chart above, the dollar rally was exacerbated by news that House Ways and Means Committee Head Brady that another Homeland Investment Act (HIA2) plan to repatriate offshore dollars may come into place, in addition to White House economic adviser Gary Cohn’s optimistic comments regarding a possible “major” tax reform delivered by year-end.

Against this backdrop, global risk appetite surged on Friday, inducing macro investors to extend further their long exposure to risk assets at the expense of safe-havens like gold.

But as I noted last week, an increasing number of investors may find themselves in a precarious situation when the tides turns, i.e. when the market starts to reprice risk more accurately, pushing volatility higher and creating severe losses in their “illusive” riskless portfolios. The latest US jobs report released Friday prompted investors to become a little bit more complacent but this may not last.

Conclusion

My analysis of speculative/investor sentiment toward gold suggests that there is still a lot of potential for gold to move higher. Specs have a net long position in Comex gold that is far below their historical high, suggesting that net long speculative positions can increase significantly before the spec positioning becomes stretched. ETF investors have been tempted to take profit of late, reflecting the overall complacency across the financial markets. But they may re-build their positions sooner rather than later when the market starts to reprice more accurately the diverse market risks.

Against this, I maintain my long GLD position, a position that I opened on June 5.

Technical picture

I expect GLD to move gradually higher toward its June high of $123.31. The technical picture remains bullish over the near term, with GLD above its 20 WMA (i.e. positive sentiment) and 200 DMA (i.e. sign of bull market).

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.