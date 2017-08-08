What To Make Of Berkshire's Earnings Miss

As long as the company grows its book value at an attractive pace, investors will likely continue to see sizeable share price gains.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has missed estimates for its second quarter earnings report, but overall the results still looked good. The company's shares are not unattractive, despite the shares' strong run over the last few months.

When Berkshire misses its estimates, the numbers do not look like they look at most other companies at all:

An earnings miss of $296 per share is something I haven't seen before, but Berkshire's EPS of $2500 a quarter are quite unusual as well. Berkshire's earnings were lower than expected, but that is not necessarily a big problem. Let's take a closer look:

Berkshire's railroad, utilities and energy earnings were up by eighteen percent year over year, which was a pretty strong showing, although not a big surprise:

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The average price per barrel of oil was higher in the most recent quarter than in the previous year's second quarter, which explains higher energy earnings. Railroad income being higher had to be expected as well, since other railroads, such as Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX Corp. (CSX), reported improved earnings in the last couple of weeks as well. Higher coal demand, in addition to an overall higher economic activity in comparison to the prior year's quarter, are the reasons for the railroads' good performance.

Berkshire's other businesses performed well, too: Earnings rose from $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, which still means a growth rate of five percent year over year. Berkshire's earnings decline was based on lower insurance underwriting earnings (down $360 million year over year), as well as on lower other income (down $440 million year over year).

Insurance underwriting earnings being down can be explained by the push Berkshire has made to increase its insurance float: Geico is investing into marketing and sales in order to grow its business, which means that earnings are dragged down for a while, but ultimately this should give Berkshire higher insurance earnings down the road. Fluctuations in Berkshire's other income are normal, and investors should not worry about moves there, neither up nor down.

To sum up I believe that the company's earnings were pretty good: Rail, utilities & energy, as well as Berkshire's other businesses performed very well, insurance earnings were down slightly (but that will likely be temporary only), whereas the moves in Berkshire's other income are relatively random on a quarterly basis.

BRK.A data by YCharts

Berkshire's share price is not only driven by earnings, but also by the book value inherent in its shares. That book value is rising continuously, and the company's share price is moving along in a relatively strong correlation.

Book value per share has further increased over the last quarter, at the end of the second quarter the book value per class A share was $182,800 (another $4,100 increase over just three months). This represents an increase of a little more than six percent over the first half of the current year, which is a very strong book value growth pace for a company whose book value totals $300 billion -- more than twice Apple's (AAPL) book value of $130 billion.

If Berkshire continues to increase its book value by twelve percent a year, investors could theoretically expect share price gains of twelve percent annually going forward as well -- but only if the price to book multiple does not change in the future.

BRK.A Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Berkshire's price to book multiple has risen over the last couple of years, but the ratio's level is still much lower than it was before the last financial crisis. I thus believe that the multiple is neither very likely to drop much, not to increase much further from the current level. Estimating that Berkshire's share price will roughly grow at the same rate as the company's book value thus seems like a good estimate for what investors can expect in the future.

The share price gains of 20 or even 30% annually for many years in a row have ended and will likely not come back, but I believe that investors can still see attractive (and likely double digit) returns from Berkshire going forward.

Takeaway

Underlying profitability in Berkshire's businesses was strong, the earnings miss primarily was the result of operating income swings and lower insurance earnings due to a period of investing into growth.

With Berkshire still being able to grow its book value at an attractive pace, I believe that the company's shares continue to bear attractiveness for investors seeking capital appreciation.

