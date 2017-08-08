Is Now The Time To Buy Valeant Pharmaceuticals?

By Trevor Lowenthal, Arrow Loop Research

Note: Subscribers to ALR's Trading Ideas received early access to this article, featuring Valient (VRX), and more.

What Happened?

VRX reported Q2 2017 earnings before the market opened today, and Wall Street loves what it sees. The stock surged 10% and there could be much more to go, for reasons discussed in this article.

Here is a look at what VRX shares are doing now:

VRX data by YCharts

Why?

Interestingly, VRX shares surged even though total revenues declined 8.% to $2.233 billion (as compared to $2.420 billion Q2 2016) and earnings were negative at -$0.11. This revenue decline wasn't just felt in one business segment, but many of VRX's business segments (see Bausch + Lomb: 1,241 (-2.8%); Branded Rx: 636 (-2.6%); U.S. Diversified Products: 356 (-27.3%). Nevertheless, Wall Street is still very impressed. It looks like Wall Street expected worse results from VRX.

Despite a decline in revenues and negative earnings, I think VRX produced strong earnings results in Q2 2017. The silver lining in VRX's earnings report appears to be that the company is expected to not only achieve its $5 billion debt reduction far ahead of schedule, but also exceed it. This is of particular importance because VRX accumulated around $32 billion in debt at its peak. Thus, significant debt reduction occurring early can only be construed as very positive development, as VRX is now positioned to grow its business segments without having to worry about any debt coming due until 2020.

Aside from news of substantial debt reduction, I think Wall Street is very impressed by the fact that VRX was able to improve EBITDA by 7.9% to $879 million and adjusted EBITDA by 10% to $951 million. This is significant considering that the company is dealing with a decline in revenues across all of its business segments, and the impact of divestitures that have closed in 2017. I think it definitely shows that VRX management is executing properly.

Perhaps another silver lining in VRX's Q2 earnings report is that it still saw significant growth in its core business: VRX grew revenue in the Salix business by 13% compared to Q2 2016 and organically grew revenue in the Salix business by 16% compared to Q2 2016. Notably, XIFAXAN revenues rose by 16% over Q2 2016, as prescriptions increased 6% versus 2% in Q2 2016. APRISO prescriptions also grew by 7% compared to Q2 2016, and RELISTOR prescriptions grew by 33% compared to Q2 2016. Thus, VRX's core business growth is strong. These numbers truly blew me away, especially considering the significant decline VRX experienced in other business segments. If its Salix business continues to grow at this rate, I don't think shorts will find it lucrative to stay in VRX.

VRX also has clinical products that are potentially coming to market in the near future that could help return VRX to positive revenue and earnings growth and continue to help the company to reduce its debt load. In particular, VRX just received filing acceptance from the FDA for the Luminesse NDA (brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%). The PDUFA action date is Dec. 27, 2017. We will monitor this development as Luminesse is anticipated to generate significant revenues for VRX in light of the fact that Luminesse, if approved, would be "the first OTC product developed with brimonidine tartrate for the treatment of ocular redness," according to VRX's CEO Papa. "Luminesse would be marketed to over 14 million households who use OTC eye drops to treat ocular redness."

Thus, I think the December 27, 2017 PDUFA action date will serve as an important catalyst.

Conclusion

VRX's latest earnings report confirms why I am long VRX around the $16 level. I plan to accumulate shares on any significant drop in share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.