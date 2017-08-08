Should You Buy Priceline Stock Going Into The Q2 Earnings?

The Priceline Group (PCLN) is set to report its Q2 earnings after the market close on August 8. Priceline shares hit an all time high of $2060 in today's trading session ahead of the earnings release. The stock has had a strong 2017, gaining nearly 40% in the year-to-date, handily outperforming the S&P 500, which is up nearly 18.3% in the same time frame. The big question going into the earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help PCLN stock maintain its bull run? Is Priceline stock setting up for a post earnings rally?

Priceline Q2 2017 Estimates And Management Guidance

Wall Street expects Priceline to report non-GAAP earnings of $14.2 per share on a revenue of $2.99 billion. The estimates compare against earnings of $12.59 on a top line of $2.56 billion in the year ago quarter, implying 12.7% earnings growth and a top line growth of 16.8%, on a year-over-year basis. On the Q1 earnings call, the management issued guidance for 12% to 17% growth in total gross bookings. If Priceline can maintain its take rate of 13% from Q2 2016, revenue growth should closely track the guidance, translating to top line growth of 14.5% at the midpoint or revenue of about $2.91 billion.

On the bottom line front, the Priceline management has guided for Q2 EPS to come in between $13.3 to $14 per share, implying YoY growth of 8.4%, at the midpoint. However, Priceline management is known to guide conservatively, which can be concluded from Priceline's earnings history.

Priceline Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

Priceline has a history of trumping Wall Street estimates as well as its own guidance. According to the estimize database, the company has beaten the top end of the management's EPS guidance in each of the last 8 quarters, while beating the high end of Wall Street estimates in 6 out of the last 8 reported quarters.

Source: Estimize

On the revenue front, the management issued guidance in 5 out of the last 8 quarters and went on to beat the high end of the estimate in 4 out those 5 quarters. In comparison to Wall Street estimates, the company missed Wall Street revenue consensus in 2 out of the last 8 reported quarters, both of them coming in the last twelve months.

Source: Estimize

Priceline stock is known to make big movements following earnings announcements, with an average one day gain of 2.78% following the last 4 earnings announcements.

Another beat in Q2 could lift the stock even higher. So will Priceline beat the street once again? Based on the strong earnings history and the fact that Priceline has consistently reported above/near the top end of estimates, a beat looks likely today. The case for an earnings beat is also strengthened by the earnings whisper of $14.53, which implies a solid beat.

A word of caution

The stock currently trades at pretty steep valuations in comparison to the broader market as well as its own historical valuations. The current valuations bake in significant growth expectations, and any miss in Q2 could prove costly for investors. Even an earnings beat might not be enough, as Q1 proved. Hence, we believe that Priceline Stock is a hold going into the earnings release. In light of this, conservative long term investors looking for initiating fresh positions in Priceline stock should wait for any post-earnings pullback, which might be a good opportunity to buy into the stock.

