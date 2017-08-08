The Big Bank Comeback

There's an old saying you're probably familiar with. It goes something like this: A banker is someone who will lend you an umbrella on a sunny day and take it away when it starts to rain. While that may be an overly cynical characterization of banks in the aggregate, it does partly describe the reactionary nature of those institutions of lending.

There's no denying that banks tend to be extremely reticent about making loans after a major economic downturn, just when individuals and businesses have the greatest need of them. When the economy is booming and money is flowing freely, by contrast, banks often go out of their way to make loans when they're not always needed. When the banking industry suffers the results of loose lending, it tends to tighten up lending standards in reaction to the losses it inevitably suffers in the wake of a general business downturn. Such was the case for U.S. banks, in large measure, in the years immediately following the 2008 credit crisis.

Fast forward to 2017 and we see that banks have begun to shed their reluctance to lend. Steady growth in the U.S. economy, coupled with gradually rising interest rates, has allowed banks to improve their margins as loan demand rises. Add to the mix low inflation expectations and the banking outlook hasn't been this bright in years.

It's axiomatic that the health of a bull market depends to a large degree on the strength of the banking industry. Without strong participation among leading bank stocks, a bull market is eventually doomed to failure (as the events of 2007-2008 proved). It behooves us then to examine the current state of the bank stocks so that we might answer the basic question, "Are the bank stocks bullish or bearish?"

If you scan the headlines of any financial publication, large or small, for mention of the leading bank stocks you'll be surprised at the dearth of coverage. There's a reason for this evident lack of enthusiasm for the banks in the financial press, but it's also an encouraging sign that banks are being ignored and thus undervalued to an extent.

Consider that the PHLX Bank Index (BKX) has also rallied impressively from its April-May double-bottom low. Yet it remains under its yearly high made in early March, which is one reason why investors aren't exactly salivating over the banks' prospects. It's because of this that investors tend to overlook the fact that the banks have been slowly building internal momentum since the lagging performance earlier this spring despite the apparent lack of progress versus some of the major broad market averages.

In percentage terms, however, many bank stocks have actually outperformed the large cap indices. This fact has escaped many investors, who for the most part have chased the best-performing tech leaders for much of 2017 while ignoring the stodgy bank stocks. For perspective, the BKX has gained just over 10% since April while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has gained 6% by comparison. BKX has also managed to establish a stair-stepping pattern of higher lows and higher highs, which is characteristic of stocks in strong institutional hands. Institutional investors tend to be less prone to the nervousness and buyer's remorse which frequently attends the campaigns of smaller investors, hence the slower, more orderly movement.

Another factor which has deterred investors from closely examining the bank stocks is the preponderance of negative publicity which at least one major bank has garnered recently. The revelation in the news media last week that the Wells Fargo's (WFC) customer account scandal could be bigger than previously thought has soured retail investors' opinions of the financial sector in general. Despite this, several major bank stocks have been consolidating in the last several weeks and look like they may be nearing a breakout attempt.

Consider the following chart exhibits, starting with Goldman Sachs Group (GS). Goldman Sachs is a widely watched Dow 30 component which has attracted the attention of several influential asset managers in recent months, including George Soros. Soros increased his firm's stake in Goldman shares by 40 percent a few months ago, bringing his total shares of GS to 86,000. [Source: Soros Fund Management ups Goldman stake, buys Snap shares in first quarter]

Goldman's recent financial results have been stellar compared to some of its peers, according to Value Line Market Focus (www.ValueLine.com). The investment bank's earnings per share compares favorably to its year-ago tally. Goldman Sachs has also seen impressive growth in several of its business segments. The investment banking division of Goldman has received a boost from an increase in underwriting revenues. Its Investing & Lending business, moreover, is being stimulated by a growth in debt securities and loans.

GS is technically a laggard compared to other big banking stocks. It's worth noting that blue chip laggards have a way of playing a belated game of "catch up" with the rest of the market before a bull market cycle has been completed. GS is therefore worth putting on your watch list of potential breakout stocks of the latter half of 2017.

Next let's briefly examine PNC Financial Services (PNC), another worthy buy candidate. PNC has already broken out to a new high after spending the last 3-4 months consolidating a setback from earlier this year. This is a constructive move in a stock which has wide institutional ownership and is viewed as somewhat attractive from a fundamental perspective. PNC has a price/earnings (P/E) of 16.79 compared with the 20.01 P/E for the Dow 30 Industrial Average (Source: P/Es & Yields on Major Indexes - Markets Data Center - WSJ.com).

On the earnings front, PNC reported second-quarter earnings and revenue last month which beat estimates, spurred by higher interest rates and commercial lending growth (Source: PNC's earnings boosted by loan growth). Loans at the bank grew 4% from a year ago to $218 billion, fueled mostly by commercial lending. PNC reported overall earnings of $1.09 billion, or $2.10 per share, an increase from $966 million, or $1.82 per share, in the comparable period last year.

Consider also SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), which has steadily consolidated its gains since June and appears primed to revisit its March high this summer. STI threatened a breakout above the pattern the first week of August, although the close above the pivotal 58.00 resistance level wasn't quite convincing enough to confirm a breakout. The next several trading sessions will likely reveal whether the bulls have truly gained the ascendency in STI. It should be noted that patterns of this variety tend to have bullish implications. SunTrust has a 15.58 P/E ratio, which compares favorably with the 23.90 P/E for the S&P 500 (Source: P/Es & Yields on Major Indexes - Markets Data Center - WSJ.com). This is one reason why STI is expected to attract greater attention from value-conscious institutional investors.

Bank of America (BAC) has also garnered a fair share of institutional attention lately, thanks largely to its favorable earnings-per-share trend and its relatively attractive P/E ratio of 14.86. In its latest earnings release, BAC announced second quarter earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $22.829 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings per share of 43 cents on sales of $21.781 billion (Source: Bank of America earnings beat the Street, but shares fall on trading slump). The bank's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett's recent acquisition of 700 million common shares of BAC after exercising warrants has brought some welcome attention to a bank whose share price has been stuck in neutral since last December. [Source: Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment]

However, the lateral consolidation trend in BAC shares since December suggests the stock remains in strong hands. The trading range should eventually resolve in favor of the bulls due to this factor in particular. Patience is definitely a prerequisite when dealing with BAC, but investors with a longer-term horizon should be amply rewarded for it.

If the U.S. equity bull market is still alive (and I believe it is), then it should follow that the big bank stocks will eventually resume their historical leadership role before all is said and done. As the economy continues to improve, the banks are in a prime position to benefit from increasing loan demand from primarily commercial borrowers and the real estate sector. Assuming this proposition is correct, the bank stocks mentioned here should definitely benefit - especially given the currently benign interest rate outlook. Don't be surprised when the big bank comeback begins to finally attract the attention of mainstream investors before long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.