Just What Tesla Needs: More Debt

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 7, 2017.

Is this Model 3 debt hell?

After Tesla's (TSLA) 2017 Q2 earnings conference call, you knew it was coming, right? Another capital raise. Elon just sidled right up to it during the call in his usual nonchalant billionaire boys' club way:

And now that said, there may be some wisdom in having a cash cushion for unexpected events. You just never know if there's going be some significant force majeure events in the world. It could be an earthquake in California, for example. But we're not at this point considering an equity raise. We are thinking about debt, but we're not thinking about an equity raise.

As if a billion here or there was just a nice-to-have. But in fact, the capital raise was clearly essential. According to its earnings report, Tesla had blown through about $1 billion in the June quarter. At the end of the March quarter, Tesla had $4.006 billion in cash and equivalents, and this had fallen to $3.036 by the end of June.

Meanwhile, accounts payable and accrued liabilities had swollen by $335 million during Q2 to $3.87 billion. In my recent “2 Scenarios For Model 3 Production Hell,” I pointed to control of operating cost growth as key to whether Tesla could begin to turn a profit.

Unfortunately, the June results didn't offer much encouragement. Tesla trimmed operating costs by about $18 million from the March quarter to $907.5 million. In 2016 Q3, when Tesla delivered 24,821 cars, it had operating expenses of just $551 million. By March 2017, this had jumped to $925 million due mostly to the SolarCity merger.

If it weren't for SolarCity, Tesla would probably be close to profitable. The $241 million operating loss it posted for June would probably be an operating profit of better than $100 million. Musk is fond of thanking Tesla car owners, saying that purchases of Model S and X have paid for the development of the Model 3. Not really. Tesla's investors and debt holders are the ones paying for Model 3.

Certainly, some level of operating cost growth is to be expected during the Model 3 production ramp. Since Tesla owns its own stores, service centers, and charging stations, the planned expansion of these is going to increase SG&A expense. At the same time, R&D will continue to grow to support new models derived from the Model 3.

In the June quarter, SG&A actually fell sequentially by 11% to $537.7 million, but that can't be expected to continue. Meanwhile, R&D grew sequentially by 15% to $369.8 million.

And, of course, there were significant capital expenditures to support the build out of the Nevada Gigafactory and Model 3 production facilities both there and at Fremont. CAPEX totaled $959 million for the quarter.

Why junk?

So, of course, Tesla had to raise some money in a hurry. But why junk bonds? Tesla announced today the offering of the $1.5 billion in senior, unsecured notes. These are not convertible to stock and are expected to offer a relatively high interest rate. Tesla could have offered $1.5 billion in stock with relatively little dilution and been free of debt servicing costs. The WSJ observes that Tesla's share price is its “greatest asset at the moment” and a new issuance would have increased outstanding shares by only 3%.

Tesla already has more than $7 billion in long-term debt, not including the accounts payable and accrued liabilities sum of $3.87 billion mentioned above. A year ago, interest expense cost Tesla $46 million in the June quarter. This time around, it was $108 million. That's a lot of money when a company is struggling with operating losses of a few hundred million dollars.

Debt is considered “cheaper” than equity, but I doubt that was a consideration. I believe that what motivated resorting to junk bonds was the fear that Musk might lose control of the company with further share dilution. This conveys that a siege mentality may be setting in at Tesla completely at odds with the confident posturing of its CEO.

EPA reveals a better than expected Model 3

Even as Tesla seems to sink deeper into its financial quagmire, the technology the company produces still shines. According to Tesla's EPA filings for the Model 3, it will be equipped with a 258 horsepower motor. Not enormously powerful, but enough to propel the relatively light and compact Model 3 with alacrity.

Tesla has promised that the long range version will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. The long range Model 3 variants will have a surprisingly high capacity battery pack with an estimated usable capacity of 75 kWh. This is expected to be enough to provide 310 miles of range.

However, dynomometer test results indicate that the range could be quite a bit greater, with tests obtaining greater than 450 miles range for simulated highway driving. Getting approximately 400 miles of range in highway driving could be a game changer for Tesla and for battery electric vehicles.

