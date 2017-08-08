Rio Tinto - A Strong Investment At Present

The company has incredibly impressive growth projects. Two of the company's three largest growth projects are anticipated to grow revenue by billions when they come online.

Rio Tinto has had a difficult time since the 2011 commodity crash. Even with recent recoveries, the company's stock is still 20% below pre-crash highs.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is an Australian-British multinational mining company and one of the largest mining companies in the world. The company has a market cap of just under $90 billion despite the difficult time it has had since the commodities peak 2011. However, as we will see throughout this article, Rio Tinto's impressive assets, a recovering market, and impressive financials make it a strong investment at the present time.

Rio Tinto Truck and Workers - Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Assets

Rio Tinto as one of the largest mining companies in the world, has impressive assets that will continue to support its earnings for a long time, given the present recovery in market prices.

Rio Tinto Growth Projects - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto currently has three high-return growth projects. The most significant of these is Silvergrass, which is anticipated to have an internal rate of return of more than 100% on $0.5 billion of Q1 2017 capex. The purpose of the project is to primarily produce iron ore, with anticipated production of more than 20 million tons/annum. Given present iron ore prices of almost $75 per ton, that means that this project should provide the company with roughly $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

The company's Amrun and Oyu Tolgoi projects are both anticipated to provide the company with an internal rate of return of more than 20%. These are both very significant projects that had a combined Q1 2017 capex of $7.2 billion. These projects are not anticipated to start until the first half of 2019 and 2020 and combined will produce billions of dollars in additional revenue. Given the size of these projects, while it will take a while for them to come online, Rio Tinto should see its profits increase significantly from these projects.

Market Ore Prices - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

These investments can be combined with a rapidly recovering market. Looking at Rio Tinto's largest sources of production, copper and aluminum prices have both increased significantly over the past few years. Given that Rio Tinto's production costs have not changed significantly, the company's profits should continue to recover as the prices of the metals the company's produce go up.

Even iron ore, which has taken a hit recently, still sees present prices that are roughly 30% higher than what they were at the start of 2016. Chinese macroeconomic data has continued to outperform market expectations and China has recently announced they might stop accepting scrap copper metal, which will support an increase in copper prices. Iron ore price remains volatile, however, thanks to Chinese decisions, aluminum prices should continue to recover.

As we can see here, combined with the impressive production of Rio Tinto's assets, and overall increasing markets, Rio Tinto's assets are in a prime position to generate significant long-term profits.

Rio Tinto Financials

Now that we have discussed Rio Tinto's impressive assets and the overall market growth, let's continue by discussing Rio Tinto's financials.

Rio Tinto Operating Cash Flow - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto had $6.3 billion of operating cash flow in the first half of 2017. Out of this, the company spent $1.1 billion on growth capital and $0.7 billion on sustaining capital. That means that the company's sustaining capital is equal to just 11% of its operating cash flow. The company also spent $2.0 billion on balance sheet, which went towards decreasing debt, and worked to significantly decrease the company's interest expenses. That should help the company's payable cash flow to increase in the future.

Rio Tinto then spent another $2.5 billion on shareholder returns paid out in the first half of 2017. Given Rio Tinto's market cap of roughly $87 billion, and prorating out the company's earnings to the entire year, and you see that Rio Tinto will average shareholder returns of roughly 5.7% for the year. Given the difficult market and time that Rio Tinto has had recently, these are strong returns that are likely to increase.

Rio Tinto Earning Improvements - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Looking at a detailed picture of Rio Tinto's underlying earnings change, we can see that the company's earnings increased from $1.6 billion in the first half of 2017 to $3.9 billion, of which $2.7 billion was due to market price increases The company had some events that lowered the company's profits by roughly $0.4 billion. However, we can see from here that a continued increase in profits will help Rio Tinto's long-term profits significantly.

Rio Tinto Expense Cutting - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Looking at Rio Tinto's cost-cutting program, it's an aggressive program since the company first ran into difficulty. The company has managed to achieve total cost savings of $8.2 billion since the start of 2013 with $2.1 billion in cost savings over the past year. The company achieved these targets six months ahead of schedule meaning that the company's costs have decreased significantly.

The company also has a $5 billion productivity program. It anticipates this project will release $5 billion of cumulative free cash flow by 2021, with an exit rate of $1.5 billion in free cash flow per year. As shown above, Rio Tinto has $12.6 billion in annual cash flow at the present time based on its first half of 2017 earnings. That means that Rio Tinto's increase in optimization should increase the company's cash flow by 12%.

Rio Tinto Debt Maturity Profile - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Looking specifically at Rio Tinto's present debt profile, we can see that the company reduced gross debt by $2.5 billion in the first half of 2017. This should reduce the company's insurance expenses by more than $0.1 billion annually, while pushing out the company's average debt maturity to 11 years. The company now has no bond maturities until 2020 meaning it has several years for its cash flow to recover.

As we saw above, Rio Tinto has two very significant projects coming online from now until 2020. These projects will provide the company with billions in additional annual revenue. Given Rio Tinto's strong cash flow, the company will be able to pay back roughly $12.5 billion in debt by 2020. This has the potential to decrease the company's interest expenses by almost $1 billion annually, which the company can pay out to shareholders.

Rio Tinto Leverage and Net Debt - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Overall, Rio Tinto's net debt has been reduced to just $7.6 billion at the present time. Given Rio Tinto's present repayment rate on its debt, the company should be debt free by early 2019. The company's present debt to EBITDA ratio has dropped from 1.1x to 0.8x, enabling Rio Tinto to have the available cash for counter-cyclical investment -- a strong decision given its size in the mining market. Overall, this shows the incredible strength of Rio Tinto's financials.

Conclusion

Rio Tinto has had a difficult time since the start of the commodities crash. Even with recent recoveries, the company's stock price is still more than 20% below 2011 pre-crash highs. Despite this, the company has remained committed to shareholders and is aggressively paying back debt. The company has impressive assets and is aggressively focused on new expansion projects. These projects are expected to add billions to the company's cash flow.

On top of this, Rio Tinto's financials have improved significantly. The company has been aggressively paying back its debt, saving on interest expenses. On top of that, the company has significantly decreased operating cash expenses. Rio Tinto's earnings have more than doubled in the past year and the company has been rewarding shareholders with that cash. As a result of Rio Tinto's impressive assets and strong financials, the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.