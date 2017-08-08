How AT&T's Latest Streaming Move Resets The Skinny Bundle Category

AT&T is losing subscribers on its traditional TV businesses and the hope was that DirecTV Now would help minimize the churn – which it is, but not to the extent hoped.

The skinny bundle business is tough and getting more competitive but a universal problem is the lack of a complete local channel bundle as companies have to go market-by-market.

While DirecTV Now will be in a better position, investors may wonder if the initial lack of these features, paired with early launch problems, will be too much to overcome.

The news comes not long after AT&T announced the service would also (finally) add DVD capabilities, which combined were two glaring absences from the mix of offerings.

In the world of television, it is clear streaming has taken over.

From Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) dominance in programming to an abundance of media companies entering the skinny-bundle space, we’ve reached a new age in digital. However, as AT&T (NYSE: T) learned just because you enter the market, that doesn’t mean the market will embrace you with open arms. The good news is that investors in the telecom giant may finally be getting the boost shareholders had been hoping would come, but there’s also a deeper importance to understand.

It was announced on Monday that AT&T’s DirecTV Now service would at long last welcome the CBS stable of channels to its packages. The Eye network had been a hold out since the service launched which left a big glaring hole in the service’s programming lineup.

Even T’s most stringent supporters had to admit the CBS's (NYSE:CBS) absence was glaring. Forgetting for a second that CBS has led all broadcast networks in viewers in 14 of the last 15 years, the big thing here was the football connection. Not having CBS on the roster meant an absence of all AFC games which for “cord-cutters to be” in markets like New York, New England and Pittsburgh usually proved to be a deal breaker.

Now CBS and the network’s stable of channels (The CW, Pop, CBS Sports Network and Showtime) will be able to be streamed and the result will have an immediate impact. This combined with the recent announcement that the service will soon finally have DVR capabilities puts T in the same league it should have been in from the start.

I understand AT&T’s rush to market but the question that same market has been asking since the beginning was why put out a product that everyone knew was lacking these major aspects. Not having CBS was one thing but to not have DVR capabilities really made this a hard sell, which is a shame given the reputation of the AT&T brand.

The lack of both features opened up the company to a barrage of attacks from traditional cable companies including Spectrum (formally Time Warner Cable). The clever ads featuring monsters discussing the problems with non-traditional options were eye-catching and with DirecTV Now were also spot-on. It really called into question why someone would subscribe to this service and others when more seemingly reliable options were available.

Now though those ads are a moot point and some of the service’s harshest critics have lost their ammo. Still, while this is a massive step in the right direction, T is still not out of the woods. For starters, that DVR service actually has to work when it finally launches and as we saw from the initial launch, it wasn’t smooth sailing. Shareholders remember multiple users complaining when the service consistently froze and crashed at the start – and then T denied those customers refunds.

Between not offering a full menu of options and then not handling things right when what they did offer didn’t work, AT&T dug themselves a hole – and then kept digging deeper. All of this new news is great and investors should be thrilled but they should also be aware all this is doing is getting the company back to even. The company reset the playing field to the way it should have always been, but now has to contend with its troubled past. It’s not the approach AT&T likely wants to take, but it’s where the chips fell.

Overall, this is a growing field that is proving to be more competitive than traditional cable and it remains to be seen if once a service stings viewers, if they’ll be given a second chance with new consumers. This isn’t like decades ago when customers had one or two options and they were stuck accepting sub-part service. Consumers now have a variety of choices.

Then there is the other issue at hand – and this applies to everyone in the space, not just T. The CBS deal is helpful, but it is still only going to be available in a handful of markets to start. Remember the local channels, no matter the SVOD provider, are all piece-meal at this point. Unless you live in one of the top major cities (New York, Los Angeles, etc.), all of your local channels are not guaranteed.

And it’s not easy for services to just make a deal and send a check.

As we’ve seen some markets are so far behind they still have a person manually queuing up commercials. Still I’ll give DirecTV credit because as CNET points out, while CBS has been missing, the service has been stocking up on ABC, Fox and NBC affiliates to fill the void.

Although according to the same piece, technically, the leader is still PlayStation Vue, which carries 164 different local channel options. Of course, the trade-off the service doesn’t mention is that in many markets they just have one local channel.

Cutting the cord may seem like the in-trend thing at the moment, but the truth is finding the right plan is like playing whack-a-mole as new problems seem to crop up with each service. Everything at this point seems to be a question of what trade-off are you as the consumer willing to make?

Yes, it’s true for locals you can always buy a rabbit-ear antenna (including DVR) but then you are at the mercy of your geographic location. Over-the-air may be free, but there is no guarantee the signal will work.

I will admit we are getting closer and closer to the point where these skinny bundle services are getting more balanced and that’s when even more people will take advantage because then it will ultimately come down to pricing. Right now though this latest move for AT&T was more of a priority given how much business its traditional service is losing. The hope was for this digital alternative was to help offset the losses, which is happening but at a lower than hoped for rate as we saw in their latest earnings report.

Yet there is an interesting silver lining that AT&T is excelling at with regards to “cord-nevers.” These are people who didn’t grow up with cable and all they know is (free) streaming. These are consumers who previously refused to pay a monthly fee, but DirecTV Now says 50 percent of its additions fell in this category. That’s impressive.

Overall, AT&T needed a nice win following its recent earnings and all of this combined qualifies. Though the real question is what the company does next that investors need to be more concerned with as that’s still a mystery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.

