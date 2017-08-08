Michael Kors - First Thoughts After Q1 Results

I have recently published a post for Consumer Alpha subscribers where I picked Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) as a high-conviction buy, using the acquisition of Jimmy Choo as a strong bullish catalyst. Here are some excerpts from that post:

The acquisition of Jimmy Choo is an excellent move towards higher diversification and external expansion. It will increase Kors' revenue by more than 10%, adding to the business a fast growing segment that has shown little correlation with Michael Kors' business, due to its different positioning and higher geographical diversification. It was not so difficult for Jimmy Choo to offset the effects of a weak environment in North America by growing in all the other regions, considering that the Americas account for less than 30% of total sales, against 70% for Michael Kors. Jimmy Choo's positioning in the luxury segment and its high level of geographical diversification makes the business more stable than Michael Kors has been so far. Nonetheless, Michael Kors size and market power can give a significant contribution to boost Jimmy Choo's expansion, especially in North America, and I think that Michael Kors' announced goal of doubling Jimmy Choo's sales is something achievable even in 3-4 years if the company manages to leverage its strong distribution network.

In the article, I also outlined the other reasons why KORS was a strong buy at those levels. Since I published that article (on the day the acquisition was announced, before market open), the stock has gone up 9.2%, and I see a further 12% pre-market spike after the announcement of Q1 results. I am going to share some thoughts on those results, as I think they give a strong confirmation of the bullish thesis.

Financial Highlights

Starting from the top line, total revenue decreased 3.6% to $952.4 million from $987.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 2.6%. This is way better than the YoY performance reported last quarter when total revenue decreased 11.2%. In order to understand the underlying trend and "neutralize" the effect of net new stores openings on sales (67 net new openings), it's important to track the company's performance in terms of comparable store sales. Comps decreased 5.9%, much better than consensus expectations of a 9% decline and not even comparable to the 14.1% YoY decline reported last quarter. It is also better than the 6.9% decline in Q3.

Both the Americas and Europe reported a relative improvement compared to the previous quarter, while the growth rate in China slowed to 60.2%, mainly due to the difficult comparison resulting from the acquisition of the Chinese subsidiary last year. Total revenue in the Americas decreased 8.2% to $634.1 million on a reported basis and decreased 7.9% on a constant currency basis, against an 18% decline (-18.3% in constant currency) in the previous quarter, while European revenue decreased 10.2% to $201.2 million on a reported basis, and decreased 7.5% on a constant currency basis, against a 15.3% decline in the previous quarter (-11.5% in constant currency).

Margins gave mixed signals, as Gross Margin declined 150bps from 61.8% in Q1 2017 to 60.3%, while adjusted operating margin, which doesn't include the one-time costs for the acquisition of the Greater China license, expanded 120 bps to 20.1%.

Anyway, these signs of relative improvement are not the main reason why the stock is up. The company raised its guidance placing it well above market consensus. For next quarter:

Revenue of $1.04B to $1.06B vs. $1.01B consensus.

EPS of $0.80 to $0.84 vs. $0.79 consensus.

For the full year:

Adjusted EPS $3.62 to $3.72 vs. $3.55 consensus.

Revenue of approximately $4.275 billion vs. $4.189 billion consensus.

None of the guidance numbers factor in the acquisition of Jimmy Choo because the deal hasn't closed yet. Although the company believes the acquisition will be dilutive to EPS in the low single digit percentage range in FY18 and FY19, it expects it to be accretive in the low single digits in FY20. Anyway, both the EPS and revenue guidance are above the previous guidance offered during the last Michael Kors' investor's day (EPS of $3.57-$3.67 and revenue of $4.250 Billion), which I analyzed here. Below you can see the slide that included the full guidance numbers from the last investor day.

Source: Michael Kors Investor Day Presentation

These numbers clearly show the underlying trend is becoming much more favorable than it has been in the last few quarters, with all the main metrics showing relative improvement -- sales, comps, operating margin -- and with a very positive guidance that translates the current price of $41 in a full year P/E of just 10.7 while fundamental trends are improving and without taking into account potential share buybacks.

Future Prospects, Investing In Michael Kors

I have been a vocal bull on Michael Kors and recent results confirm my high-conviction long on the stock. There are many positive signs and a very wide valuation gap with peers such as Coach (COH) to ignore the investing opportunity. Michael Kors is moving fast towards positive growth territory, which, according to the guidance provided in the last investor's day, should be a goal the company expects to reach already next year. Considering the improved guidance for this year and the potential effects of the acquisition of Jimmy Choo, I think it's reasonable to expect those guidance numbers to be confirmed or even raised.

Michael Kors is trying to implement a turnaround plan in order to regain the lost traction and it's already showing signs of improvements. As I said in some previous articles, the turnaround plan is very similar to what Coach implemented before them and includes measures such as tight inventory management, re-alignment of price levels and store closures. Michael Kors is actually mirroring Coach's strategy and the recent acquisition of Jimmy Choo is a further confirmation of that. After all, Coach started to diversify its business before Michael Kors, with the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade (KATE).

Both brands (Michael Kors and Coach) operate in the affordable luxury market and have implemented turnaround plans after they both expanded too much, with negative repercussions on their pricing power and brand exclusivity. Both are very solid and profitable companies trying to become diversified luxury powerhouses. Coach has started to implement these strategic moves before Michael Kors, and managed to reverse the trend in comparable store sales from a negative 23% to a positive 3% in just 7 quarters.

Michael Kors is implementing the same changes and starts from less negative results. If the company's strategy continues to work, as I think it's likely to happen, we could soon see KORS trading at COH's valuation, or at least in COH's valuation range between the day before the announcement of the Kate Spade deal and the current valuation (11x-13x EV/EBITDA), implying 57%-85% upside for KORS at the current levels of $41-$42 per share.

