Brokers Tag Sandridge Top Gain Energy Dividend Dog For August 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July/August top-yield Energy stocks showed 26.04% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small dogs again ruled the energy sector for August.

The sector consists of six industries and the top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all six, ranging in yield from 6.58%.

The exploration production firm, PER topped the July/August Energy Sector broker-vetted gains list, while BPT, from the refining and marketing industry, was top dog by yield, as calculated 8/4/17.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Boasted 28.7% To 80.5% Net Gains For Ten Top Energy Dogs By August 2018

Six of ten top gaining Energy Sector dogs based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as being part of the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Energy sector, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for July/Augusst 2018 were:

SandRidge Permian (PER) was projected to net $805.33, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from one broker-analyst, less fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) was projected to net $713.78, triggered by target price estimates from eight analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 109% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $516.94, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $508.36, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole

Archrock Partners (ARLP) netted $459.18 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 122% more than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $428.88, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

NuStar Holdings (NSH) was projected to net $335.10, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% morethan the market as a whole.

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) was projected to net $300.13, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $298.02, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $286.64, based on dividends alone, plus a median of eleven analyst target estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 46.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Energy Dogs By Yield Represented All 6 Energy Sector Industries For July/August

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts August 4 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from all six Energy Sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 July/August Energy Equities By Yield





Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Dividend Dog Metrics Identified 10 Top Energy Stocks By Yield

Top ten Energy dogs selected 8/4/17 showing top yields represented four of the six industries constituting the sector: (1) refining & marketing [2 listed]; (2) equipment & services [3 listed]; (3) E&P [1 listed]; (3) midstream [4 listed]; (5) drilling [0 listed]; (6) integrated [0 listed]; .

Top yield energy stock, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [1], was tops of two refining & marketing representatives listed. The remaining refining & marketing firm placed fourth, NGL Energy Partners (NGL) [4].

Three equipment and services firms placed second, fifth, and tenth: CSI Compressco (CCLP) [2]; USA Compression Partners (USAC) [5]; Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCY) [10].

One exploration production (E&P) firm placed third, SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [3], while midstream outfits placed sixth, through ninth, Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX) [6], American Midstream (AMID) [7], Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [8], and Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) [9], to complete the top ten August Energy Sector top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: Ten Energy Dogs Showed (21) 21.5% To 67.67% Upsides, While (22) One Projected A 3.6% Loss By August, 2018





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Alleged (23) A 18.16% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 22.32% Gain From Top 30 Energy Dogs Come July/August 2018

Energy sector top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 4, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.





A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 14.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 16% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions appearing for the Energy sector top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 26% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Energy Stocks To July/August, 2018

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.





As noted above, top ten Energy dogs selected 8/4/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of six industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (25) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Dogs Delivering 48.22% Vs. (26) 38.26% Net Gains by All Ten by July/August, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 26.04% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The very lowest priced Energy top yield dog, SandRidge Permian Trust (PER), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 80.53%.





The five lowest-priced Energy top yield dogs for August 4 were: SandRidge Permian Trust (PER); Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCY); CSI Compressco (CCLP); NGL Energy Partners (NGL); American Midstream (AMID), with prices ranging from $3.00 to $15.04.

Five higher-priced Energy dogs for August 4 were: USA Compression Partners (USAC); Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), whose prices ranged from $14.77 to $21.70.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your energy sector dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

