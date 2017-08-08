How I'm Playing Estee Lauder Heading Into Its Fourth Quarter

Estee Lauder (EL) is expected to report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results on Friday, August 18. As a shareholder, I'd like to check up on the company heading into its earnings announcement in roughly two weeks. Management (as of its third quarter) is guiding towards full year earnings-per-share (before one-time charges) between $3.32 and $3.37, putting shares in a trading range between 29.83 to 30.28 times those estimates. This is a lofty price tag for shares that have already ran up more than 30% year-to-date, can it continue?

The Business

The firm (according to Morningstar) owns roughly 25% of the global prestige makeup market, with many leading, irreplaceable brands such as MAC, La Mer, and Clinique. According to the company itself, the global prestige beauty industry remains a "vibrant" one. It's an industry that's estimated to grow by approximately 4% to 5%. Estee Lauder isn't just a makeup company, either, selling almost as much in its skincare segment, while also operating in other markets such as fragrances. I created the below chart (and all others in the article, unless otherwise noted) in Excel using data from the firm's 2016 10-K.

The company has a wide geographical footprint, with the Americas segment being the largest. The skincare segment, with brands such as Aveda, is especially lucrative, boasting the highest operating margins.

Skincare and makeup both own relatively high margins, so it makes sense that these businesses dominate the overall sales mix. Margin expansion will continue to be the "name of the game" so to speak, as the firm continues to focus on improving its costs and centralizing its main operations.

Net sales have increased 5% in constant currency terms during the first nine months of fiscal 2017, with diluted EPS increasing 11% excluding restructuring charges and negative currency fluctuations. This is a growth company in every sense of the word, and if margins continue to expand, it may very well be worth its premium multiple. Being "priced for perfection" also means more risks if Estee Lauder doesn't continue to fire on all cylinders, though.

Exceptional capital allocation skills

Estee Lauder is an above average operation in my eyes, and I will begin to illustrate why with the below model highlighting its return on invested capital.

The cost of equity is notoriously subjective and difficult to precisely calculate, especially in models like this, so I decided to also build an accompanying chart with different ranges (to illustrate different equity costs and their effects on the firm's overall weighted average cost of capital, or WACC). This assumes the cost of debt remains constant.

There were also some restructuring charges in fiscal 2016 which likely impaired the firm's true underlying EBIT, so I calculated ROIC excluding these charges below.



Even assuming a 15% cost of equity, Estee Lauder's ROIC appears to easily clear its weighted average cost of capital, more than doubling it, actually. The company also utilizes off-balance sheet financing in the form of operating leases, however. Does it still earn economic profits if we capitalize them?

Operating leases, off-balance sheet, but still there...

The first thing I did was discount Estee Lauder's operating leases at its pretax cost of debt.

With an estimated present value for the leases in hand, I inserted them into the overall capital structure.

The capitalized operating leases push the firm's debt-to-equity ratio past the 1x mark, and they also have implications for its return on invested capital as well. To recalculate an adjusted ROIC, we first need to adjust the firm's operating profit, or EBIT.

Next, we need to take taxes into account, to estimate a new net operating profit, after tax, or NOPAT, numerator.

After dividing the adjusted NOPAT by the adjusted capital base, we have a return on invested capital ratio that's almost 5% lower than initially advertised. This is including the restructuring charges. If we exclude them, adjusted ROIC jumps a little.

Even adjusting for off-balance sheet leases, I'd say Estee Lauder is an above-average company that generates wide economic profits (ROIC exceeds its WACC), and will likely continue to do so going forward.

The equity holder comes out even more ahead

Estee Lauder's return on equity is even more impressive, as leverage magnifies its returns. I created the below DuPont analysis to break down its ROE into five separate, analyzable pieces.

Leverage has continue to rise sequentially, while asset turnover continues to slide. Margins need further analysis, however, due to the restructuring charge in fiscal 2016. Underlying operating margins in 2016 were closer to the 15.5% range excluding charges, a year-over-year improvement.

After stripping out the restructuring item of $133.1 million and utilizing the company's three year average tax rate, I arrived at an adjusted net income figure, which places Estee Lauder's fiscal 2016 ROE closer to the 33% range. Not as impressive as fiscal 2014, which including a one-time gain of $2.9 million, but more than acceptable.

Retail and other company-specific risks

Estee Lauder could be affected in more ways than one if the retail landscape continues to take a turn for the worst. Macy's (M) for instance, accounts for roughly 10% of the company's revenues, which could put pressure on the firm if it were to ever fall onto hard times. Increased credit risks from related accounts receivables would likely be one major problem if some of its largest retail partners were to liquidate, as well as the possibility that Estee Lauder would have to buy back inventory from the liquidating retailer to protect its prestigious brand equity.

I, for one, am not convinced all retailers are going to be put out of business by Amazon (AMZN), and even if they are, Estee Lauder isn't resting on its laurels. It currently gets roughly 10% of its sales in China from ecommerce avenues, and 12% from the US. I think this is the perfect business for ecommerce and even direct-to-consumer that "cuts out the middle man" some. It's even exploring augmented reality solutions going forward, such as its recently launched "lipstick advisor chatbot".

Another "risk" that I personally see as more of a strategic advantage is the Lauder family's control over the firm. The Lauder's maintain 87% of the overall company's voting power, so this might concern some shareholders, especially those who might favor a takeover at some time in the future. I personally like "controlled companies" that are skilled capital allocators and are shareholder friendly, because I think that there's a higher chance that they have the same aligned interests as me, as well as "skin in the game"

Conclusion

Estee Lauder shares might trade at a premium multiple, but it's a premium company, with above-average growth and above average capital allocation ratios. This is also a company that traditionally trades above 26 times earnings, judging by its average multiple over the last five years, as well as the median over the last thirteen. At around 30 times management's guidance for full-year 2017, that leaves shares with little room for error. If its Q4 doesn't satisfy investors, I wouldn't be surprised to see a double-digit sell-off. I'll continue to hold my EL shares, while patiently waiting for a better entry point in the future. I think that a weak Q4 could give me this opportunity, but I won't be holding my breath.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.