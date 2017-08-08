Zynerba Strikes Out In Phase 2 Study For Epilepsy Drug

Biotech stocks seem to either hit home runs or strike out, and in this case, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) struck out. The company reported on Monday that its ZYN002 CBD-based epilepsy drug was safe, but did not reduce seizures enough to be statistically significant. Armando Anido, chairman and chief executive officer of Zynerba, said:

We are very disappointed that the STAR 1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint in this patient population. We are continuing to evaluate this study and the ongoing STAR 2 open label study to determine next steps with ZYN002 in adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures.

I expected that this study would go well, and the stock had been a favorite of mine. Having said that, it is an emerging biotech stock, and these always bring a great deal of risk. I also felt that the stock probably wouldn't pay off for at least a year, but I didn't think it would hit the reset button and lose half its value.

Patients on the low dose saw their seizures drop by 18%, while those on the higher dosage experienced a 14% drop in seizures. This wasn't a big enough difference from the placebo and so the study basically failed.

The company is looking ahead to the next set of test results for the CBD gel. Top line data is expected in August for the results of the study for osteoarthritis patients. The results of the study in children with Fragile X syndrome is expected in September. Anido said:

We are excited that we will present top-line data from our ZYN002 STOP trial in osteoarthritis soon, followed by top-line data from our FAB-C study in Fragile X syndrome by the end of September.

The expectations for Zynerba were pretty high and mostly based on positive results of studies on CBD drugs for epilepsy from rival GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). The shares of Zynerba fell 54% yesterday to approximately $6.40 and is slipping another 7% to $6.20 on Tuesday.

GW Pharmaceuticals reported third quarter earnings on Monday and the market didn't respond positively. The stock fell 4% to approximately $110 because the drug maker pushed back its filing date for its drug Epidiolex. GW had been telling investors that it planned to file the new drug application in mid-2017, but during the earnings announcement said the date would now be in October. The stock is still up 20% for the past year, but its meteoric rise has been muted. Investors will have to be patient and wait for GW's payoff.

With regards to Zynerba, investors are clearly disappointed and not convinced the next studies will pay off. Hence, the shareholder selling. Heck, I'm disappointed, I too had high hopes. However, if the osteoarthritis study does do well, then the stock could easily recover quickly. Those top line results are supposed to come this month. If you have a long-term horizon and a strong stomach, I still think Zynerba will eventually pay off, it's just not going to be a neat and pretty chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.