The Retail Sickness Is Hurting Even The Best REITs

Now that the stock plunged 16% over the past 12 months, is there a buy opportunity?

O is one of the best-performing REITs in the S&P 500 since its inception.

Investment Thesis

Realty Income (O) has accomplished marvels for dividend investors:

16.4 compound average return since 1994

4.4% dividend yield

21 years of consecutive dividend increase

However, the stock price has been hit over the past 12 months (-16.20% as at Aug. 8) as many investors took profits or were afraid of the retail sickness going around. This is a well-diversified commercial REIT with a strong management team that has been able to generate growth through acquisition. Now that the interest rates are going up and the "Amazon factor" kicks in, is there a bargain on O? Let's dig deeper to discover it.

Understanding the Business

Realty Income is a REIT specialized in commercial properties. With over 5,000 freestanding commercial properties, O is among the best performing REIT since it went public. It shows a well-diversified portfolio of tenants (250 different) with their biggest one representing only 6.7% of their revenue:

Source: Fact Sheet

The company is mainly active in the retail business but rents to 34 different subsectors.

Source: O website

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

The company revenue increase is mainly based on O aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy. In 2016 alone, the company spent $1.86 billion in acquisition and nearly $10 billion since 2010. O should not stop this strategy anytime soon. In fact, it shows a stellar balance sheet enabling it to raise $2 billion in acquisition credit facility rapidly.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

As you can see, the EPS isn't really the good metric to evaluate a REIT as accounting principles have too much of an impact on the EPS. Let's take a look at O's FFO per share instead:

Source: Ycharts

The company shows a steady increase but it seems to slow down a little since 2015. I think O will be able to continue growing in the upcoming years, but the growth trend between 2013 and 2015 will be hard to maintain.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Realty Income has increased its dividend for the past 21 consecutive years. This makes it a strong Dividend Achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: O 2016 annual report

This REIT shows a very strong dividend profile and management has even more room now to increase their payouts:

Source: Author's table, O 2016 annual report data

One of O's important strengths is its ability to keep their tenants. Since 1992, their lowest occupation rate has been 96.6%. Please note that this was during the 2008-10 recession:

Source: O Website

With such a diversified real estate portfolio and strong capacity to increase its dividend payout, O meets my seven dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Over the past 12 months, O stock is on the downside with a loss of -16.20% (as at August 7 th). Was it the fact interest rates are going up? Or the "Amazon Armageddon" on the retail sector? Maybe a little bit of both.

We have been evolving in a low interest rate environment for almost a decade now. Many income seeking investors turned over to REITs to compensate for low yielding bonds. O stock price may suffer from additional investors going back to bonds now that we see a true will from the FED to raise rates on a consistent manner.

Finally, with higher interest rates, new acquisitions will become pricey for O. In other words, management will have a hard time to show such strong financial performance on their new acquisitions as the interest cost will be higher.

Overall, O potential downsides are not particularly dangerous for investors. Management has proven over time it can manage a tighter interest rate environment with success. However, repeating past performance may become difficult.

Valuation

Since O is a dividend growth machine and currently shows limited stock price growth, I think it's fair to use the dividend discount model to determine a fair price for the share value. I've used the historic dividend growth rate of 4.60% for the first 10 years. Then I reduced it to 4% afterward since I believe the company won't be able to keep it up due to the interest rate.

Since O doesn't represent much risk of fluctuation and has a very stable business model, I've used a discount rate of 9%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.58 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.60% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $84.53 $67.50 $56.16 10% Premium $77.49 $61.88 $51.48 Intrinsic Value $70.45 $56.25 $46.80 10% Discount $63.40 $50.63 $42.12 20% Discount $56.36 $45.00 $37.44

Source: Dividend Discount Model

The current fair market value is stated at $56.25 which is about where the stock is trading at. Unfortunately, there is still not deal to be made on Realty Income.

Final Thought

Overall, if you have a conservative portfolio and you are more focus on income than growth, Realty Income is definitely a good REIT for your investment strategy. However, I think the "retail sickness" isn't over yet and O stock price could go lower and generate a great play around $50. I would wait for another interest rate hike before making any move.

