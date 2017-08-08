Two Harbors: All That Matters

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) has caught our attention today as it has just reported earnings, however the Street is having a muted reaction with shares trading just a penny higher at the time of this writing. As you know TWO is an mREIT I have repeatedly had concerns over, particularly as it pertained to the dividend in the past. I've urged investors to avoid it in the past. We watched as the share price plummeted. For a long while, in fact, I had concerns over the dividend payment. Finally the dividend was cut in 2016. Even at $0.23 I had fears over another cut buy admitted this was wrong in December 2016 as the company raised its payout to $0.24 and again to $0.25. In short, I remained negative too long. I changed my tune in winter of 2016, and said there was money to be made here, but I needed to see sustained dividend coverage. We are seeing that so far, and enough to the point where TWO raised its dividend again back to $0.26! Shareholders rejoice! You see, all that really matters in this sector is dividend coverage, and principle preservation. But dividend hikes drive shares higher. (while cuts drive them lower). That said, wow was it able to do this?

Well it comes down to looking into performance to better understand dividend coverage. Mind you, we are in the mREIT sector which is volatile and as such investors should still be cautious, but the name has significantly improved and those who held their nose and bout in the summer 2016 and fall of last year are being rewarded handsomely. To our surprise, TWO actually outperformed once again and surpassed expectations. The company saw comprehensive income of $85.9 million, or $0.25 per share, and net income of $4.3 million, or $0.01 per share. While the latter may look concerning, this is a GAAP number, and we care about dividend coverage. The best gauge for dividend coverage is, of course, core earnings. I was looking for $0.25, which would be just enough to cover the dividend. As it turns out, they came in at $97.5 million or a strong $0.28 per share. The key here is the dividend was covered at is newly hiked rate, and then some. This provides a cushion in case of a miss next quarter. It also sets up the possibility of even further hikes should the company continue to outperform.

What about the key metrics I look for in an mREIT? There were some interesting items here. The annualized yield on the company's portfolio assets was 3.96%, down just a hair from 3.99% in Q1 2017. Unfortunately, the annualized cost of funds rose 8 basis points to 1.60, from 1.52%. Folks, this is the classic double whammy, where yields decline and costs rise, severely pressuring the net interest rate spread. This is why net interest income missed expectations. If we take the difference of these two variables, it results in a net interest rate spread that fell from 2.47% to 2.36%. The big surprise this quarter? The constant prepayment rate once again rose reversing a trend of declining prepayments and that hurts. The constant prepayment rate fell from 9.7% In Q3 2016 to 7.1% in Q4 2016 quarter, and then fell again this quarter to 5.6% in Q1. Here in Q2 it spiked to 8.0% and that pressure yields and the spread.

Overall the strength of the quarter was core income nicely covering the dividend but the Street's reaction is muted as this positive news was offset by the rising prepayments and pressure spread. Over the last three quarters the drop in prepayments led to a solid beat on net interest income and core earnings. However here in Q2 net interest income was pressured. Prepayments are a massive risk in this sector. I expected them to dip to 5% this quarter, and instead they reversed course. That is something you must watch. That said, the results clearly show the dividend is being covered. Oh and to top it off, book value was mostly stable, narrowing a few pennies to $9.87 from $9.91. Overall it was a solid quarter, but keep an eye on the key metrics.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.