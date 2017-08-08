Bitcoin: Tales From The Crypt And Future Pricing Models

Bitcoin has been on a tear since it was created in 2009. As of August 7 at 1:30PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time), one bitcoin (BTC) costs $3,398.29, about 269% more than the $1,263.10 price tag for an ounce of gold. The cryptocurrency is up 5,776,510.79% since July 16, 2010. A $100 investment on July 16, 2010 would be worth about $5.78 million today. Should investors buy bitcoin or the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC)? Can we value bitcoin? How high could the price go in the long run?

As shown above, the cryptocurrency may jumped above resistance at $3,000 and could pullback to resistance or could fall to about $2,300 based on the red and black lines. The cryptocurrency also had three spikes caused by a surge in in demand.

When omitting the three spikes, the price graph of bitcoin has followed a near parabolic line thanks to its fixed supply. Bitcoin has a fixed future supply of 21 million to be reached in the approximate year of 2140 with the number of new bitcoins being halved every four years. Such a timetable approximates that 75.0% of the total number of bitcoins would be mined by January 1, 2017, but in reality 76.6% were mined on that date, 1.6% more than expected. As of August 4, there was 78.1% mined. Thus, the maximum end date could be sooner than expected, as soon as 2033. Below is a table of the theoretical percentage of mined bitcoins by the start of the year.

Demand has remained strong with the number of people and businesses using bitcoin rising. Below is a graphic of where bitcoin is legally used.

Some people argue that the bitcoin code can be altered, and thus kill it, at any time, making it worthless. Hence, the title: Bitcoin: Tales From the Crypt. Yes, this fear can happen, as exhibited in the August 1 split of bitcoin. On August 2, bitcoin was split into bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash (Bcash). But as stated here, "Over the longer term, Bcash's prospects are limited due to the relatively small size of the community maintaining its blockchain, developing its software and using the cryptocurrency." Meanwhile, bitcoin cash has been falling, and bitcoin has been surging.

Below is a graph of bitcoins’ price from June 30, 2013 – August 4, 2017. The green line is the 200-day moving average, and the red line is the 50-day moving average. The solid black line is the polynomial best fit trendline.

Based on the trendline, the price of bitcoin on Friday, August 4, 2017 should be $2,938.95. The actual price was $2,883.68, still below its peak of $2,916 on June 9. This trendline seems to closely match bitstamp’s bitcoin long term forecast shown below, which says the price should be $2,418.52 on August 7, 2017 and $5,924.17 on December 1, 2017. The trendline gives a predicted price of $5,904.35 on December 1, 2017.

But the above trendline seems to fail when calculating the price of bitcoin in 2027. In 2016, the Danish investment bank Saxo Bank correctly predicted bitcoin would reach $2,000 in 2017. The bank also predicts bitcoin could hit $100,000 by 2027.

Based on the above trendline, the price of bitcoin would be $17,766,027.60 by January 1, 2027. But as graphed below when omitting the price spikes (outliers) mentioned at the beginning of the article, the polynomial best fit trendline gives a predicted price of $131,574.86 for January 1, 2027, not too much off Saxo’s prediction. The green line is the 200-day moving average, and the red line is the 50-day moving average.

But what does a fundamental prediction of bitcoin’s price give? If bitcoin is taken as an investment, the fundamental minimum price of bitcoin should be the cost of mining the currency. David Szabo wrote a nice article about this subject. In the article, cost of electricity was used for the minimum price of bitcoin. The cost of electricity was estimated by using the hash rate, which is the “measuring unit of the processing power of the Bitcoin network.”

Source: Bitcoin Fundamental Analysis

In the article, the cost was about $150 on February 7, 2015. A cost of $150 for October 2, 2014, $100 for August 15, 2014, $100 for June 16, 2014, and $50 for February 18, 2014 were also used to calculate a conversion factor (hash rate divided by price) to extend the above graph. The conversion factor was then multiplied with the hash rate to calculate the estimated cost of electricity for the other dates. The polynomial best fit trendline gives a predicted cost of $674,502.10 for January 1, 2027. The green line is the 200-day moving average, and the red line is the 50-day moving average.

Now that we are fairly certain that the long term bitcoin price will rise and have some models to estimate future prices, how can we invest in bitcoin? Unfortunately, directly buying bitcoins means going through an exchange, and exchanges can and do die, leaving the user with no bitcoins. Also, a user must make sure not to lose the keys to the bitcoins if using a wallet. The Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF (COIN) has not been approved by the SEC yet. Thus, the only way to invest in bitcoin through the U.S. markets is via Bitcoin Investment Trust. Each share of GBTC represents 1/10 of a bitcoin. Fellow contributor Ian Bezek warned that the trust often trades for more than the value of its bitcoin holdings. With bitcoin selling at $3,398.29, shares are currently selling for 1.39 times the underlying value (339.83/475). That is much better than a 70% premium it sold a few months ago. Below is a graphic of share price and NAV (net asset value)/share.

As shown above, the share price (light blue line) is still much higher than the NAV/share (dark blue line). The current price is slightly above resistance, and could fall to support. From the technical graph below, the RSI is near overbought, while the W%R is overbought. The MACD formed a bullish upward cross buy signal about two weeks ago, but no signs of forming a bearish downward cross anytime soon. Two of the three times when the RSI and W%R reached similar levels, the trust fell, as shown by the purple lines. The price formed a descending triangle that broke out above resistance two weeks ago and had a target of $540 in 0.5-1.5 months. The price recently formed a rounded bottom with a target of $600 in 1-2 months.

Conclusion: Other than a short term potential dip in price, bitcoin would very likely head higher in the long run. The price ten years from now could be $100,000, $131,574.86, or $674,502.10. And as bitcoin rises, so will the Bitcoin Investment Trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GBTC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.