Time (TIME) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Time Inc.'s 2017 second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Rich Battista, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Sue D'Emic, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Jen Wong, our EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President of Digital; and Alan Murray, our Chief Content Officer.

Please note that in addition to our release, we have slides containing supplemental information available on our website. On today's call, we will begin with some opening comments from Rich and Sue, after which we will open the call for your questions.

Before we start, I'd like to refer you to page number 2 in the web presentation and remind you that comments today regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made based on management's current knowledge and assumptions about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

In providing these forward-looking statements, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update them. For information on important factors that could affect these expectations, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2017, and our subsequent filings made with the SEC.

Additionally, today's remarks will include a discussion of certain financial measures that are not presented in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release or in the presentation materials on our website.

And, with that, I'll turn the call over to Rich.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Jaison. Good morning and thank you all for joining us. I am pleased with our Q2 adjusted OIBDA result of $88 million, which beat our expectations and was roughly year-over-year. As we noted on our last quarter's earnings call, our revenue trends in the first half of 2017 were impacted by disruption to our business. Despite that revenue disruption, we executed in a highly disciplined way, which enabled us to achieve this adjusted OIBDA result.

We are already well into Q3 and are seeing strong momentum and sequential improvement of year-over-year trends for total advertising revenues. I believe our Q2 adjusted OIBDA result and the strong momentum going into the second half, combined with the exciting transformation plan I will outline momentarily, represent an important and encouraging turning point in our transformation journey.

As you may have seen yesterday, we announced the appointment of Katie Stanton, CMO of Color, to our Board of Directors. We look forward to working with Katie, who has deep and versatile experience in digital media, including past positions at Twitter, Google and Yahoo.

My focus today will be on the progress we're making to set the company up for long-term success. On our last earnings call, we outlined aggressive actions building on what we had accomplished to-date. To recap, we said we would move forward with accelerated transformation to reduce costs and expand margins; leverage our powerful brands, products and services to generate new attractive revenue streams; rationalize our portfolio to allow us to focus on our key growth assets; and enhance our financial flexibility, so we can invest in growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet. We've been moving with speed on these action items and have made demonstrable progress since our last earnings call.

First, let's discuss the transformation program. Since our last earnings call, we have engaged in a thorough review of Time Inc.'s business. Through this review, we have greater confidence in our path to accelerate the optimization of cost and revenue growth drivers. The team is excited to execute the program and unlock the great potential of this company.

We have already targeted more than $400 million of run rate cost savings with the majority of initiatives expected to be implemented over the course of the next 18 months. We expect to begin to capture benefits of this program in 2018 as the program ramps and we expect significant run rate benefits beginning in 2019. We plan to use a portion of these savings to invest in our future in key growth areas, including native and branded content, video, data and targeting, paid products and services and brand extensions.

With this program, we see a path to a minimum range of $500 million to $600 million of adjusted OIBDA in the next three to four years. Please note that our adjusted OIBDA forecasts do not include the impact of any potential divestitures.

In short, we are doing what we need to do to accelerate our transformation and position the company for the future, to sharpen our focus to make the most of our powerful portfolio, to capitalize on our content and consumer scale and distribution and to deliver growth and significantly improve financial results. Our teams have rallied around our program and I could not be more grateful for how hard they are working or more pleased with the high-level engagement across the company.

Second, we're continuing to make significant strides in leveraging our powerful brands to generate new diversified revenue streams. We continue to aggressively distribute our multimedia content across platforms, where audiences are increasingly consuming content.

In the first half of 2017, we launched two new social video brands, WELL DONE and THE PRETTY. WELL DONE, launched in March, is a food brand sponsored by Kraft and has already garnered over 350 million views across social media platforms. THE PRETTY, a fashion and beauty-related brand, launched in June, is sponsored by L'Oréal Paris and Maybelline New York and it's off to a great start.

In May, we announced that Essence Now is one of the launch partners on Twitter live. This latest collaboration for Time Inc. and Twitter is the first live show on Twitter targeting African-American women.

And with Amazon, we announced in June that our People brand will be one of the first entertainment news brands producing a video flash briefing for the new Echo Show device powered by Alexa.

Also since our last call, we've announced six new television projects and estimate that we will produce nearly 40 hours of TV programming this year, licensed to 12 broadcasts, cable and digital networks. This includes our two-night four-hour primetime special on the life of Princess Diana produced by People, which is premiering on the ABC Network tomorrow night. It's an outstanding program and I encourage you to watch.

As we have mentioned previously, the area of paid products and services is one we have been developing as we look to leverage our strong direct-to-consumer relationships and expertise, our large audiences and data insights to build new significant revenue and profit streams for the company. Last week, we announced the launch of PetHero, a new digitally marketed and transaction paid membership program. Time Inc. reaches more than 100 million consumers who own pets or are pet lovers and this program offers the audience an array of discounts and products.

In licensing, we have just begun to scratch the surface. Year-to-date, we've signed 18 new licensing deals across a variety of brands. More specifically, I'm excited about our recent announcement launching Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Enterprises or SISE. This initiative will extend the SI Swimsuit brand by developing licensing programs and brand extensions as well as new businesses in partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models. SISE will also look to offer compelling opportunities to help enhance the careers of emerging Sports Illustrated Swimsuit modeling talent. And in pursuing these opportunities, we plan to leverage the extensive content assets in promotional platforms across Time Inc.

In the area of events, we've had tremendous success thus far this year with some of our strongest franchises, including the ESSENCE Festival, which is once again one of the largest live events in the U.S. with over 470,000 participants as well as the FOOD & WINE Classic and FORTUNE's Brainstorm TECH, which were both sold out again. In addition, Sports Illustrated recently held a second annual Fashionable 50 Event, with a multi-platform content rollout, including a live stream of the event on SI.com.

We're also excited for new event franchises in new geographies and other extensions. This includes the launch of the new FORTUNE CEO Initiative conference in September, the international extension of FORTUNE Brainstorm TECH to Guangzhou, China in December and the Fortune Global Forum becoming an annual event.

And, finally, we've made investments in our technology to advance our growth. During the quarter, we started deploying a new unified front-end for our brand sites called Element (09:28) that optimizes for mobile and native. This will enable greater speed efficiency for how we deliver content to our users on our properties. These are just a few of the many ways we're extending our powerful brands, products and services to generate the revenue streams. Our teams are hard at work and we're pleased with the creativity and innovation we're seeing, which represents the new and invigorated Time Inc.

Third is portfolio rationalization. We're taking actions to sharpen our focus on the brands and opportunities with the greatest potential in our key growth areas. We have already identified certain assets that are not core to our growth strategy and that could be better served under different ownership. To-date, these include INVNT, which we recently sold, as well as Coastal Living, Sunset and Golf, for which we have started the sale process. We will provide more details on these efforts when appropriate.

We also recently announced a process seeking a strategic majority equity partner for ESSENCE. We believe that working with a majority partner that can offer complementary assets and expertise will accelerate the success of ESSENCE on a multi-platform basis. We've been very pleased with the interest in these brands thus far in the process.

Fourth is financial flexibility. We made progress in creating the flexibility to invest for growth while maintaining a healthy solid balance sheet; Sue will cover shortly.

As we look to better convey the story of the new Time Inc., we plan to make key enhancements to our revenue disclosures in the second half of the year. We believe these enhanced disclosures will enable us to more effectively articulate the value of our company by better showcasing that Time Inc. is a dynamic, consumer-based media company with highly valued direct-to-consumer relationships at scale and growing revenues in key high-value sectors.

In a world where having direct relationships with consumers is more desired than ever by companies, our long-standing loyal and direct relationships with millions of customers is a significant asset, providing powerful data and deep insights into their passions and interests.

Yes, we are a leader in producing first-rate multimedia content across platforms and generating significant advertising dollars through that content, but as our enhanced disclosures will illustrate, we're also building meaningful sources of revenue in high-value sectors, such as events, licensing, television and direct-to-consumer paid products and services.

Time Inc.'s business includes approximately $1 billion of annual revenue in areas that we believe have significant growth potential. This includes total digital revenues of more than $700 million as well as more than $200 million in revenues from brand extensions, such as events, licensing, bookazines and television.

We believe this approximately $1 billion of annual revenue compares favorably in size and scale to that of pure play digital players and other consumer-based and media growth companies across these areas, but we do not believe it is fairly reflected in Time Inc.'s valuation. And as we execute our transformation program, we believe we can effectively protect our print cash flows over time while reinvesting in order to continue building these growth businesses. We'll be providing more granularity on these revenue disclosures in the future.

I've been in my role now for nine months and despite a number of challenges and disruptions in the first half of the year, the company is now running full steam ahead. As I've outlined, we are executing aggressively on our plan. You can feel the energy across the company and I'm pleased with how much we've accomplished in such a short period of time.

On a personal note, I had the privilege of participating in a recent ceremony of removing our time capsule from the cornerstone of the Time & Life Building, the former headquarters of the company. In 1959, Henry Luce placed the capsule there to be opened on the 100th anniversary of the company. We transferred the capsule to our new headquarters where it will be on display until it is opened in 2023.

In a way, that ceremony is a metaphor for our transformation journey. This point marks a new beginning for Time Inc. We are highly confident in our strategy and in our ability to set this dynamic consumer-based media company up for the next 100 years and to deliver significant value to our shareholders.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Sue, who will take you through the results in greater detail.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Thank you, Rich, and good morning. I wanted to start my comments by reflecting on our strategic transformation program. As Rich mentioned, our teams have rallied around the program and we are seeing high levels of engagement across the company. Through this strategic review, we have greater confidence in our path to accelerate the optimization of cost and revenue growth drivers.

Please turn to the second-quarter financial highlight section on slide 3 of the presentation deck. As Rich mentioned, we are pleased with our second-quarter adjusted OIBDA result of $88 million, which was roughly flat year-over-year and beat our expectations.

I wanted to provide some context to our second-quarter and first-half performance. On April 28, our Board of Directors affirmed the pursuit of our strategic plan in the wake of a thorough evaluation of interest in the company. In the six months leading up to that decision, the significant media speculation around the potential change of ownership of Time Inc. was a major distraction for our employees and advertisers.

We believe that distraction, the changes we made to our advertising sales structure and a key client loss at Viant negatively impacted total advertising revenues. In the second quarter, total revenues declined 10% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of FX, total revenues would have declined 8%. Given these disruptions, we believe our first-half 2017 performance was an aberration.

As Rich mentioned, we are already well into our third quarter and we seeing strong momentum and sequential improvement of year-over-year trends for total advertising revenue. Despite the revenue disruption, we executed in a highly disciplined way. We exceeded our adjusted OIBDA expectations by offsetting the revenue declines through our cost and efficiency effort. The actions we are taking to optimize the business and manage costs paying off.

As Rich mentioned, we believe our second-quarter adjusted OIBDA result and the strong momentum going into the second half of the year, combined with the exciting transformation program, represent an important and encouraging turning point on our journey.

Please turn to advertising revenues on slide 4 of the presentation deck. For the second quarter of 2017, total advertising revenues were $374 million, down 12% year-over-year. Print and other advertising revenues declined 17% year-over-year during the second quarter. We see modest sequential improvement in Q3 as we move beyond this disruption.

During Q2, digital advertising revenues declined 2%. As we discussed in May, one of Viant's larger customers has undergone an agency review. Most of our challenging performance in Q2 was the result of this agency shift. We continue to see strong performance across other key growth areas of digital advertising, including native and branded content advertising, video and programmatic advertising, which all continue to grow strongly. In Q3, we expect our digital advertising revenues to resume double-digit year-over-year growth.

Now, let's turn to slide 5. Second-quarter Circulation revenues declined 12% year-over-year, including approximately 200 basis points of adverse impact from foreign exchange.

I wanted to spend a moment discussing our consumer marketing strategy and providing some context to the revenue decline. We are optimizing our subscription and newsstand revenues for sustained profitability, utilizing enhanced data and analytics methodologies that improve the ROI of our marketing campaign. In many cases, we are also making adjustments to our print products that may impact revenue, but help us to more effectively manage the profitability of those print products.

For example, despite these revenue declines, our first half and second quarter consumer marketing margins and efficiencies were both significantly improved. Also, these print savings are helping us to fund our investments in data and systems, improvements to reorient consumer marketing to sell other products and services.

Our second-quarter subscription revenues declined 8% to $141 million. For the second quarter, newsstand revenues declined 22% to $58 million as expected. Given that approximately half of our newsstand business is in the UK, these results include approximately 500 basis points of average impact from foreign exchange. Excluding foreign exchange, newsstand revenues would have declined approximately 16%, largely in line with the industry.

Please note that our reported newsstand revenues do not include bookazines, which are a growing category, and are gaining distribution and profits at newsstand. Bookazine revenues are included in Other revenues. In Q3, we have cycled the year-over-year FX impact of the June 2016 Brexit vote, which had a significant adverse impact on our newsstand revenues over the past year.

Please turn to slide 6 of the presentation deck for Other revenues, which include marketing and support services provided to third parties, branded book publishing, events and licensing. Other revenues increased 6% year-over-year, including approximately 200 basis points of adverse foreign exchange impact.

Growth in the quarter was driven by content licensing and royalties, strength in bookazines and the timing of the ESSENCE Festival. In Q3, we expect the growth of Other revenues to be largely offset by the impact of the divestiture of INVNT.

Now, let me turn to cost of revenues and SG&A on slide number 7. For the second quarter of 2017, cost of revenues and SG&A declined by $73 million or 11% to $614 million. This includes transaction-related expenses as well as integration and transformation costs of $8 million in the quarter compared with $7 million in the comparable quarter last year. These other costs are excluded from our adjusted OIBDA calculation.

The decrease includes approximately 100 basis points of favorable cost of revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses related to FX. Excluding these impacts, cost of revenue and SG&A would have declined 9% year-over-year. In addition, in June 2017, the company incurred restructuring and severance costs of $31 million. From this program, we anticipate savings of approximately $23 million in 2017 and approximately $48 million annually thereafter.

In Q3, our cost of revenues and SG&A face tough comparison, given the $43 million of restructuring and severance costs in last year's third quarter, but we will have cycled the year-over-year impact of the June 2016 Brexit vote, which has a beneficial impact of our cost of revenue and SG&A over the past year.

Now, please turn to slide 8, which shows the second-quarter 2017 adjusted OIBDA with $88 million, roughly flat year-over-year and above our expectations. Time Inc. reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $0.13 for Q2 versus adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $0.22 for the comparable quarter last year.

Now, let's turn to slide 9 of the presentation. We ended the quarter with $269 million of cash and cash equivalents. Today, we declared a dividend of $0.04 per share, indicating a forward annual yield of 1.2%.

With respect to our capital allocation strategy and capital structure, as we discussed last quarter, we are focused on deleveraging the balance sheet and moving towards the low-end of our target leverage range of 2 to 2.5 net debt to adjusted OIBDA. Accordingly, in Q2, we made a $15 million voluntary pre-payment of our term loan, ending the quarter with a net debt to adjusted OIBDA ratio of 2.47 times.

Our strong cash position and untapped revolving credit facility of approximately $500 million also provides us with further financial flexibility. As of June 30, 2017, $60 million remains unused under our authorization for discretionary debt repayment and/or repurchases and $123 million remains authorized for share repurchases.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back to the operator. Rich and I, along with Jen and Alan, will take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, speakers. We will now begin the question-and-answer session of today's conference. We currently have three questions in queue. And our first question comes from Tim Nollen from Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hi. Thank you.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Tim.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hi. Could I start off asking about advertising? Understanding the explanations for the slowdown in Q2, for the second half, is it possible to give us some color on how much of the return to double-digit growth in digital advertising? So, that's what I want to focus on. Are you saying it's from kind of the disruption with the sale process passing behind you now with a refocused internal effort or how much of that is based on just an underlying return to spending from certain core categories? That's my first question.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Tim. It's Rich. How are you?

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Hi, Rich.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Look, I think it's a combo of things. Certainly, we feel like this disruption now is largely behind us. So, we're now really looking at momentum here going into Q3 and further into Q4. So, yeah, I think on the digital advertising side, we are really glad to report that we're seeing – we're getting back to resuming back to the double-digits. And that actually – by the way, that includes still having that one client at Viant, we're starting to slowly grow back that account, but that includes that client not being at the numbers it used to be. So, we're pleased with that.

And I think one of the most important things is we're really starting to see these deeper conversations with our partners. We're seeing a lot more multi-brand deals and we're continuing to see, I think, most importantly really strong robust growth in our key growth areas, branded and native, video and the like.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

This is Jen. One other thing that I would add is just regarding talent. So, in the front-end of the year, we had a little bit of challenges in terms of hiring and we've now added leadership around – even more on the native side, the video side, our food category, on auto as well as around data and audience. So, that's helping to accelerate our growth in digital as well. So, we feel good about having that team in place, which was difficult to do at the beginning of this year.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Tim, it's Jaison. Just one thing, it's really important to note the enhanced revenue disclosures that we pointed out today. Within that, approximately $1 billion, that's in growth areas, we said that there's $700 million of total digital revenue. Now, that is probably 50% greater than our reported digital advertising revenues and that's because there are a number of components that are throughout the P&L that are not reflected on that digital advertising line, including like digitally marketed paid products and services, our local advertising business, Tim, there was one other that's in there, but – and well (28:06), I think the important point here is that we believe our audiences content and brands can be monetized in a digital world in a much bigger revenue pool than just digital advertising.

And as we move forward with these enhanced disclosures – pardon me, syndication as well, of our content, that there's a much larger pool of digital revenue beyond our reported digital advertising. I just think it's an important point and we think it'll be helpful, because we do believe that this business compares very favorably to both media companies to pure play digital players as well.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Actually, thanks, Jaison, for that, because that actually led to my – lead to my next question, which is, it seems at first like a lot of what you're talking about here is digital advertising growth, but my next question was going to be, how much other – what will the future mix of the company be, I guess a simple way to ask, between advertising and other things?

I mean, back in the print world, you had your split between advertising and print circulation. It seems more recently a lot of the push has been on developing digital advertising with short-form video and all these other things you're doing. So, my question then is how much can you get paid for content digitally? How much can you get subscription type of revenue versus online ad revenue?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Yes, this is Jen, I'll take that one, Tim. So, the way we look at our business is not only do we have a big digital advertising business, which over the course of the plan we expect to be bigger than our print advertising business, but because we have direct relationships to consumers, which Rich talked about earlier, we see an opportunity to build direct to consumer paid products and services that are digitally transacted. So, an example of that is, what Rich mentioned, is PetHero, which is a product that is digitally marketed, that leverages our data infrastructure, that is digitally bought and transacted and serviced primarily through digital channels and we believe that that's going to be a much bigger part of our mix and our future as we grow.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

And we have 100 million pet lovers and pet owners in our database that we will be digitally marketing to.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

That's right. And we identified those pet lovers through our data infrastructure. The 170 million people who come to our site every month, the 100 million expired list (30:40) that we have. We identified that opportunity and we're using that infrastructure to market to them effectively and efficiently.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

This direct relationship with the consumer is – most media companies don't have it today and the ability to gain insights into the passions and interests and put data on them and to serve products and services directly to them we think is a big opportunity for us.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Okay. Thanks. That's helpful. Can I squeeze in one last one, please?

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Please.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

You mentioned programmatic, can you give us an update on Viant and Adelphic, I guess, and what the – just whatever updates you can give us on progress of those?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Yeah, I'm happy to take that. It's Jen. So, in terms of Viant plus Adelphic, our strategic rationale was bringing together this data asset with a demand-type platform or programmatic self-serve capability. And what we've seen is really good momentum. So, for example, since our acquisition of Adelphic, we've seen 400 new advertisers added to the platform. So, we're seeing usage grow. We're seeing average daily spend through the platform increasing. So, that marriage of data plus the self-serve platform are demonstrating momentum.

The core business, the core managed service business for Viant remains stable and is growing modestly, but really where we're seeing the momentum is in that self-serve capability that we brought into Adelphic.

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital (USA), Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Thanks, Tim.

Operator

And our next question comes from Eric Katz from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Eric.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you. Good morning, all. So, I wanted to dig a bit more into some of the answers you gave to Tim's questions. You mentioned in your outlook that some of the cost savings would be reinvested into digital. Can you give a little more insight to how you're thinking about investing in different revenue streams and maybe a little more specific on where you see some of the biggest long-term opportunities?

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Well, by the way, just to clarify, it's – reinvestments are not just into digital.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Right.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Right. That's what I was going to say.

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Yes.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Yeah, hey, Eric. It's Rich. Yeah, the areas that you're going to see us look to reinvest in from an advertising perspective, you're going to see us continue to invest in the native content, branded content side and the video side. So, we see continued strong growth there and we really feel like we're positioning ourselves very well for the future. So, you're going to see us continue to invest there.

Also, the other area is brand extensions, right? So, we've kind of listed those, where you're going to see us continue to invest in events, television, licensing and merchandising. And frankly, the investments in those areas aren't really that significant, but they have really good ROI and high margin, but we think we can really accelerate that growth.

The third is the one that Jen just mentioned, which is paid products and services, right? So, this example we gave of PetHero. You're going to see us continue to look – we've actually built a division – a group, that's a market development group that is focused on innovative new paid products and services ideas and they've ramped up aggressively and we hope to have other announcements on that. And, again, those can be sizable businesses. Not all of them are going to work, right? You place some bets, but we think we're going to have some that we think are going to be very, very advantageous to us.

And then, the final one I'd say, which I think is a little bit nuanced, but as part of the investments we're making, we're also investing in our systems, fundamentally changing our infrastructure, our processes, our systems as a company, which frankly, the company has really delayed doing for a lot of years. And what that's going to allow us to do is really increase our productivity in our yield and it's going to give us actually quite high ROI on that. So, as we talk about our IT systems and our advertising systems and the like, we're putting good – important investment into those to help us accelerate the growth there.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Eric, the only thing I would add to that is that the strategic transformation program is a holistic view of the company. And as you know, we've done these $100 million to $150 million cost programs year-after-year. This is really about, A, going after rightsizing the cost structure, but also, as we go after rightsizing the cost structure, rightsizing the level of investment in that $1 billion of growth revenues we've got, but also reimagining our print products and services. This is really a – this is more than just kind of the high-level cost cutting. This is really strategic transformation of the way we operate the business.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

That's extremely helpful. I guess, I would love to know, just thinking about how to balance it out, the cadence over the next few years. How should we think about – as some of these profits come in and cost savings are going on in these reinvestments, how do we think about the cadence of the savings or EBITDA growth over the next four years towards your long-term target?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yeah, I think the transformation is getting underway in terms of – with our advisors that we hired and we're looking towards stabilization in 2018 and reinvesting a large portion of those savings in 2018 to see meaningful growth in 2019 and beyond.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Yes. So, the bridge from the 2017 outlook of $400 million to – flat year-over-year, $400 million to $414 million would be for adjusted OIBDA to stabilization in 2018...

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

As we ramp up the program.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

As we ramp up the program and investments, a significant growth in 2019 and then we've given the three to four-year outlook, which is the minimum range of $500 million to $600 million.

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

That's super helpful. Thank you so much, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Doug Arthur from Huber Research. Your line is now open.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Hey, Doug.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Hi, good morning. Just to go back to the second quarter for a second, Jen, if you look at digital advertising down, I think, 1.6%, can you sort of isolate the Viant impact? Obviously, you annualized the acquisition and you had the account issues. So, ex-Viant, were you seeing close to double-digit growth in your other initiatives?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

Yes, we were seeing nearly double-digits in Q2, ex the Viant.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

And then, so as you go into the third quarter, you mentioned you continue to have the agency review issue with the account at Viant, but you expect to see kind of better growth from Viant in the third quarter as well as continued growth in new (37:37) initiatives?

Jennifer L. Wong - Time, Inc.

That's right. We expect to see stronger overall growth despite that client situation with Viant. So, actually, it's superseding that in Q3. So, we expect to see double-digit growth overall for digital advertising.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. And then, Rich, in terms of the second half on advertising, you've obviously isolated digital. Are you expecting better print in the second half, some diminution of the declines or no change?

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

No, we are, we are, we are seeing a sequential improvement on print. More modest than on the digital side, but, yes, we absolutely are seeing sequential improvement and feeling good about that.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. And then, finally, Sue, you talked about the third quarter cost comparison, can you be a little bit more specific on that? Are you expecting kind of – you're still expecting declines from your cost initiatives, but not as significant, is that...?

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Yes. That's correct. So, we had two things last year. We had Brexit, that is now, we're kind of through the full-year cycle of Brexit, the impact that it had, as well as we had a larger cost program last year than we had this year. But you'll see additional – yes, in the quarter, year-over-year, but as we ramp up the transformation program, you'll start to see more significant cost savings. And then, we'll reinvest them in our new initiatives and growth drivers for revenue.

Douglas Middleton Arthur - Huber Research Partners LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

There are no other questions on queue at this time, speakers.

Richard L. Battista - Time, Inc.

Terrific. Well, Kevin, thank you so much and thank you, all, for dialing in. We're here if you have questions and happy to do a follow-up call.

Jaison T. Blair - Time, Inc.

Thank you, thank you, all.

Susana D'Emic - Time, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

And that concludes today's conference. Thank you all for your participation. You may disconnect at this time.

