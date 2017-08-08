Micron Technology Is Looking Cheap

Micron is extremely well valued on a 2017 PE of just 7.8, and a 2018 PE of an amazing 4.8.

The memory semiconductor and sensors industry is set for continued strong growth.

Micron Technology is a well known player in the DRAM and NAND memory space, with strong market share. They also manufacture sensors.

Note: This article first appeared on Trend Investing on July13, 2017, therefore all data is as of that date. For example the stock price today is US$28.59, even cheaper than when I first wrote the article last month.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) - Price = US$31.45

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) are an American semiconductor company. They are well known for their memory chips.

As stated on the company website,

"Micron is a global leader in advanced semiconductor systems, engineering technology that drives innovation and transforms what’s possible. We offer the most complete memory portfolio in the industry—from DRAM, NAND, and NOR Flash, to SSDs, modules, MCPs, and HMC and other system solutions—to enable the world’s leading-edge computing, consumer, enterprise server and storage, networking, embedded, automotive, industrial, and mobile applications."

Micron are known as a leader in 3D NAND. They also make the sensors used in smartphone cameras, web cameras, and digital cameras.

Micron Technology 5 year price chart

Global semiconductor market forecast to grow by a CAGR of 6.7% to 2025

Source As shown in the chart above the global semiconductor market is forecast to be $655.6B in 2025 compared to $342.7B in 2015 with CAGR of 6.7%.

IoTs Semiconductor and Sensor Markets - both forecast to grow strongly

Global DRAM market forecast to grow steadily

Global NAND flash market to grow strongly - especially 3D NAND

We can see from the above four charts Micron Technology is very well placed to benefit from future growth in semiconductors - in particular sensors, DRAM, and NAND.

A tailwind for these areas are the following:

Increased memory in our electronic devices - Needed to be able to work with higher data storage from video streaming, Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, and 4G and 5G.

Internet of Things (IoTs).

Autonomous vehicles.

Cloud data centers.

Memory chips revenue - cyclical but rising

The message from the above chart is to understand that the memory chip business is quite cyclical due to under and oversupply; however the overall trend is rising, and forecast to rise at 2.5x the rate of the non-memory semi market.

Micron Technology market share

As of end Q2, 2016, Micron Technology had a 10.6% share of the global NAND flash market, and in Q4 2016 a 19.4% share of the mobile DRAM market.

Valuation

Micron Technologies has a market cap of US$35b, and an enterprise value of US$41b. 2017 PE is just 7.8 (2018 PE is an amazing 4.8), and 2017 net profit margin is forecast at 23.5%. Currently debt is a high at US$5.5b; however it is forecast to fall to US$1.7b by 2018.

Analyst consensus estimate price target is US$43.06, representing 37% upside.

Competitors

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Nvidia, Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF), Toshiba (OTC:OTCPK:TOSBF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF).

Risks

Fierce competition, oversupply, currency risk, Micron Technology’s current high debt level. The company currently has strong margins, and should produce plenty of surplus cash to quickly reduce the debt.

For a more comprehensive review investors can read, "NAND—The New Hero of Micron Technology’s Growth Story."

Conclusion

The market is currently valuing Micron Technology extremely cheaply with a 2017 PE of just 7.8 times 2017 projected earnings and a 2018 PE of just 4.8. Other competitors such as Samsung on a PE of 8.7x are also being priced very cheaply. This is due to the history of volatile earnings and fierce competition in the semiconductor industry.

Whilst this has been appropriate in the past, my view is that with the arrival of 4G, 5G, IoTs, the growing video streaming segment, cloud storage, and autonomous vehicles this will create a super cycle for the memory chip makers, making it still a great time to buy.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

