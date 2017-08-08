High-Yield Floating-Rate Bonds From A Large-Cap Bank

The notes are not eligible for early redemption again until 2027.

As a result, the bonds will have a floating coupon of three-month LIBOR plus 2.32%.

In a surprise move, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has decided not to call its series-U USD7.64% bonds. The bank said that the redemption would not be economical compares with relative coupon costs.

RBS has decided not to exercise the current call option on the non-cumulative US dollar preference share series U and euro preference shares series 3. These equity accounted ‘non-step’ securities with combined nominal value of £0.8 billion can provide transitional Tier 1 and Tier 2 benefit through to the end of the CRR grandfathering period in 2021. The CET1 impact from foreign currency translation of approximately £370 million that would be realised upon redemption is not considered to be economical compared with the securities’ ongoing regulatory value and relative coupon cost. RBS has instead decided to prioritise calling other legacy Tier 1 instruments which provide higher economic benefit.

For starters, RBS-U USD7.64% bonds are legacy hybrid Tier 1 instruments. Several analysts and investors view them as preferred shares.

The chart below demonstrates a bank’s capital structure under Basel 3 regulatory standards. As the chart shows, Tier 2 subordinated debt is senior to Tier 1 hybrid securities. However, hybrid Tier 1 instruments are less risky than the so-called CoCos (Tier 1 Contingent Convertibles).

Importantly, RBS-U bonds are not eligible for early redemption again until 2027. As a result, at the current price of USD95.5, the bonds are trading at a yield-to-next call of 5.14%

Strong capital position and solid credit quality

As “Banking on Financials” members know, last year, we opened a long position in RBS 6 12/19/23 bonds. Our bullish view on the bonds was based on the fact that both Deutsche Bank (DB) and Credit Suisse (CS) had successfully settled RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) cases with the U.S. Department of Justice. Importantly, the fines were lower than expected and that did come as a positive surprise for RBS. Since that, RBS 6 12/19/23 bonds have had a stellar run.

While the ongoing RMBS case remains the elephant in the room, the company's 2Q numbers underpin its strong capital position and benign credit quality trends. The CET1 ratio grew by 140bps in H117 to a very respectable 14.8%, well above the target of 13%. The bank’s leverage ratio printed at 5.1%. The bank’s non-performing loans ratio also improved in Q2.

Final thoughts

In our view, RBS-U bonds are attractively valued, given the bank’s strong capital position and benign asset quality trends. Importantly, a floating coupon of three-month LIBOR plus 2.32% could serve as a hedge against rising interest rates. We believe the bank’s decision not to call the notes is a buying opportunity.

