La Quinta Holdings' (LQ) CEO Keith Cline on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kristin Hays

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning and welcome to La Quinta Holdings second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. As a reminder, the presentation this morning includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the company’s current view of future events and financial performance.

Words such as guidance, outlook, expect, will, plan, anticipate, believe and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company’s future results of operation could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details, please refer to the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other SEC filings.

In addition, in today’s remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today’s call to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lq.com.

Please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast or rewritten in any form without the prior written consent of La Quinta. For those listening after August 8, 2017, please note that this presentation will not be updated and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Keith Cline.

Keith Cline

Thank you, Kristin. Good morning and welcome to La Quinta’s second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Also, joining me today is Jim Forson, our Chief Financial Officer. On the call today, we’ll review La Quinta’s second quarter performance, our development activity and I'll provide an update on the significant repositioning effort underway for a number of our owned hotels as we continue to execute on our key strategic priorities and initiatives. As always, we’ll leave time at the end for your questions.

18 months ago, we outlined three key strategic priorities and initiatives that were designed to significantly enhance our brand by making our product and the delivery of our guest experience more consistent and by engaging with our guests in new and more meaningful ways. We knew it would challenge the way we approach our real estate and our leadership strategies that would help reshape the way we operate. We did all of this with a renewed focus on the guest experience and the goal of driving revenue and regaining market share. I'm proud of all that we've achieved in a relatively short amount of time.

As I've said before, we truly believe that the strategic investments we're making in our people and in our product and in consistently delivering an outstanding guest experience are taking hold and our guests are taking notice. I'll take this opportunity to thank our thousands of La Quinta employees and our valued franchise community for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the La Quinta brand. We're pleased with our performance through the first half of 2017, as we delivered gains and RevPAR, guest satisfaction scores and market share and we also continue to expand the brand’s footprint.

Specifically during the second quarter, we continue to build on the momentum that we experienced at the beginning of the year. For example, we grew systemwide comparable RevPAR by 1.9%. Excluding the impact of the owned hotels undergoing significant renovation as a part of our repositioning effort, RevPAR grew 3%, an indication that the health of our business is strong.

Grew franchise and other fee based revenues 7.9% over the same period last year, gained market share once again with a 285 basis point improvement in RevPAR Index, making this our fourth consecutive quarter of market share growth, continued to improve our customer experience as evidenced by substantial positive movement in our net promoter scores, even at many of the locations undergoing significant renovation, made good progress in our repositioning efforts for approximately 50 of our owned hotels, expanded our footprint with the opening of five franchise hotels, totaling approximately 450 rooms, bringing us to 14 franchise openings for the year, in line with our expectations, signed 20 new franchise agreements including key locations in Downtown, Memphis and Baltimore. These new agreements bring our total pipeline to 250 hotels and approximately 23,500 rooms at the end of the quarter. And finally, all of these successes enabled the business to continue to generate strong cash flow.

Our pipeline continues to be geographically diverse, improves the quality of our brand portfolio as new hotels come online and continues to extend our distribution into higher RevPAR markets. Some highlights of the current pipeline include approximately 17% on our urban locations, approximately 90% of new construction, about 10% represent international locations in Mexico and Central and South America, including locations in Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Approximately 60% are locations outside of our top three states of Texas, Florida and California and strategic locations such as Times Square, Manhattan; Downtown, San Diego; Queens, New York and Midtown, Miami as well as airport locations at Chicago O'Hare and Boston Logan and three locations in Metro Seattle.

La Quinta continues to have a unique growth opportunity compared to others in our competitive set given that our brand is not yet represented in nearly one third of the STR market tracts and still has room to expand in many of the market tracts where we do have a presence. In fact, our pipeline puts us into 33 new STR market tracts leaving one quarter of the STR tracts completely open to new growth for the La Quinta brand.

And now for a bit more detail on our strategic initiatives. At the core of our first key strategic priority driving consistency in our product is the continuous review of our real estate assets. Since we launched this strategy in the first quarter of 2016, La Quinta has exited 34 franchise properties from the brand and nearly 200 franchise properties have either undergone or are undergoing a renovation.

On the owned side of our business, we have disposed of a total of 22 properties and approximately 50 are undergoing a significant repositioning in 2017. For those approximately 50 owned hotels I just mentioned our belief is that with the appropriate scope of capital investment, these hotels can be repositioned upwards within their market capturing additional occupancy and rate while being measured against new higher quality competitive sets. Ten of those hotels came out of renovation in the second quarter with eight finishing in June.

These completed projects include our flagship Downtown Chicago location, which went through a multimillion dollar refresh. Each of these properties is now in the process of being reintroduced within its local market. While it is still too soon to discuss the post destruction RevPAR performance, we are quite encouraged by the very positive guest response at these locations.

It is worth reiterating that these construction projects are not our typical cycle renovations rather these hotels are undergoing an intentional strategic repositioning effort and involves a makeover of the exterior to incorporate elements of our most current Del Sol prototype, significant changes inside the guest rooms and bathrooms, updating common areas like the lobby, break room and breakfast areas as well as significant upgrades to our fitness centers. This is an exciting time for the owned hotel’s operations team which is working closely with the sales and marketing teams to ensure that these properties are well positioned when we reintroduce them to the market. In the end, our goal is to drive higher rate and occupancy while delivering appropriate returns on our capital investment.

Our significant repositioning effort is expected to be complete in the early 2018, with the vast majority of the projects coming out of renovation by the end of this year. Once complete, will have meaningfully impacted more than a quarter of our hotels by either removing them from the brand or by significantly improving the property through a renovation. These strategic investments and selective dispositions are vitally important to delivering a consistent product for our La Quinta guests.

Moving on to our second key strategic priority driving consistency in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience. We continue to experience significant gains in market share, net promoter and service and product and quality scores. We believe these improvements are a direct result of our focus on the guest and the investments we're making in the guest experience. We also firmly believe that the continued momentum in our guest satisfaction scores and market share growth are positive indicators that our strategy is working and will benefit the La Quinta brand for the long term.

Turning to our third key strategic priority, driving engagement with the La Quinta brand. Earlier this year we relaunched our La Quinta returns loyalty program, introducing several exciting and innovative enhancements such as redeem away and instant free nights which offer new ways for La Quinta returns members to engage with the program and our brand on a regular basis. And we'll be rolling out a significantly enhanced LQ.com user experience. As I’ve said before, our La Quinta returns program members are our best customers with over 42% of our revenue coming from returns members. We intend to continue to invest in maintaining and growing that loyalty. Traffic to the La Quinta returns mobile app has increased by more than 50%, aided by enhancements to the app itself as well as the overall returns program with innovations like Instant Free Nights and Mobile check-in. Additional enhancements like Pick Your Room are coming soon.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim to give you more details on the company's financial results. Jim?

Jim Forson

Thanks, Keith. During the second quarter of 2017, total revenue was $263.4 million compared to $269.5 million in the prior year second quarter. As a reminder, compared to the prior year, our 2017 results will be impacted by the sale of a number of owned hotels, which contributed revenues of approximately $29 million to our full year 2016 results. In the second quarter of 2016, these hotels generated approximately $9.7 million of revenue, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2017.

For the second quarter, systemwide comparable RevPAR increased 1.9% as compared to the prior year quarter. Our overall systemwide RevPAR results were driven by a 3% increase in comparable RevPAR at our franchise hotels and a 60 basis point increase in comparable RevPAR in the owned hotel portfolio. The RevPAR increase for our owned hotels in the second quarter was driven by a 1.6% year-over-year increase in ADR, partially offset by a 66 basis point decrease in occupancy. The RevPAR increase for our franchise hotels in the second quarter was driven by a 1.6% year-over-year increase in ADR and a 98 basis point increase in occupancy.

While the systemwide RevPAR results met our expectations for the quarter and the franchise RevPAR results exceeded our expectations, RevPAR results for our owned hotels were impacted by greater than anticipated displacement related to the hotels under significant renovation. While our operations team is doing a very nice job adapting to the inevitable changing circumstances that go along with construction projects, we've experienced scheduling and execution delays on certain projects that have served to increase the displacement we have experienced.

As these projects continue, the team will continue to balance timeline, cost and quality to ensure that we deliver the right product to our guest, while managing displacement as much as possible. Beyond what's going on at these hotels, the balance of our fleet is benefiting from our ability to continue to take market share in the form of RevPAR index, which we believe is in great part, a result of our key strategic priorities taking hold and influencing results on both the owned and franchise sides of our business.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $100.9 million, compared to $105.4 million in the prior year’s second quarter. As I mentioned earlier, as compared to the prior year, our 2017 results will be impacted by the sale of a number of owned hotels, which contributed adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9 million to our full year 2016 results. In the second quarter of 2016, these hotels contributed adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million, which did not recur in the second quarter of 2017. As we discussed when we outlined our expectations for 2017, our total adjusted EBITDA was impacted in the second quarter by competitive wage pressures and a normalized bonus accrual, the elevated presence of OTAs in our channel mix as compared to the prior year as well as lower insurance expenses at our owned hotels.

It also reflects our investments in customer facing areas in order to fully support our key strategic priority of consistently delivering an outstanding guest experience. As a result, total adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter was 38.3%, 80 basis points below last year. Despite the near term pressure on adjusted EBITDA margins, these investments in our key strategic priorities have begun to benefit our results, as evidenced by the significantly increased guest satisfaction scores and increased market share Keith mentioned earlier.

For the second quarter of 2017, adjusted net income was approximately $20.4 million compared to $24.1 million in the prior year second quarter and GAAP net income was $16.8 million compared to a net income of $14.8 million in the prior year second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.17 compared to the prior quarter at $0.21 per share and GAAP earnings per share was $0.14 compared to $0.13 per share in the prior year second quarter.

I will note that during the quarter we incurred costs related to the separation of our real estate business from the franchise and management businesses totaling $5.9 million which primarily includes professional services and retention costs. These costs are reflected within general and administrative expenses on our face financial statements that have been removed for purposes of calculating adjusted net income and total adjusted EBITDA. With respect to our balance sheet, as of the end of the quarter the ratio of our total debt less cash or net debt to our trailing 12-month total adjusted EBITDA would have totaled $59 million which includes approximately $40 million related to our owned hotel repositioning efforts mentioned earlier.

To-date, we have spent over $100 million on these repositioning efforts and we continue to expect the total incremental spend associated with these projects to be approximately $180 million. We currently expect the vast majority of the remaining repositioning capital will be deployed during the balance of 2017. Turning to guidance, our guidance for 2017 remains unchanged. This year we expect that system wide comparable RevPAR growth will be in a range of zero to 2% and we expect total adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $320 million to $340 million.

And I'll turn the call back over to Keith for some closing comments. Keith?

Keith Cline

Thank you, Jim. I’ll close our prepared remarks by saying that we fully expect that our focused efforts and investments in our key strategic initiatives will drive value. We're encouraged by the positive results we’re seeing thus far. And we strongly believe that La Quinta is on a path delivering long-term profitable growth for our shareholders.

Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Shaun Kelley

Maybe we could just start with a little bit more about the Form 10 filings and the split. I guess specifically and strategically I'm kind of curious, as you think about like the big renovation plan that you guys are under this year and some of the disposition and all the transaction activity that's going on. And then you move into next year where you're going to have a fairly large kind of like I think a management agreement in place. Is that management agreement going to limit some of your flexibility to do further repositionings or to sell assets down the road or how do you think about sort of the kind of the strategic ability to kind of continue to tweak the portfolio after the end of this year?

Keith Cline

Yes, great question. We don't see any limitations within the management agreement that would be contrary to what a natural strategy would be for CorePoint Lodging. So the short answer is, no. We don't the limited by the management agreement for that entity to continue to grow and drive value and do it so.

Shaun Kelley

And then my second question, you alluded in the prepared remarks the fact that it's too early to gauge the RevPAR uplift from some of the activity that you're doing. Can you help us think about sort of like the stabilization period here, like how long do you think these things are going to be or the renovated properties are going to be clicking or hitting it full cylinder. And is the displacement disruption that you're seeing, is that period of displacement longer, so is that going to weigh - I guess as we move through the year is that going to weigh on RevPAR longer than anticipated throughout the year?

Keith Cline

So Jim and I will kind of share this question. I’ll grab a couple of parts of it. It is a bit too early given that many of these hotels came out of their repositioning very late in the second quarter, but based on the early reaction from guest, I would say that we are extraordinarily encouraged by what we're seeing. We are thinking to give these hotels a bit more time to get a few more weeks and months behind them to really feel confident that we can talk about them as a group and share a lot of metrics with the market. In terms of stabilization, maybe Jim take that question?

Jim Forson

I mean these hotels have finished the construction phase of the repositioning that they're going through and now they need to be reintroduced to their markets. But to get to your question on the displacement, we've got 35-ish hotels that are in some phase of construction as I stand here today. So I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that to displace an impact that I mentioned that we were having some delays and our team is doing a great job of managing through it, but I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that the displacement will continue in the future.

Shaun Kelley

Jim, just to be clear, will it be larger in Q3 than Q2 or about the same or net out, because you’re going to have now some uplift from the stuff that’s completed, how are you guys kind of thinking about the net impact?

Jim Forson

It’s a little bit of a, more of a netting because we’ll have more hotels that are open and beginning to stabilize and obviously the business is a seasonal bell curve, right. So as we’re moving through the peak now, it will become less and less of an impact in terms of the displacement on the business.

Thomas Allen

So I may have missed this, but you talked, did you talk about what oil market drags were in the quarter and kind of what your thinking was there?

Keith Cline

Yeah. I mean, we’ve continued to see stabilization in our hotels located within the STR oil tracts and as everyone is well aware, you’ve seen a pretty consistent growth in rig count over the past 12 months. So as you think about the impact to our system in the second quarter, we benefited by about 30 basis points in our RevPAR from hotels in those markets, but we've really seen, over the past couple of quarters, somewhat of a stabilization there in our business.

Thomas Allen

Okay. And then can we just talk about the full year guidance. You didn't change it. I mean, can you talk about some of the, like maybe the gives and takes, that sounded to me like the quarter came in slightly better than expected, but you're expecting more renovation disruption. Is there any way to quantify, well, one, am I right and two, is there any way to kind of quantify these things?

Keith Cline

I think you're generally correct, right. The renovations and these repositionings that we have in place have been delayed for a variety of reasons as we've discussed before. So we've seen a little larger impact, given that they didn't come out of renovation prior to peak this year and as we think about the forecast for the remainder of the year, maybe Jim jump in and provide some thoughts.

Jim Forson

Yeah. I mean, Thomas, we thought about all the puts and takes that you're mentioning. And as we kind of balance them all out, I think it's safe to say we would need to see a short change from our current RevPAR trend for us to perform below the midpoint of our guidance, but as you point out, there's a lot of puts and takes going on. Our displacement, the overall macro cycle of the lodging industry, et cetera. So we balanced it out and decided it was best to leave it unchanged.

Smedes Rose

I wanted to ask you just longer term about, I think, it's about 100 or so exterior corridor hotels that are owned, I guess would go to CorePoint, and is there some longer term game plan to either potentially replace those or to upgrade [indiscernible] and I guess I’m thinking about in terms of the overall goal to make it more consistent experience across your portfolio with the La Quinta brand.

Keith Cline

So, absolutely. So as we think about how we treat our asset strategy, it’s really no different than the strategy we've been working under, right, driving product consistency is at the core of our [ph] strategy. So as we think about the hotels that we own and the hotels that are within our franchising system that you really follow one of three different paths. They either fall into the bucket of a potential repositioning where they are in a market that has the right kind of adjacencies, but just the wrong product and we have the ability to reposition the asset and elevate it upwards within the market and capture additional rate.

You've got the lion's share of the hotels, which are appropriately positioned on the right street corner, have the right asset and the right comp set and will simply be part of a cycle renovation program. And then you've got the hotels that are on the wrong street corner, maybe don't have the right comp set and have the opportunity to either leave the brand through an asset sale or potentially over time apply different flack to drive consistency within the brand.

So I think we're following the same approach to the asset strategy today and spinning out CorePoint Lodging really doesn't change that approach. So I would think over time, you would continue to see potentially some of the hotels that are exterior corridor and potentially in a street corner of it is inconsistent with the brand experience that we're trying to create could find a different home.

Smedes Rose

So you would see going to core point management and saying over the next several years, we want to be see these x number of properties exit the systems and we'll work on how to make that happen?

Keith Cline

Be consistent with any relationship that kind of new La Quinta would have with any of the franchisees.

Jared Shojaian

Keith, I think you said early 2018 for the conclusion of the refresh timeline. Maybe you can give us some more assurance on why this is the ultimate end game because typically when these types of renovations occur you end up finding more and then more things that need to be done. And I think as an example, [indiscernible] initiative has extended much longer than most anyone expected. So why is 2018 - early 2018 the right timeline?

Keith Cline

Well, as we think about these particular assets, right. These are the ones in that real estate strategy that we discussed that fall in the bucket number one, which is, it potentially is a wrong asset quality. But on the right street corner, with the right comp set and we have the ability to reposition that asset upwards. Within our portfolio, our initial review out of the 300 plus hotels that La Quinta currently owns we found these 50. Could there be another handful of hotels to qualify for this type of an investment, potentially, but I don't see a scenario where it's anywhere close to 50 hotels. And I'd be surprised if it was another 20 hotels. I would characterize future capital investments in the owned hotels to be very different and more closely aligned with what our typical cycle renovation program would look like. So I really don't see another level of investment of this size to do these types of repositionings.

Jared Shojaian

And then you cited a 110 basis point rather RevPAR impact from the renovations in the quarter if I just take the 3% and 1.9%. Can you help me think about this gap going forward as we go into 3Q and 4Q? I mean, are we expecting that to expand and if so, can you just maybe help us understand by what degree?

Jim Forson

Yeah Jared, so what I’ll do is, I’ll update my earlier comment that I made in Q1 as we look forward and we think about how the displacement might impact the full year RevPAR. Our current estimates are somewhere in 100 to 125 basis points for the full year.

Shaun Kelley

One more follow up, Keith, but just looking through P&L, I noticed that your other lodging and operating expenses were down quite significantly year-on-year. What was going in that line item or what drove that decrease and is that sustainable from here?

Keith Cline

Yeah Shaun, so I mentioned briefly in my prepared remarks. So semi-annually we take a look at our insurance reserves, general liability, auto workers comp that sort of thing. And in the second quarter, we had some positive developments in those reserves as we took a look at them. So that's what I - when I mentioned lower insurance expenses, that’s what I was referring to.

Shaun Kelley



This is like a one-time catch up because you guys are checking on like reserves versus - or is this a runway go forward and you guys really actually save $7 million year on year.

Keith Cline

No I wouldn't call it a catch up, like I mentioned, we do this every year in second quarter and fourth quarter and we've had adjustments like this in the past. So sometimes they're larger, sometimes they're not as large. I think what you're seeing is just the differential year on year.

Shaun Kelley

But just like every quarter has been 15 million, 14 million to 16 million for the last eight quarters and in this quarter it’s like 50% lower. So it seems - but this is a sustainable run rate from here like there is that much in insurance.

Keith Cline

The other thing I'll call out on that line as you look at face financial statements as we recovered some property casualty insurance proceeds, which very often the recovery is very dislocated from the actual event itself.

Jim Forson

You can have recovery that are literally three to four quarters after the event. So it can be a little bit lumpy, so to say that line will stay consistent for a long period of time doesn’t necessarily always hold true.

Keith Cline

Well, great. I want to thank everyone for their participation on the call today and obviously thank you for your continued interest in our brand. Have a good day.

