What Is Going On With CVS?

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has caught our attention after reporting its earnings and moving lower in early morning trading. This name has been stuck in neutral, pretty much range bound between $74-$80, with a few exceptions, ever since it got absolutely crushed a year ago. We have had a buy call on the name since the $73 mark but it has struggled to break into the mid $80s. Long-term, we like the name as CVS has really grown to be more than a pharmacy as it now has 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. CVS Health is also a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has over 70 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan. While we recommend buying on dips and trading around a core position, we need to know where our buy spots are relative to this notion in addition to having fundamental support. To the address latter, let us turn to performance.

Now, the just reported earnings offers evidence that the company continues to fire on most if not all cylinders. There continue to be fears regarding direct mail order prescriptions and competition, but looking to the numbers and projections, the name is still a value play, especially under $80 a share. We stand by that sentiment. The earnings report demonstrates continued strength coming out of the company and that it is performing in line with its guidance for growth and is actually surpassing consensus expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

What we find fascinating is that everyone is so focused on the headline earnings. What a mistake that is! To understand why the stock is being sold off we need to look under the hood. One of the things preventing share prices from breaking out are the impacts of competition which are starting to hit retail. Revenues in this segment fell 2.2% year-over-year, to $19.6 billion in Q2 2017. What drove this? Where there was some weakness in the same-store sales, which decreased 4.7% year-over-year. We also should report that pharmacy same-store sales decreased 2.6%. They were hit by more generics, as the generic dispensing rate rose. Further, and this is common to all pharmacy plays, there have been reimbursement issues.

But there are other underlying risks aside from reimbursement and generics. One such example is that prescription volume was down 1.4%. On top of this front store same-store sales were flat year-over-year (and in past quarters had been trending lower). Further, front store same store sales were negatively affected by softer customer traffic, but this was partially offset by an increase in basket size. There was also the shift of Easter to Q2, which actually helped this quarter. However, front store same store sales were still down 2.1% year-over-year. You just can't ignore this.

Despite retail sales making up a massive portion of revenues, and despite them falling, CVS pharmacy services continue to grow revenues. In fact, revenues here jumped 9.5%, to $32.3 billion in Q2 2017. Much of this came from higher pharmacy network claims as well as some growth in specialty pharmacy. Of course, the generics issue weighed as did some pricing declines, but overall this was a solid result. Network claims increased 10.3% to 376.0 million compared to 340.9 million a year ago. This growth was primarily due to new customers. Mail choice claims processed also rose year-over-year in Q2 2017. Volume increased a strong 5.2% to 65.6 million, compared to 62.3 million in Q2 2016, mostly due to specialty claim volume and continued adoption of CVS' Maintenance Choice offerings.

Combining all of the sales data, we see that net revenues were up 4.5% to $45.69 billion. This was a beat against estimates however, as analysts were expecting even softer sales issues in retail. Revenues beat by $320 million. Factoring in expenses, net income rose 18.8% to $1.1 billion compared to last year. This translates to $1.07 in earnings, up from the $0.86 last year. Factoring in adjustments to the GAAP net income, adjusted earnings were $1.33, up a penny from year-over-year from the 1.32 in earnings last year. These earnings surpassed expectations by $0.02.

So, there is some fear in retail sales, and the reimbursement issue will continue to weight. What really is hitting the stock is a revised guidance. Looking ahead 2017, we see some slight cause for concern. While the conservative expectations were beaten, this quarter, CVS now sees full year GAAP earnings per share of between $4.92 and $5.02, down from between $5.02 and $5.18 thanks to a goodwill charge. However, we thought there was good news on the adjusted earnings per share front as it raised the lower end of guidance from $5.77 to $5.93 up to $5.83 to $5.93. Factoring in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the last few years. We like shares under $80, but if you can get shares under $75 that is an incredible entry point. Look to trim above $85. This was a textbook 'mixed quarter' in many regards, and this is why we are seeing some selling. Let it fall and take advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.