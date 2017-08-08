FireEye: Regaining Market Share

A firm grip on cost buckets will dampen downside risk as management pounds on growth levers in its cloud, endpoint, email, and analytics solutions.

A closer assessment of risk enables the need to refactor valuation towards more upsides with excluding human-induced volatility.

Stagnancy in price action after the last earnings beat provides a buying opportunity as FireEye positions to capture gains in key growth niches.

The Street was distracted after a data breach threatened the integrity of FireEye's (FEYE) security capabilities days before earnings. However, hope has been restored; at least for weary bulls who are keen on growth sustainability and the long journey towards profitability. Management delivered on its promise in yet another strong quarter. However, contrary to expectations, the stock barely reacted to the beat and the subsequent forward guidance which was raised.

More Than a Firm Grip

A firm grip was required to hold FEYE from falling off the cliff of its pressurized expectations and demand to uphold its brand advantage as a leading provider of cyber security techs for 21st-century networks and devices.

FireEye found itself in a precarious situation years ago when its growth elevator hit the floor button. Internal panic became external as no band-aid was going to hold FEYE from collapsing under its own weight. What appeared to be the golden-child of cyber security became a flightless kite with little mileage to capture market share from the millions of round trips projected to be made from connected devices as data pulsates networks of server farms, data centres, and endpoints across the globe.

The past few quarters saw investors punishing FEYE for its reckless spending, and that bearish outlook took a time to reset in the minds of investors. Now, the no nonsense narrative is fully formed, and the risk of mismanagement should give way for more optimism ensuring the middleman in the value chain remains trustworthy and capable to steer this ship in the right direction.

As it stands, risk premium can now be accommodative of internal innovative decisions which will help improve ROIC while volatility remains strictly vulnerable to demand and competition.

Growth drives valuation, and it's often indicated by revenue (lagging indicator) and billings (leading indicator). Breaking revenue further down into smaller components: we have volume which will be driven by demand and pricing which will be driven by competition.

Demand

FireEye has positioned itself for the new wave of demand for cyber solutions in analytics, automated, and intelligent-driven solutions which will drive purchase intents heading into 2018. Most mega corps and SMEs now have multiple cyber solutions. Aside from seasonal refresh cycles, they are mostly grappling with the multiple hits and alerts coming from these security devices.

With the refresh season nearly over - after demonstrating its resolve to retain its existing customer base - new sales and users will come from the purchase of its attached/unattached subscriptions in threat analytics and intelligence, FaaS, and other solutions revolving around Helix.

This presents an attractive opportunity to uphold a new growth cycle given projections for double-digit growth in key areas of cyber security in which FireEye is a competitive force. Areas like threat analytics, mobile security, cloud security are all projected to witness double-digit growth, according to IDC.

Competition

FireEye's thesis remains strong, and management has reiterated the need to lock in an optimal go-to-market pricing strategy to generate maximum value from its product offering, especially Helix.

According to the last CC:

we are simplifying our pricing and our packaging. We kicked off a holistic pricing review to ensure our diverse set of capabilities is priced appropriately and competitively. We also need to make sure we are priced right, as we shift from appliance-based solutions to subscription-based solutions. Third, I believe the pricing and go-to-market improvements we will be introducing will go a long way towards building our channel leverage and new customer momentum.

This is important due to the subscription-based model of its product offerings which puts it in a highly competitive market that includes a host of cyber giants who can weather multiple rounds of a pricing war. These include Symantec (SYMC), Checkpoint (CHKP), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Cisco (CSCO).

FireEye can ensure it captures maximum value from its APT niche while increasing market share in endpoint and email by combining its combo of How To Win strategies in Pricing and investments in fast growing segments of the cyber security industry.

Valuation

The Street is being conservative in modelling lofty projections after the rapid YoY slump in revenue from high double digit in 2015 to low single digit in 2017. This is one of the worst growth slumps witnessed by any cyber security company in the last eight quarters. I believe the fever from the growth slump might be responsible for the moderate revenue projection which gives FireEye a modest forward EV/Sales multiple of 3.2. This equates to an enterprise value of $2.563 billion using the midpoint ($801 million) of FY'17 revenue analysts' consensus estimate.

Compared to Proofpoint (PFPT) which has an EV of $3.79 billion, I believe FireEye is undervalued. This undervaluation is due to FireEye's well-diversified product offering. FireEye offers a comprehensive suite of security solution which cuts across every facet of a modern day network from endpoints, cloud, IoT, forensic (Mandiant) to email. Proofpoint, on the other hand, has its key revenue driver in APT and email security. This represents a fraction of FireEye's capability, given its huge brand advantage as a global player, which has won it recognition by nation states as a cyber contractor and thought leader. Applying the same EV/Sales multiple (5.85) as Proofpoint, FireEye will be worth an enterprise value of $4.685 million. This translates to a share price of $26.27 using shares outstanding of 178.36 million.

This is phenomenal given that FireEye only recently navigated its turnaround into a cloud security solution provider. Using a median EV/Sales of 4.2, which is in line with the EV/Sales valuation of other low growth providers of APT and cloud security solutions, FireEye will be worth $18.

This valuation also assumes a continuous improvement in gross margin (74% of revenue) and operating margin (-3% of revenue) on a non-GAAP basis. I believe this represents a fair value for FireEye's security assets and cash flow given management's firm grip on cost buckets while demonstrating a strong resolve to sustain growth while treading the path to profitability.

I will be initiating a BUY rating with a PT of $18 as I believe management's new direction and strategy will be strong enough to take on macro and competitive headwinds in coming quarters.

If you like my article and would like to stay up-to-date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.