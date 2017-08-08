Is Frontier Communications Still On Schedule For A Turnaround?

Frontier Communications (FTR) reported second-quarter earnings on July 9. While revenue continued to drop QoQ and YoY a closer analysis shows most of the lost sales were in Voice Services (landlines mostly) and Video Services, which is very low margin. On the other hand the high margin, hotly pursued Data and Internet Services fell less than 1%. Data and Internet is also the largest revenue group, so things are looking up. In this article, I will continue explaining the investment thesis for Frontier that I started in a previous article: "Is Frontier A Good Turnaround Candidate?"

Note: Most of the charts and data for this article come from FTR's slide presentation for the second quarter -- see here.

The investment thesis is simple: FTR will not go bankrupt

FTR is priced for failure -- i.e., bankruptcy. I am not predicting that FTR will turn into some sort of financial juggernaut, wowing the investment community. No, my thesis is much more simple and mundane. By the end of 2018, FTR will convince the market that it will survive and make enough money to pay off its debt and continue its dividend. That in itself will be enough to at least get the price back to where it was in February of this year, less than six months ago. And that would be above $45 compared to today's $15.

The revenue losses are mainly in Voice and Video

Looking at the charts for revenue by group we can see that over the last five quarters 75% of the revenue losses have come from Voice and Video. Voice, of course, is mainly landlines and all the telecoms are experiencing losses in this area. In fact, Voice revenue losses are expected.

As for Video revenue, it is extremely low margin and actually has little effect on cash flow or EBITDA.

Per CFO Perley McBride:

Well, certainly. I mean, our video margins are not what cable video margins are. So when we lose a video customer, it has a negligible impact on EBITDA. And so really when you look at our blended ARPU of $100, there's a chunk of video COGS that goes away with that if we lose a $100 customer. And so that's why we are confident through our continued cost-out synergies. Obviously, we need to get consumer stabilized, so they both need to happen. Consumer does need to stabilize in our continued cost-out initiatives. But we do believe we can expand margins because when we do lose a video customer, we're not losing any EBITDA.

So, the key to success is to expand the Data and Internet Services Group.

The all-important Data and Internet Group is close to a sales turnaround

Although sales were down over 2% QoQ the Data and Internet Services Group was down less than 1% or about $9 million. On the other hand the Voice and Video Groups were down $45 million representing 84% of the sales loss for the quarter.

There are three obvious ways FTR can increase the high-margin Data and Internet revenue:

1. Put a heavy sales effort towards the 39,000 fiber-lit MDU's (Multiple Dwelling Units) that CEO McCarthy talked about.

As per Slide 13:

Opportunities in Commercial, including penetration of existing lit buildings

Approximately 39,000 fiber connected commercial buildings

2. Go after the 10 million households with 25MB or greater capability.

As per CEO McCarthy: "So, in total, we have approximately 10 million fiber-fed households in our footprint that we can serve with 25 megs or greater speed."

3. Continue to expand CAF (Connect America Fund), the federal government's subsidized program to expand broadband to underserved areas.

As per slide 10: "As of June 30th, Frontier had reached the 40% milestone in nine states and expects to reach the required milestone in our remaining states by year-end. Frontier now provides broadband to 238K households and small businesses in its CAF-eligible areas."

Can FTR actually increase revenue next quarter in the all-important Data and Internet Group? Maybe, but certainly by the end of the fourth quarter they should be able to do it.

As per CEO McCarthy: "And obviously, we only have one month down in this quarter, but we see definite improvement there and we see improvement both on the churn and the gross add side on the Legacy side. So, again, one month does not a quarter make, but we feel pretty good about the trends that we're seeing on both Legacy and on the CTF side right now."

Conclusion

FTR has certainly had its share of problems digesting their huge Verizon (VZ) acquisition from last year. Now, as we look forward, are they going to maximize the value of those new assets or will they continue to struggle with the integration? I think they have put in place plans to monetize the 180,000 miles of fiber they have in their system. It may happen as early as next quarter, but there is no doubt in my mind that it will happen.

FTR has slashed the dividend to pay down debt, they have refinanced $1.5 billion in debt to lower rates and extended maturities, they have hired new executives for Customer Service and Sales and they have identified $350 million in cost cuts by the end of 2018. The last step is to turn around revenue and I think that will be happening sooner than most people think.

FTR is a strong buy with a price target of $45 by the end of 2018.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.