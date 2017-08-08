General Motors: Scary Sales Trends

General Motors' (GM) 15.5% fallout in July sales is pretty hard to stomach. Their large fleet of crossovers is increasingly more important to the company as everything else tanks. Sales of crossovers and trucks represented 80% of July's total sales. That's not necessarily because pickups are climbing however. While GM touted its impressive gains in CUV's, it has been quiet on a concerning downtrend in pickup/SUV sales. Trucks are the foundation of profits, and July is a concerning start for the third quarter. For the quarterly investor, I recommend caution in the third quarter.

The money maker is stalling

It's a problem that GM is not speaking about. Truck sales are not performing this year for the company. While Ford (F) is making massive strides in its pickup division, as is Fiat's (FCAU) RAM brand, GM's truck sales are anemic. Chevy Silverado sales fell over 15% year over year; marking a stark contrast to competitors. This should be an area of real concern to investors. Trucks have some of the best margins in autos. If this trend continues it could wreak havoc on earnings. On the plus side, Chevy Colorado sales jumped almost 22% to over 11,000 units. The upcoming revamped Silverado and Sierra are going to be very important for the company. That said, it won't help third quarter results.

Adding insult to injury, traditional SUVs took a hit. The Suburban, Tahoe, and Cadillac Escalade have been performing well in recent months. Suddenly, July provided a heavy wake-up call as Suburban sales fell 32% year over year. The Tahoe declined 19%; and the Escalade ESV declined 17%. I cannot reiterate enough how important these types of cars have been in staving off losses from declines in sedan sales. This fallback is a real bump in the road.

Crossovers are still solid

The one bright spot in the lineup was crossover sales. Even there, things were not positive across the board. The Chevy Equinox had 7% growth, while the rest of the Chevy lineup pretty much declined. The Chevy Traverse (a car I equate to a mini-van that sneezed) had a decidedly rough July with a 43% falloff in sales.

The Cadillac XT5 has been performing well, with an 11.17% increase in sales. Outside of that, the CT6 was the other strong performer; ironic considering the struggling sedan market. Buick had one model in the positive growth category. The Envision was up almost 100%. Most of this can be attributed to the fact that it's a very new model. Otherwise, the Buick brand was down 30.5% for the month.

GMC had the strongest showing in the lineup with a 7.3% decline. Regrettably that included an 11% decline in Sierra sales. The Canyon also fell back with a 21.8% decline. The Yukon and Yukon XL (The GMC counterparts to the Tahoe and Suburban) fell 6.6% and 5.3% respectively. For the year, this is the only brand with positive sales growth of 1.6%.

Wise moves in cutting car production vs. increased incentives

Moving forward, GM has a lot of inventory. At a 104 day supply, it is well above Ford in excess cars. Kurt McNeil (VP of U.S. sales operations) announced the company's plans for much lower production in the aim of reducing inventories rather than pushing large incentives. I think this is smart overall. Momentum definitely doesn't seem to be on the side of covering large amounts of inventory, and GM would likely be stuck offering discounts that broke the profitability of selling the car. July did have strong average transaction prices, and it would be unwise to produce unwanted inventory and throw off values.

Long term, I think GM and Ford are both good plays. A slower car cycle does not mean a repeat of 2008. It simply means car sales are slowing down. Over time the fluctuations will be just that; fluctuations. On the short term, traders need to pay close attention to August sales results. July was not good. I'd be willing to bet they lost money for the month. Truck/SUV declines mean that there wasn't much to prop up the pullbacks in cars. Looking forward, there needs to be some strong drawdown in inventory as well as a "pickup" in truck sales. If not, I'm concerned that the third quarter could be unkind to the stock in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.