Mattersight: Seize This Opportunity

I remain bullish on MATR in the long-term and have used this discount, provided by a myopic market, to average down the positions across my portfolios.

Mattersight (MATR) is set to report earnings after the bell today. The analyst consensus is calling for -$0.15 EPS. However, based on the commentary in the last earnings call, I believe there is a significant opportunity for MATR to beat estimates and gap upwards.

Source: Business Wire

Last Quarter's Report

In the last quarterly report, MATR reported revenue of $10.96 million, which was a 9.1% y/y increase and Q1 EPS of -$0.19 per share. MATR's transition to subscription revenue has steadily continued, with subscription revenue growth outstripping total revenue growth, with a 12% increase. Subscription revenue now accounts for the vast majority of MATR's total revenue--$10.3 million of its total $10.96 million.

Despite the positive of the strong revenue growth, the stock has sold-off after the last earnings release because their Q1 revenue figure came in a bit below expectations. However, during the conference call, management explained that the main driver for the earnings miss was "primarily due to the restructuring of one contract." Management further explained in the call that the roll-out went slower than planned and the "very large customer" did not want to pay the contractual seat minimums.

So instead of risking losing the client, MATR renegotiated the seat "minimums in exchange for commitments to expand 2 additional sites later in the year. " Thus, in the long-term MATR should see an overall positive from this development. This is especially true when considering that later in the call, management reiterated its full year 2017 guidance of revenue of greater than $50 million and MATR being EBITDA positive.

Furthermore, when considering the other positive announcements from the quarter, I was emboldened by the sell-off, as I was able to average down my shares from this discount, caused by a myopic market. Below is a snippet from the conference call, in which management explained a few other positives from Q1 that should be a boon to the company moving forward:

At a large healthcare company, we doubled our ACV footprint in Q1 from $2 million to $4 million. In addition, this has opened up a number of new opportunities and we're beginning to actively pursue opportunities at 10,000 additional seats at that account, and we expect and anticipate that account could grow into one of our largest accounts over the next 12 months to 24 months. At a large cable company, we converted our first pilot at that cable company, which put 600 seats in a sales and retention area. We are also standing up two additional pilots to that account and we are also very optimistic about the size of that account. It has in excess of 25,000 seats across the enterprise and we're just getting started there. At a large PBM, a PBM which has been a customer of ours for some time, we are pursuing numerous opportunities at that account. We expect to have a good bookings quarter there in the second quarter. And currently, the forecast that we've collaborated on with our client with that account is that we expect over the next three years, we'll do over $30 million of revenues at that account. I would also like to comment just anecdotally our CSAT is as strong or stronger than it's ever been. We are very, very pleased with this progress. In addition, as we go forward, we see a number of very positive drivers for the remainder of the year. The $14.5 million of ACV backlog is expected to flow into revenues over the next 4 quarters, which will obviously have a very positive impact on our revenue trajectory.

Causes of the Decline

MATR's missed quarter was one reason for the stock selling-off recently. However, another reason was from its private placement in February, which raised $16 million. In the sale, MATR sold 5.2 million shares to private investors at $3 per share and 100,000 shares to officers and directors at $3.45 per share. Management was likely forced to do this financing because of its severe restrictions in its financing agreement with Hercules Capital. However, MATR has obtained a more flexible financing agreement, recently, with a lower interest rate. Therefore, another dilutive capital raising round does not seem too likely, especially when considering it is on track to be EBITDA positive in 2017 and cash flow positive in 2018.

MATR data by YCharts

New Financing

On June 29th, MATR filed a new SEC filing, disclosing their new financing agreement. The new loan, which was entered into with The PrivateBank and Trust Company, provides for a $20,000,000 revolving line of credit, which does not mature until 2020. Management used the proceeds from this loan agreement to fully pay off the financing agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc--paying them $23,827,058.46.

This new agreement is certainly a positive development, as it reduces their cost of capital moving forward. "The principal amount outstanding under the [new] Loan Agreement will accrue interest at a floating annual rate equal to 1 month, 2 month or 3 month LIBOR (as selected by the [Mattersight]) plus 4.50%, payable monthly." Under the financing agreement with Hercules, MATR was paying an annual interest rate of the greater of either 9.75% plus the prime rate minus 3.5% or 9.75%. Furthermore, the principal balance also accrued payment-in-kind interest at an annual rate of 2.15%, which would have started to accrue, beginning on December 1, 2017. Therefore, MATR will see substantial savings from a reduced cost of capital.

Activist Investor Stake

Another positive development began to unfold on July 11th, when a Schedule 13D filing showed that an activist investor took a stake in MATR and crossed the 5% reporting threshold. The fund that took a stake in MATR is VIEX Opportunities Fund, which on its website states it "engages in an activist strategy, creating catalysts to unlock shareholder value in small cap companies, predominantly in technology."

Although VIEX has not publicly announced any changes that it would like to see, I believe this is certainly a positive development. With management knowing there is an activist investor, with a substantial stake, there is an added incentive to ensure they meet their targets. Furthermore, having an activist investor has been shown to have long-term positive effects by a famous paper by Harvard Law professor Lucian A. Bebchuck (The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism).

Activist investors can be a corporate governance mechanism to prevent management from taking too high a salary and shirking shareholder value. It remains to be seen whether VIEX will publicly announce recommended changes, but merely having the threat of being replaced against the board of directors and management will be a positive for shareholders.

Conclusion

Investors are myopically viewing MATR's prospects and its most recent quarterly miss has led to it trading at a significant discount to its true value. When Mattersight reports earnings later today, I believe there is a substantial opportunity for MATR to beat earnings estimates and for the stock to gap upwards.

I am considering launching a service on the SA Marketplace, where I would provide investors with deep-dive analysis into a number of under-followed stocks, such as is the case with MATR. My readers will receive a first look to these articles as well as exclusive, and more regular updates. I would greatly appreciate your feedback about launching such a service.

Note: To get my latest updates, just click on my profile and hit the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MATR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.