EPR Properties: Tenant Fears

Is this an opportunity, or is there really an increased risk?

When I first wrote about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) I was not a shareholder. I stated,

"EPR is an attractive investment for investors with a moderate risk tolerance and 2017 should offer several good entry opportunities as growth will be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year."

Available cash met with opportune timing and I managed to enter a position at $68.43 in early May. Then I proceeded to forget about it, content to let the monthly dividends roll in. Then...

Opening almost 4% down and headed further. What happened? Smart phones might be the worst invention for my heart health. I will admit, I watch my stocks too closely and when something is unexpectedly dropping I am scrambling around on my phone trying to figure out what went wrong.

When drops like this happen, I am looking to answer two questions, what news caused the panic and is that panic justified?

Blame AMC

It turns out that the drop was caused by AMC (NYSE:AMC) reporting a significant loss of $1.35 per share. Since AMC is EPR's largest tenant, any financial trouble that would lead to difficulty paying rent or closing theaters would be a justifiable reason to lower EPR's valuation.

In recent years, EPR has been diversifying away from their reliance on the movie industry, but AMC still accounts for 20% of their revenue. The health of AMC is mission critical for EPR.

If AMC was in real danger of bankruptcy, I would bail from EPR in a second.

Is The Danger Real?

AMC reported a significant loss, and clearly, EPR is very dependent upon AMC. The next question is whether AMC's loss is significant enough that closing down megaplexes becomes a likely scenario. After all, as landlords, it does not really matter whether tenants are having a booming business. What matters is whether the tenant can comfortably pay rent, anything beyond that is their business.

Looking into the AMC numbers, it appears that the loss was driven by a $202.6 million impairment charge in relation to their investment in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI). Since that is a non-cash charge, it does not have any impact on their ability to pay rent for operations. Without that impairment, AMC would have reported a $26.1 million gain.

There is a case of declining attendance, which the CFO commentary goes into a little bit.

"A weaker than anticipated U.S. industry box office provided the backdrop for a disappointing quarter. The positive contributions from our legacy AMC recliner theatres could not fully offset the impact of attendance declines at the former Carmike theatres, and we did not manage our expenses timely enough in a declining revenue environment. "

Box office attendance can experience a lot of variation as it is very reliant upon how attracted audiences are to movies being released. On the EPR conference call, Greg Silvers explained,

"First, let's address box office. At the end of the quarter, box office was actually up 1.5% year-to-date. Through July box office is down approximately 2%. However, please remember that box office growth has been exceptional with over 9.8% cumulative growth during 2015 and 2016. This year's box office performance is well within the normal deviation we see during annual box office cycles and in line with our expectations that box office will finish essentially flat for 2017. Quality of content continues to be the ultimate driver of box office success. While some third quarter softness in box office is anticipated, fourth quarter is expected to be an exceptionally strong with excellent lineup of movies."

In my previous article, I addressed this issue as well comparing total box office receipts to megaplex occupancy.

(Despite variable box office receipts, occupancy remains stable. Data from Boxofficemojo.com and annual reports. Chart authors.)

As you can see, box office receipts vary and year over year drops are not uncommon. However, over time, the trend has been upwards. More importantly for EPR investors, occupancy has remained near 100% even in years with substantially larger reductions in box office receipts than is expected this year.

The bottom line is that the movie industry experiences a lot of variation and that is nothing new to the major operators like AMC. AMC has plenty of cash flow, and is not facing anything more severe than they have faced before. There is no reason to believe that a slight down year combined with a few M&A pains is going to materially impact their ability to keep their megaplexes open.

All Megaplexes Are Not Equal

One thing that EPR investors need to keep in mind is that EPR does not own average megaplexes. They invest in areas they determine are high quality and invest in property improvements such as properties that offer full food and beverage service. These upgrades not only allow EPR to demand higher rent, they also improve the value for potential sales in the future.

One upgrade that EPR and AMC have been working on together are recliner seats. According to AMC, it has made a huge difference in operating income.

These upgrades have significantly improved operating cash flow. Even if AMC decided it needed to close down some of their megaplexes, are they going to close down the ones with growing cash flow? More likely, they would close down some of their newly acquired Carmike branded locations.

Conclusion

The movie industry is having a less than stellar year. However, there is no reason to believe that AMC, or any of EPR's other megaplex tenants, are in imminent danger of having difficulty covering their rent. The ebb and flow of admission revenue is nothing new to this industry, and historically, EPR has managed to keep near 100% occupancy. A feat that is not shared in most of the REIT world where occupancies in the low to mid 90's are often considered excellent.

In fact, there is good reason to believe that as AMC seeks to adapt to evolving technology and consumer preferences, they will become even more reliant upon EPR to help provide the upgrades that elevate the movie going experience. As the content becomes more easily available from a residential couch, it is more important than ever that megaplexes offer an experience that cannot be duplicated at home.

The megaplex segment has performed steadily for EPR. Even the recession, when large parts of their portfolio were falling apart, the megaplex portfolio provided steady revenue. There is no reason to believe that is going to change. What will change, is investor perception, which will cause swings in share price. When an investment remains fundamentally sound and investors cause the price to drop due to unreasonable fears, I call that a buying opportunity.

Sources: Company SEC Filings, Company investor presentations, BoxOfficeMojo.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.