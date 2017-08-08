Presenting: Goldman's New Warning On Tech 'Factormageddon'

This is very much worth keeping in the back of your mind.

Goldman is out on Tuesday updating the thesis that underpinned their now infamous June 9 note.

Ok, so this is where I get to remind you about that pernicious dynamic in tech and purportedly "low volatility" vehicles.

Ok, so this is a teachable moment.

One June 9, Goldman catalyzed a mini-rout in tech stocks (QQQ) with a note warning about the extent to which, by virtue of the very same self-feeding dynamic that Howard Marks and countless others have recently discussed, the sector has become essentially synonymous with low volatility.

Why is that a problem? Simple. Here's Goldman to explain:

If FAAMG was its own sector, it would screen as having the lowest realized volatility in the market. How can low vol create a problem? Investors are increasingly focused on "volatility-adjusted" returns as they are deciding which stocks to invest in. We believe low realized volatility can potentially lead people to underestimate the risks inherent in these businesses including cyclical exposure, potential regulations regarding online activity or antitrust concerns or disruption risk as they encroach into each other's businesses.

In other words: these are not the kinds of names one generally wants to own in a portfolio that's aimed at minimizing volatility.

But because everyone from hedge funds to retail investors are all chasing these names, they're being driven inexorably higher and along the way, they become even more indistinguishable from popular "factors" like momentum and low volatility.

Well guess what? As they become poster children for those factors, factor-based products like the $14 billion PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPLV) and the $6.9 billion iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) load up and in doing so, they contribute the very same self-referential dynamic that made those stocks seem like low volatility stocks in the first place.

Ok, so I tried to explain this in a piece called "The Beginning Of 'Factormageddon'? A Black Swan Volatility Event." And I also showed you a screengrab from the Goldman note to prove that I wasn't just making up the term "Factormageddon":

Some folks weren't buying it. Indeed, quite a few readers suggested that Heisenberg and Goldman have got this all wrong.

The problem there can be summed as follows: Heisenberg and Goldman are entirely correct.

And on Tuesday, Goldman is out with some inconvenient math for anyone who maybe didn't pick up what they were laying down a couple of months ago. Here's some color from the just-released note:

The shift lower in Info Tech volatility has also driven a shift in the composition of "Low Vol" factor strategies. This can be seen in the weights of smart-beta ETFs such as the SPLV in which Tech is an increasing weight (12% vs. a 5-year average of 4% using quarter-end weights) as well as our Investment Profile Factor model, in which Tech now has the largest representation across the market (Exhibit 19). This current weight of 15% compares to an average weight of 6% over the last 5 years.

And here's a visual for that last statistic:

See this is (another) one of those times where I would like to gently remind you that when you see Heisenberg using data from Bloomberg and Goldman while critics are using homemade spreadsheets, it is probably a good idea to ask yourself if it's realistic to believe that Bloomberg and Goldman are the ones who have it wrong in that equation.

You can take that however you want, but please try to understand that it is no different from saying something like this (just to turn the tables on myself): "if Starbucks and Heisenberg end up in a dispute about trends in coffee caffeine levels, is it realistic to think that Starbucks is wrong and Heisenberg is right?"

Probably not.

That's all I'm saying.

Anyway, here's the particularly interesting bit (again from Goldman):

Based on our calculations, if volatility for the lowest quintile of stocks mean-reverts to the 5Y average, volatility would move above the level of the S&P average. A caveat: the shock is likely to be muted as these companies would be removed from Low Vol strategies via rebalance.

See what I mean?

If today's "low volatility" stocks mean revert to their 5-year average, they will be more volatile than the S&P and the only thing that's going to save people in "low volatility" vehicles from that is the eventual rebalance.

And with that in mind, I'll leave you with one last quote from Bloomberg's Dani Burger, who I have cited repeatedly when discussing this issue:

With rebalances scheduled on a quarterly or semi-annual basis, they're committed to tech for at least [a couple] of months.

