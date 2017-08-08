LGL Turnaround Materializes

The LGL Group’s (LGL) financial results have trended down for years, resulting in a very suppressed valuation. Now, results are improving, and the extremely low valuation does not make sense anymore. It is only a matter of time before investors see this turnaround and the stock surges to a valuation that suits its changed condition.

The business

LGL is a nano-cap that gets little attention from investors. Customers of its products consist of companies operating in the Aerospace and Defense sectors. LGL’s business model consists of two main segments:

M-Tron Industries (MtronPTI). This part of LGL’s business designs, manufactures, and markets highly-engineered frequency and spectrum control products. Precise Time and Frequency (PTF). Products in this segment range from simple, low cost time and frequency solutions, to premium products.

Revenue and net income history

Between fiscal years 2010 and 2016, the top line declined quite rapidly because LGL’s business model was focused on low margin products. This, along with increased competition, resulted in deteriorating results.

Creating a better future

In order to return to revenue growth and profitability, management decided that it had to change something to its business. It needed products with higher margins. It came up with a strategy to move away from the low margin commodity business and instead focus on generating revenue growth through the development of complex and higher margin products.

Another big step management took to grow the business was the acquisition of Precise Time and Frequency (PTF) in September last year.

“This acquisition represents another building block in the Company’s strategy to be a much broader based supplier of highly engineered products for the generation, synchronization and control of timing and frequency. It will nicely compliment the broader, complete line of spectrum control products that the Company provides.”

PTF made LGL a broader based supplier of products for timing and frequency control, increasing growth possibilities.

Impact on financial results

LGL has already been seeing some promising progress. Every quarter since the acquisition, LGL has seen yoy revenue growth with the growth rate increasing every quarter. Because of the strategy to focus more on higher margin products, this has resulted in the company regaining profitability once again. In the following table of quarterly results, you can see just how much of an impact the acquisition and changing business model have had on the company’s results.

Sources: 10-Q and 10-K filings

A clear shift in trend of all three margins can be seen. Besides the improving margins, the top line is seeing yoy growth as well:

This is all a result of management’s efforts to return to growth and profitability, as was mentioned in the most recent 10-Q filing under “MD&A”:

“Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2017, were $5,624,000, an increase of 18.3% from revenues of $4,756,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Approximately 73% of the increase is being driven by management’s strategy to move away from low margin commodities business and focus on achieving revenue growth through the development of more complex, higher margin products, particularly in the Aerospace and Defense ("Aero/Defense") market segment. The remaining 27% of the increase is being driven by PTF, which we acquired in September 2016.”

So, we are seeing that both the acquisition and the company’s efforts to steer towards higher margin products are already translating to a rapidly increasing top and bottom line. But not all progress can be seen by just looking at financial results.

Backlog growth

A good indication of what we can expect from the company going forward is the order backlog. And here, we can see clear improvements as well.

Sources: Quarterly press releases

A steady increase can be seen since the start of last year, which is showing the same turnaround story as we saw with the revenue. Management expects all backlog to be realized within a year. This growing backlog indicates that we can expect solid revenue for at least the short term if historical performance is any indication.

NOL carry-forward

At the end of the last fiscal year, LGL had over $10 mln federal NOL carry-forwards, which expire through 2036. The total state NOL carry-forwards were over $16 mln and also expire through 2036. These will prove to be very beneficial now that the company is seeing increasing profitability.

Balance sheet looks solid

What made LGL such an interesting stock when I first discovered it was not just the story of the company returning to revenue growth and profitability. It was the combination of this, along with the healthy shape of the balance sheet, that makes this stock such a great investment opportunity.

The amount of liabilities on the balance sheet total $2,87 mln. Which does not mean anything by itself. But the total amount of assets on the balance sheet is $16,90 mln, resulting in a P/B ratio of 0.9 at the current market cap of $12.16 mln.

Most of the company’s assets consist of current assets ($13.31 mln). Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities are good for a combined $5.78 mln. This means that all of the liabilities on the balance sheet can be paid off with these two items, and there still would be $2.91 mln left. It is safe to say that the company has no difficulty paying off its liabilities. And, considering the fact that it is currently actually generating a positive bottom line and FCF once more, its current assets are only expected to grow.

Source: Most recent 10-Q

Since the Fed has been working on raising interest rates with more expected to come, many companies can feel the pressure of rising interest costs from the debt on their balance sheet. For LGL, on the other hand, rising interest rates are a good thing for its bottom line. As you can see in the picture above, a large part of its current assets consists of marketable securities. Of these marketable securities, about $1 mln is invested in US Treasury Securities. The remaining $2.8 mln is invested in a mutual fund.

Source: Most recent 10-Q

This is a good thing because the cash is not just sitting there. Additional cash keeps getting invested in US Treasury Securities or a mutual fund. This way, LGL can actually generate additional income while keeping its balance sheet in excellent shape.

Looking for new ways to grow

Going forward, management has said that it is still looking for mergers and acquisitions to transform the product portfolio further and generate better margins. The large amount of cash on the balance sheet will make sure that the company does not have to raise any debt to do this.

Plan for rights offering

Despite the fact that LGL’s balance sheet looks so healthy, management has announced a plan for a rights offering in which stockholders receive transferable rights to purchase additional shares of common stock. The specifics are still quite vague with more information to follow such as the precise price at which this will take place or the date. But LGL did give us this information in its S-1 filing:

So, we do have an expected amount of stock to be registered: 1.34 mln. This would increase the current amount of shares outstanding by 50%. At the maximum offering price, over $6.4 mln in cash would be collected, which would improve the outstanding health of the balance sheet even more. This would also result in the shares trading at a P/C multiple of just 1.5 vs. the current 2.1. The P/B would stay the same at 0.9. The P/E ratio will increase from the current level of 31.6 to 47.4. While this last ratio might sound like an overvaluation, we must not forget just how much the balance sheet limits the downside risk. If the stock were to tumble 33% from current levels, the stock would be trading at a P/C of 1.0 with an even lower P/B. This means that you could almost buy the company without risk since there is not any cash burn. Another thing to keep in mind is the fact that LGL has just recently regained profitability.

During the announcement of the plan for the rights offering, management has been vocal about its purpose:

“We intend to use the net proceeds from the rights offering as additional capital for general corporate purposes and to make acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific acquisitions at this time.”

Despite not having laid their eyes on a specific acquisition target, LGL’s management does show that it is quite serious about its goal of growing its business further. The success it has been having lately is a positive sign that shows management is able to make the right decisions at crucial moments. It is interesting to see what company/assets it ends up taking over. A good strategic acquisition could result in yet another big boost to the top and bottom line.

Valuation

Therefore, the current valuation of the stock does not make sense anymore. When looking at LGL’s valuation ratios, it seems as if the market expects that the company will never recover from the declining sales and net losses. But you should now realize that LGL actually has improved already and still is improving in an increasing fashion. Therefore, the extremely low valuations will change soon enough. LGL’s strength is its balance sheet, which is not being fully appreciated due to historical results and a lack of attention by analysts.

Although I do not believe that the P/B 0.9 will suddenly move towards the industry average of 2.5, I do believe that the company has done enough to trade at a premium to its book value. It is also important to understand that LGL’s annualized FCF yield from the most recent quarter stands at 4.6% after the effect of the offering, thus increasing the book value even more quite rapidly. Because of this, I do not believe that a P/B ratio of 1.3 is aggressive at all. This is still significantly under the industry average and the average of the S&P 500 (3.0) but does represent the improving results.

Such a valuation would mean an upside of well over 40% from the current levels.

Time frame of investment

Considering the plan for the upcoming rights offering, the stock will not start to appreciate until after this has been done since the proposed maximum offering price is $4.75 per share, which is where the shares are currently trading at. I expect to hear more about the rights offering during the release of the upcoming quarterly results. Although no specific date has been announced yet, we should expect to see this somewhere this month.

After this is done, every quarterly report will draw more investors to the stock. Since growth and profitability are picking up fast, we should see good price movements after every quarter with the only real other potential catalyst being the possible acquisition of another company. So, because every quarterly report is a potential catalyst, I believe that the shares should see strong appreciation within a year now that every quarter shows improvement.

Company-specific risk

One risk to keep in mind, however, is that the industry LGL operates in is a cyclical one. This means that we have to keep a close eye on the overall market to see whether trouble might be ahead for the company. But since the economy is currently looking healthy and improving with the Fed raising interest rates, I do not believe that this will pose a problem to LGL in the near future.

Besides the risk of an economic downturn, it is important to keep in mind that LGL is a relatively small company with a few key customers. Although LGL does not mention any specific names when it comes to its customers, it does mention that its largest customer accounted for 15.7% of the total revenue last year. A loss of such a large customer could result in a significant decrease of both revenue and net income, leading to a lot of pressure on its share price.

Risks associated with low volume and nano-cap

Before investing in a stock like LGL, be aware of the risks associated with such an investment. The shares float is only 2.2 mln with an average volume of 15.9 K. This can result in a sudden increase in volatility, even with relatively small orders. Make sure you understand these risks and that you are comfortable with them before opening a position in this stock.

Conclusion

Despite LGL’s shares have already seen a good performance in 2016, they remain undervalued. The company has had quite a long struggle but is now clearly moving in the right direction. A stock with a larger market cap would have already moved higher much faster due to the fact that it gets more attention from both analysts and investors. Therefore, I believe that investors should use this opportunity that a lack of interest has created. The more it becomes evident that LGL regains growing profitability, the more investors will flock towards the stock, which will send its shares to much higher prices and fairer valuations. I am long LGL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

