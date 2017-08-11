When Falling Revenues Can Be A Sheep In Wolf's Clothing

The market’s misinterpretation of a negative event offers us the opportunity to average down our price.

A wolf in sheep's clothing. Now, that's something to be on the lookout for. We don't like to be taken in by a scary wolf masquerading as an innocent, harmless sheep.

But what about the opposite case? Would we recognize a harmless sheep dressed in wolf's clothing? Would we be able to recognize it as such and then jump on a good opportunity when it looked like a bad omen to the rest of the marketplace?

On Monday morning, The Geo Group (NYSE:GEO), the private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Fla., reported revenue of $577.1 million in the last quarter, which fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $584.8 million.

Let's see how much of a miss in revenue expectations that really was:

$584.8 million - $577.1 million = $7.7 million

$7.7 million / $584.8 million = 1.3%

Though this $577.1 million of revenue was a 5.2% year-over-year increase, it was a miss based on analysts' expectations.

On this "terrible" news of missing revenue expectations by a measly 1.3%, the stock collapsed, losing $2.25 per share in market value, or 8.02%. Sound logical or reasonable to you? Not to me. Especially in light of the other news in this report.

REIT Measure Of Profitability

The Geo Group is a real estate investment trust. As such, one of the important metrics that investors in this asset class look to is adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO. In this respect, the last quarter's report fell into the pretty darn good side of the column.

GEO said it had funds from operations of $74.7 million, or 61 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 47 cents per share.

Let's recap:

Analysts projected $.47 per share

Company reported $.61 per share

This is usually referred to as an earnings surprise, as regards AFFO here.

GEO beat in the AFFO category by $.14, or 30% higher than analysts' expectations.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry which takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

For the current quarter ending in October, Geo Group expects its per-share adjusted funds from operations to range from 61 cents to 63 cents. In other words, it expects FFO to remain stable or grow slightly for the current quarter.

Future Revenue and AFFO Expectations

GEO also expects revenue in the range of $554 million to $559 million for the fiscal third quarter, pointing to a slight revenue decline again. This company forecast for slightly declining revenue, yet again, is at the core of the street's disappointment and sell-off of the stock.

Geo Group expects full-year adjusted funds from operations in the range of $2.50 to $2.54 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.24 billion.

In "Private Prison Operators Endure Roller Coaster Ride And Come Out On Top," I addressed the topsy-turvy developments swirling around GEO and other private prison operators.

Earlier, in "Trump Ramps Up Deportation Force," I made the case for considering opening a position in the company's shares based upon the implementation of the policy to enforce the laws more strictly.

Dividend Sustainability

Most investors look to dividend coverage to determine if the payment of dividends going forward is sustainable. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.88 annually, or $.47 per quarter. The payout ratio, based on AFFO, is a very comfortable 77%, leaving plenty of room for not only sustaining the dividend but also increasing the dividend going forward. On the earnings call, the company restated its commitment to shareholders to keep its payout ratio in the range of 75% to 80% of AFFO.

In 2013, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $.33 compared to today's $.47. That's strong growth of 42% in just four years. Its most recent three-year dividend growth rate has been 8.01%.

The four-year average yield has been 7.0%. Monday's fall in price brought the dividend yield up to 7.27%, at which point we bought additional shares for our portfolio.

Before Monday's contraction, the company's shares had increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year, and the stock had increased 30 percent in the last 12 months.

Strategy Session

If we believe the market has temporarily mispriced shares, as we do here, then this dislocation has brought about another opportunity for us to average down our original cost and raise our yield and dividend income.

Having bought shares months ago at $32.33 per share, this new purchase at $25.86 brings our average cost down to just $29.09 per share. At the same time, our yield has increased from 5.82% to 7.27%. The 20% fall from grace from our original purchase price has made this income enhancement possible and welcomed for growth of our portfolio income.

As for the RODAT subscriber portfolio, managed for our subscribers, this additional purchase of shares added almost 2% to the portfolio's annual dividend income.

The Case For Deepening Our Investment Posture

Under Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the president, the policy of strengthening the country's enforcement of illegal immigration laws, detentions of illegal immigrants have increased some 40% compared to the same period last year. Many of the detainees are sent to GEO Group's facilities spread throughout the country.

The company recently expanded its capacity, acquiring another company, adding 11,000 beds to its existing capacity. It is quite usual for acquisitions to take time and to be accretive to earnings growth going forward. Once the companies meld their operations, profits should grow accordingly. The company's own forecast for FFO stabilizing and growing slightly going forward is evidence of its conviction in this regard.

If anything, the hardening of the political position on detentions should give rise to future earnings growth. Mr. Sessions, after having had his feet held to the fire recently and described by the president as being weak, seems to be trying to prove his mettle and worth to the president. In addition to pursuing leakers and journalists who report the leaks, his commitment to dealing with illegal immigration has only intensified.

Whatever our own personal feelings regarding illegal immigration, this administration's determination to deal with it head-on serves as a green light to companies like GEO that serve the government's purpose and the population it houses.

Institutional Support

Institutions, such as banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, and hedge funds own over 95% of the company. That's huge institutional support.

147 of them have increased their holdings while only 120 have decreased holdings recently. New positions have been initiated by 43 holders while positions have been sold out by just 36 holders, giving evidence of additional support when one is weighed against the other.

About the Company

As per a company press release:

GEO Group is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO Group is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO Group's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 143 facilities totaling approximately 100,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,500 professionals.

Recent Company Developments

As per a company press release:

On May 26, 2017, GEO Group announced that it has been awarded two ten-year contracts, inclusive of renewal option periods, by the Federal Bureau of Prisons ('BOP') for the continued housing of criminal aliens under the custody of the BOP at the Company-owned 1,800-bed Big Spring Facility and the Company-owned 1,732-bed Flight Line Facility, which on a combined basis were previously referred to as the Big Spring Correctional Center in Texas. The two ten-year contracts were awarded to GEO under a long-standing procurement commonly referred to as Criminal Alien Requirement (CAR) 16, which was issued by the BOP in 2015. The contracts are expected to generate total combined revenues of approximately $664 million over their full ten-year terms, and their expected financial contribution in 2017 is in-line with the assumptions which were included in GEO's most recently issued financial guidance.

From the Earnings Call, Monday night:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Zoley, said:

We've completed a number of strategic milestones, which we believe position the company for continued growth. In March, we completed both an equity offering and the refinancing of our credit facility, increasing our liquidity by approximately $426 million and lowering our leverage. Following these transactions, we also closed on our acquisition of Community Education Centers known as CEC, comprised of 12,000 beds in the nation's largest provider of community residential centers. With the CEC acquisitions, we now have 98,000 beds worldwide. GEO is the largest corrections and detention provider in the private sector, and to our knowledge, the fifth largest among all unified corrections organizations in the world. In total, we now have approximately 62,000 beds that are owned or controlled through long-term leases. We have approximately 7,000 idle beds, which could generate between $50 million and $60 million in incremental annual adjusted EBITDA at full utilization.

New Business Opportunities Being Pursued

"We continue to actively market our available beds capacity, and believe there are a number of significant opportunities to deploy our assets over the next year. The Bureau of Prisons CAR 18 procurement provides an opportunity for us to compete for the management of the 2,355-bed Taft California facility currently under rebid. The Taft facility is owned by the BOP, and it's been privately managed since 1997. The proposals were submitted in June, and award is expected by the end of 2017. The BOP CAR 19 procurement provides for awards up to 9,500 beds for only existing facilities with not less than 1,200 beds but not more than 1,800 beds located anywhere in the Continental United States. ICE has a procurement for the management of their government-own and privately operated 700-bed Florence, Arizona service processing center. Proposals were submitted in January, and we expect an award to take place by the end of the year. ICE also has procurement for transportation services for the San Antonio area of responsibility. Proposals were submitted January, and we expect an award to be made by the end of the year. Turning to the international sector, our UK joint venture submitted a proposal to the Scottish Government for core - court custody and prisoner escort services, for which we expect a decision by March of next year. Finally, we remain excited about the expansion of our GEO Continuum of Care program, increasing our company investment to $10 million in 2017, compared to $5 million in 2016. In Florida, we recently received an additional $2.9 million in funding from the state legislature to expand the GEO Continuum of Care program to four additional facilities that we manage beyond the initial program. GEO has been funding at our Graceville facility in Florida."

GEO Locations

Though concentrated mostly in the continental U.S., GEO operates facilities in the United Kingdom as well as Australia, Canada, and Africa.

The Geo Group has been a part of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio for some time based on my analysis of the company's past performance, future prospects, and ability to grow the dividend.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.69% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $31,634 which is $1600.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 5.33% annual income increase for the portfolio.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

Price dislocations can occur for various reasons. In the case of the Geo Group, investors decided to shoot first and ask questions later. While they were shooting and selling off their shares, I believe they were shooting themselves in the foot.

As they sold, I bought as I digested the good news on the income side of the equation. Funds from operations are what fund my dividends. And, they were growing smartly. At the same time, because sellers created downward pressure on the stock price, the yield on those shares was rising strongly as well.

Anytime an inordinate mispricing is going on in any of my portfolio constituents, I want to know why. If I have conviction that the mispricing is not rational, I'm interested in picking up more of those shares when they're on sale.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Do you think the plunge in GEO was rational or irrational? Do you seek to profit from temporary mispricing for capital gain or income enhancement? Do you feel that the possible reward is worth the risk of stepping in front of what appears to be an irrational train? Please let us know how you handle these situations in your own portfolio and how you come to your decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.