DelMar Pharmaceuticals: Where We Are Headed

DelMar announced the completion of key steps toward advancement of VAL-083 into a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as a potential treatment for refractory glioblastoma multiforme (the STAR-3 trial).

By Jeffrey Bacha, BSc, MBA, CEO DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

What Drives Us at DelMar

After decades of dedicated research and billions of dollars of investment, cancer remains a disease that strikes fear and confusion by its very mention. Nearly everyone reading this will have a family member or a loved one who is currently suffering or has died from cancer. I am no exception. Alarming statistics show that, in the U.S. alone, approximately 41% of men and 38% of women will develop cancer during their lifetime[1].

Research has come a long way since the official declaration of “war” on cancer by the Nixon administration. We now know that each type of cancer is unique and, indeed, varies from patient to patient. This has opened the door for research into personalized treatments. The current outlook for cancer patients is improving. Dramatic advancements have been made in the cancer field giving patients the possibility of a cure or at least a chance to live an ordinary life after a cancer diagnosis. Unfortunately, far too many types of cancer have not yet benefited from the advancements in treatment options and remain a death sentence for many patients.

Dennis Brown and I co-founded DelMar Pharmaceuticals 7 years ago to pursue new horizons in the cancer field by identifying and developing therapies that could save or improve the lives of cancer patients who currently have limited or no viable treatment options. Our combined 50-year experience in drug discovery and building/leading companies, combined with the privilege of working alongside an experienced and cohesive team, has enabled us to make strides toward achieving this mission.

Our approach is to focus on a deep understanding of how a drug works, particularly in the context of biological mechanisms related to treatment resistance to currently available therapy. Our aim is to identify or design new drug candidates that are unencumbered by these resistance mechanisms in order to provide new treatment options to patients who have failed or become intolerable to current standards-of-care. Understanding a drugs’ mechanism also allows us to identify and target therapy to those patients who are most likely to benefit. This is the essence of personalized medicine.

To streamline this research, we have developed collaborations with leading universities and academic medical centers. This has allowed us to expand and accelerate the pace of our research alongside some of the most knowledgeable experts in the field while maintaining a relatively low-cost profile for our business.

VAL-083

Our lead product candidate, VAL-083, is a “first-in-class” small-molecule DNA-targeting agent with a novel mechanism of action. VAL-083 has been granted an orphan drug designation by the U.S. FDA Office of Orphan Products for the treatment of glioma, medulloblastoma and ovarian cancer, and in Europe for the treatment of glioma. VAL-083 benefits from extensive prior NCI-sponsored research that demonstrated activity against a number of different cancers. We have employed our strategy of understanding mechanism to explore opportunities to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancers where NCI-sponsored clinical trials demonstrated clinical activity. We believe this approach reduces risk and gives us a strategic head-start toward successfully developing VAL-083 as an important new therapy across multiple cancers.

Our most advanced study of VAL-083 is as a potential new treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common and aggressive type of brain cancer. Approximately 18,000 cases of GBM are diagnosed in the U.S. each year[2]. Current standard of care includes surgery, radiation and chemotherapy with Temodar (temozolomide),a drug developed by Merck (MRK) and approved by the FDA in 1999, however nearly all tumors return following treatment and the prognosis for recurrent GBM is dismal. In 2009, the FDA approved Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab) for recurrent GBM. Unfortunately, as it says on the Avastin label, there is no data supporting a survival benefit with Avastin treatments and, currently, less than 3% of patients survive for five years from diagnosis. VAL-083 demonstrated promising activity against GBM in prior NCI-sponsored clinical trials. We now understand that approximately two-thirds of GBM patients have tumors that have high levels of a DNA-repair enzyme called MGMT. High expression of the MGMT is directly correlated to resistance to temozolomide, the current front-line chemotherapy used against GBM, and poor patient outcomes.

Research that we have conducted in collaboration with leading academic centers including UCSF and the British Columbia Cancer Agency have demonstrated that VAL-083 attacks GBM differently than temozolomide. Importantly, this research shows that the difference in mechanism allows VAL-083 to retain its anti-cancer activity for the majority of GBM patients with high expression of MGMT.

We believe that the historical clinical validation, combined with high MGMT expression as a biomarker to identify patients who are unlikely to respond to current standard-of-care creates a major opportunity in the treatment of GBM.

In 2012, we initiated new Phase 1-2 clinical trials in GBM patients whose tumor had recurred following treatment with both temozolomide and Avastin. Our results suggested that treatment with VAL-083 may extend survival in this patient population. We are now embarking on a pivotal randomized Phase 3 trial to validate these observations. If successful, the results of our Phase 3 trial will form the foundation upon which we will seek FDA approval for VAL-083.

We are also advancing VAL-083 into a Phase 2 clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients whose tumors exhibit high expression of MGMT as a potential alternative to temozolomide.

Employing the same research strategy of understanding how VAL-083 differs from other foundational chemotherapies has broadened our horizons beyond GBM. Research undertaken in collaboration with UCSF, MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Vancouver Prostate Center, for example, have uncovered opportunities for VAL-083’s potential to address unmet medical needs in ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer and pediatric brain cancer. All of these are types of cancer where VAL-083 showed promise in prior NCI-sponsored clinical trials.

We believe that future horizons are bright for cancer patients. We are proud that our research and the research of others continues to shed light on new opportunities for better treatments and cures.

Recent Milestones

2017 has been an exceptional year for the company in terms of growth and accomplishments.

In February, we initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for recurrent GBM patients whose tumors exhibit a high expression of MGMT in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center.

In June, the protocol for our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in Temozolomide-Avastin Recurrent GBM (the STAR-3 trial) received institutional review board (IRB) approval.

In July, we completed the first site initiation visit for the STAR-3 trial. Treatment of patients is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Also in July, we received approval by the Human Genetic Resources Administration of China (HGRAC) to initiate a Phase 2 safety and efficacy study of VAL-083 in newly diagnosed GBM using MGMT as a biomarker to identify patients unlikely to respond to the current standard of care. Results of the trial will be used to guide design of global randomized trials and could position VAL-083 in the future as a replacement of the current standard-of-care of the approximately two-thirds of newly diagnosed GBM patients with high expression of MGMT.

We also recently strengthened our Board of Directors with the addition of Mr. Saiid Zarrabian and appointment of Dr. Enrich Mohr as independent chairman. Mr. Zarrabian’s operational expertise and over 30 years’ experience guiding multiple companies in their transition from scientific development to commercial success, as well as Dr. Mohr’s executive leadership, clinical development and company building experience position DelMar to continue the next phase of our growth.

Looking to the Future

During the second half of 2017, we anticipate initiating treatment of patients in two important GBM clinical trials: Our STAR-3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in refractory GBM and Phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed GBM patients with high MGMT expression.

We also anticipate opening a new IND to expand our clinical research with VAL-083 beyond GBM and continuing our research to identify unique therapeutic opportunities to address unmedical needs in the treatment of cancer.

We expect to begin reporting results of our clinical trials during 2018 and 2019.

