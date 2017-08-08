First Majestic Silver: What To Do Now

The stock has sold off as expected; I break down First Majestic's quarter and what to do now.

It was a tough quarter for the silver miner, with lower production, higher costs and lower cash flow and earnings.

First Majestic Silver Q2 Earnings

First Majestic Silver (AG) has reported its Q2 earnings, and as expected, it was a pretty tough quarter for the Mexico-focused silver miner and my previous top silver stock to own in 2017. It has underperformed the VanEck silver miners index (SIL), as well as peers Great Panther Silver (GPL) and Hecla Mining (HL).

For some background: First Majestic previously announced weak Q2 production numbers, as it said total production from its six operating silver mines was 3.9 million SEOs. So, this poor quarter was not entirely unexpected; as I stated previously, I think the risks have increased with the stock and I’m a little more cautious with recommending shares.

Lower production, higher costs

Production was impacted by not one but three illegal mine blockages by unionized workers at its La Parrilla, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines. Silver production plummeted 16% as a result. We already knew this from First Majestic's production update, however, now we can see the impact it had on earnings and cash flow.

Lower production usually leads to higher all-in sustaining costs, and this was the case in Q2, as First Majestic reported a 19% increase to $14.58 per payable silver ounce. This had a negative effect on mine operating earnings (down 86% to $1.4 million), cash flow per share ($.11, down 32% from Q1) and net earnings ($1.4 million or $.01 per share).

Due to the poor quarter, First Majestic has revised its guidance, which is another reason the stock has been hammered (along with lower silver prices).

Annual guidance revised downward

The company says 2017 annual silver production guidance will be in the range of 10.0 million to 10.6 million ounces (or 15.7 million to 16.6 million silver equivalent ounces), compared to the previous guidance of 11.1 to 12.4 million ounces (or 16.6 to 18.5 million silver equivalent ounces).

What's more: cash cost is now expected to be within the range of $7.00 to $7.75 per ounce, compared to the previous guidance of $6.06 to $6.48 per ounce. AISC will likely range from $14.40 to $15.50 per ounce.

The company blames this on several factors. Besides the lower production, it also points to higher energy costs attributed to the Mexican government's oil and gas deregulation policies, which it says came into effect in Q1 2017, as well as strengthening of the Mexican pesos against the U.S. dollar.

First Majestic has reduced capital investments by $17.5 million or by 14% to save some cash. Still, the company says capital spending will likely increase in H2 2017 to catch up to program targets; most money will be invested at the La Encantada and San Martin mines.

First Majestic's strong balance sheet

There are a few positives to take from the report, however.

First, the blockades were cleared up in relatively short order at the La Parrilla and Santa Elena mines. La Parrilla was another story as it took about a month and a half to clear things up. However, the company expects production to pick back up in Q3 as a result.

Next, First Majestic's balance sheet remains pretty strong, as the company ended the quarter with $126.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its working capital position decreased by just 4% to $130.9 million compared to $136.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company's decision to raise funds via equity in May of 2016 is looking like a pretty smart move. The company issued 5.25 million shares at a price of C$10.95 on the TSX for C$57.49 million; shares currently trade at C$7.89 on the TSX.

First Majestic only has $25.4 million in debt facilities, according to its Q2 report, and I don't see the debt as an issue given the company's strong cash position.

Are AG shares cheap following the sell-off?

First Majestic shares now trade close to $6, well below the 2016's highs of $18 per share. Yet I cannot recommend the stock here as I'm not convinced a turnaround is in store just yet.

With AISC now expected to range from $14.40 to $15.50 per ounce, margins will likely be very tight as silver trades just over $16 per ounce currently.

The issues surrounding its Mexico silver miners this past quarter were worrisome and a recurrence of such issues would lead to further downside in the short-term. There's no indication that these issues have been resolved permanently; I'll be monitoring the stock closely over the next few months, but right now I think shares are a HOLD given the short-term risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.