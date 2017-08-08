AT&T: Not So Fast

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been the subject of some interesting speculation, most notably over reports that it was looking to sell CNN and TMZ following the completion of a merger with Time Warner (TWX). Just this morning my colleague David Alton Clark nicely summarized the drama from this weekend and the heated debates that ensued following these rumors. He concluded that President Trump was not leveraging this situation in an effort to silence CNN, but also wrote about the benefits of a possible sale of CNN by the newly merged company. NOT SO FAST. We just learned that this news has been rejected by management, and so let us discuss.

That is right, AT&T will not sell CNN after its acquisition of Time Warner. This comes straight from AT&T Entertainment Group chief John Stankey, a name which has come up a number of times in recent weeks as the merger nears. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Stankey considers major media news to be of equal importance to sports coverage in terms of providing content that is in demand over variety of devices. Stankey stated:

“It would be a strategically missed opportunity if we weren’t in that business. You can’t run a national news organization with that importance to our society without maintaining its editorial independence….[we have] no intention to divest any of that or restructure it, unequivocally, bar none.”

As we know, Stankey is about to become one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood, overseeing a portfolio that includes HBO, Warner Bros. and more. Recall that AT&T made two major moves last weekend as it prepares for the merger. First it is shaking up management. Second, it is finalizing this year's largest corporate bond sale. Both of these moves suggest that this merger is a done deal. It was in this set of news that Stankey’s name first garnered wide attention. That is because as of August 1st Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson announced three major executive changes. First, Lori Lee who was Global Marketing officer took over leadership of AT&T International. The second move was the appointment of John Stankey to take on the lead of the Time Warner integration team, and in this role he is working with Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for a transition of Mr. Bewkes to assume lead of AT&T's new media company post-merger. Finally, John Donovan, became CEO of the new AT&T Communications segment, which is comprised of AT&T's Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology group.

In the new role, Mr. Stankey was quick to reject the notation of the sale of CNN. In addition when asked about reports that AT&T wants to hire an executive to oversee the Time Warner assets, Stankey said such reports are “entirely inaccurate and untrue.” In addition one other key item we learned is that the entertainment assets will no longer be known as Time Warner, but a new name has yet to be disclosed.

The news of no sale of CNN helps put to rest rumors. While financially, CNN along with other news has been on the decline somewhat, David Alton Clark reported that:

“CNN just clocked its most watched second quarter in its history. According to a recent report, “CNN saw ratings boost, logging 1.055M total viewers, with 370K of them falling in the 25-54 age bracket – up 10% and 19%, respectively.””

Thus, holding on to this news asset will be key as Mr. Stankey’s sees news as of equal importance of sports which will be broadcast to many different forms of devices. It is safe to say CNN will be around under the AT&T umbrella, although TMZ’s future remains uncertain.

What we do know is this appears to be a done deal. Do not forget that AT&T just sought out huge financing presumably to pay for this merger. This is a serious on-boarding of new debt. While the merger is costing in the ballpark of $85 billion, AT&T is looking to raise $22.5 billion through a seven-tier bond offering. This financing includes notes with maturities ranging between 5.5 and 41 years, with yields on new 10-year debt set to price 160 basis points above benchmark Treasuries. This is a serious amount of cash being raised for an already debt laden company.

Looking ahead, the debt is the number one risk to the company, but given the moves to raise this amount of capital, and the executive moves made, we can all but be certain that this is a done deal. 2017 is a big year, no question about it. With the moves to shift management we are just waiting on approval which could come in September, so the deal could close by the end of this quarter, but is definitely on track for the end of the year. Looking ahead independent of the merger, AT&T will see revenue growth in the low-single digits, with adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digits. As for cash flows, the company has maintained its guidance and thus that means it is aiming for $18 billion for the year and a dividend payout ratio of 70%. We maintain a long-term buy.

