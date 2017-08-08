LendingClub: Beleagured No More

After the close, LendingClub (LC) reported earnings that generally met analyst estimates. The stock soared as the key to the Q2 report was the return to fast revenue growth as promised by the fintech.

At below $6, LendingClub only trades for roughly $2.4 billion. The big question now is whether the return to growth signals much higher stock prices ahead.

For Q2, the fintech reported revenues grew 35% over last year to reach $139.6 million. The important part of the story is that revenues climbed to the highest levels since the founding CEO resigned last year.

Back in Q1'16, LendingClub reached revenues of $151.3 million. The company grew revenues at an 87% clip at the time, but the fintech is now positioned to top those revenues with Q3 guidance of at least $154 million in projected revenues.

Source: LendingClub Q2'17 presentation

The key story is that originations returned to growth as revenues were trending upwards due to the larger servicing portfolio. The long-term investment thesis needed more people investing on the platform in order to see a real return to growth.

For Q3, loan originations grew to $2.15 billion, up 10% sequentially from $1.96 billion in the prior quarter. The one reason the stock failed to rally after the Q1 results despite the strong guidance was the fact that originations trended down from the prior quarters. The market wasn't convinced that LendingClub could return to growth.

With the return to fast growth, LendingClub turns increasing cheap. One needs to consider that the stock originally traded above $25 on the promise in the online lending marketplace.

With $764 million in cash, the stock only has an enterprise value of roughly $1.6 billion. Based on the guidance, revenue estimates of about $740 million for 2018 appear too low. Even so, the stock trades at an EV of roughly 2.2x '18 revenue estimates.

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub is no longer beleaguered. The stock should trade at higher multiples with a return to 30% plus growth. Buy the stock below $6.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.