Eaton Offers An Interesting Valuation, But A Lot Of Uncertainties

Eaton's margins have been lagging its peers and it's decisions to support international growth and lower its tax bill by locating plants outside the U.S. could be a risk now

Despite a good overall run in the industrial space, Eaton (NYSE:ETN) hasn't really kept pace, as the shares have actually lagged the S&P 500 over the past year, not to mention peers like Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) (Emerson (NYSE:EMR) has more or less traveled in step with Eaton). Eaton management has been relatively less upbeat than some in its peer group and the company's organic growth has trailed its peer group for a while now.

Eaton's above average cyclicality is an “is what it is” sort of thing, and I don't believe management is likely to undertake a major restructuring that would see it sell or spin-off an entire vertical. Likewise, I don't like large-scale M&A is especially likely. Although the company should be in place to benefit from several improving end-markets, weakness in commercial construction and passenger vehicles is a concern, as well as uncertainty regarding U.S. tax and trade policy. Eaton shares look like a rare undervalued option in the industrial space (assuming 6% long-term FCF growth), but the lagging revenue growth could be a headwind for a while longer.

Mixed Messages In A Tougher Quarter

This was a more challenging quarter all around for the industrial sector, though I think a lot of that had to do with inflated expectations more than fundamentally poor performances. In Eaton's case, though, the company once again lagged its peers in revenue growth and the company didn't have much to show for margin leverage, nor was its guidance all that bullish.

Revenue was up a little less than 2% on a core basis, which wasn't so impressive next to Parker-Hannifin, Emerson, or Honeywell, though it was at least a little better than the disappointing results at ABB (NYSE:ABB). Eaton's performance in electrical products was broadly similar to ABB, though, with Electrical Products up 2% and Energy and Safety Solutions flat. Sales in the Hydraulics business improved 9% on an organic basis, a little better than Parker-Hannifin, while flat Aero was consistent with Parker-Hannifin and a little worse than Honeywell. Vehicle sales were up 1%, as the company is starting to see autos slow and commercial vehicles pick up.

Margin leverage was minimal. Gross margin was basically flat, with low single-digit growth in both core operating income and segment-level income. Management noted a weak price/cost spread, as commodity costs have been rising and pricing power has been weak; ABB and 3M (NYSE:MMM) (among others) reported similar issues, and Eaton's guidance for this to continue into the third quarter was likewise not unique. Using restructuring-adjusted numbers, Electrical Products, Aero, and Vehicle profitability was steady, while ESS improved about 150bp and Hydraulics jumped up 300bp as the recovery is starting.

Orders were generally positive, but Eaton's management was relatively subdued on the call. Orders were up 3% in Electrical Products and down 2% in ESS, while Aero and Hydraulics both saw big jumps (12% and 32%, respectively). Trends in the end-markets seem pretty mixed, with Eaton flagging slowing commercial construction activity, slowing passenger vehicle sales, and a slowdown in China. The commercial truck market is recovering, though, as is the market for off-road equipment (like construction). Oil/gas remains shaky and demand for electrical equipment for large-scale industrial projects remains iffy (as seen at ABB and Schneider too).

Some Of Eaton's Overhang Is Largely Out Of Their Control

One of the issues that I believe is weighing on sentiment around Eaton's stock is the possibility of meaningful changes to U.S. tax and trade policy. Not only would Eaton not stand to benefit from a reduction in U.S. corporate taxes, its tax inversion move to Ireland could actually be punished. Likewise, changes to trade policy could end up punishing Eaton for closing plants in the U.S. in recent years and relocating manufacturing to places like Mexico. To be fair, though, there is always a gulf between what politicians pledge from the podium and what is actually signed into law, so time will tell what changes Eaton actually sees.

Eaton is also still showing lackluster operating leverage. Some of the problem is the company's manufacturing footprint. While restructuring efforts taken over the past few years have included plant closures, the company still has about as many plants as Honeywell (a company twice its size in revenue terms) and its revenue per plant is not impressive relative to Honeywell, 3M, or GE (NYSE:GE), as those companies generate around 2x to 4x more revenue per plant.

Although this is not an end-all be-all metric, it does help explain why Eaton's operating margins aren't top tier. Some of this is part of the company's regional operating strategies, but some of it is also due to Eaton's choice to aggressive manage its tax exposures. With local production often being a requirement for favorable taxes, Eaton may be somewhat stuck with respect to how far it can go with plant closures.

One potential overhang that is in management's control is its unclear commitment to M&A. On one hand management has made it clear that M&A is a lower priority for cash and that management is not interested in large deals. On the other hand, the last two quarters have seen the company comment more about its interest in deals in the aerospace and electrical segments. While there's certainly a difference between large and small deals, and management made it clear that they consider current valuations to be an issue, I can see how this looks like mixed messages to the Street.

The Opportunity

I am worried about what Eaton management has been saying about weakening commercial construction, and the NEMA Electroindustry confidence index has been sliding – from 76.5 in March to 53.3 in July. Likewise, softening auto production is a concern. Non-residential construction contributes close to 20% of Eaton's revenue, with auto OEMs kicking in around another 5%. With oil/gas (also around 5%) still weak and uncertain trends in military, at least a third of Eaton's revenue has some question marks attached.

On the other hand, trucks and commercial machinery markets are finally coming back and Eaton should see some momentum when “general industrial” operators get back to building/expanding their plants. I'd also note there are some interesting longer-term opportunities. While Eaton is arguably not as leveraged to electric vehicle charging as ABB or Schneider, it still has leverage to a market that could be worth $10 billion a year in less than a decade. The company also has potential leverage to industrial IoT, as the company's products occupy key spots in the management and monitoring of electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical systems across a range of industries.

With a challenging 2016 in the past, my long-term revenue growth estimate moves up slightly to around 3%. I'm still looking for FCF margins to increase meaningfully relative to past levels; into the low teens versus a historical run in the 6% to 9% range. That's a bullish call, but I think a broad-based longer-term recovery in electrical and hydraulics, as well as growth in aerospace, can support it. If I'm wrong and Eaton can't improve its FCF margins much beyond 10% for the long term, the fair value drops to around $60.

As is, my model suggests a fair value around $77 – a little bit above today's price. I don't believe my revenue estimates are all that ambitious, but I do acknowledge again that there is risk that Eaton can't improve its operating and asset efficiency as much as expected.

The Bottom Line

It's hard to like a company that has been lagging its peers, and especially when management has sounded relatively cautious about its end-markets. I appreciate Eaton's honesty, though, and I think the relative performance should get better after this year. For patient investors who believe that there will be sustained recovery in industrial, commercial vehicle, and aerospace markets, not to mention ongoing improvements in margins, Eaton looks worth a closer look today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long abb, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.