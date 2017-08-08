The Fire Next Time: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

In a tour de force, Seeking Alpha contributor Kevin Wilson draws a rough sketch of the next global financial crisis. Wilson professes no crystal ball and is wise enough to avoid specific predictions of timing, but what gives this portrait force is his catalogue of the seeds that have been sown and the weeds that have grown – and his analysis of our limited capacity to ameliorate this ruined landscape.

The article is disturbing in its implications: among them that U.S. economic policy makers rode roughshod over their Constitutional authority to act, and that this sort of ends-justifies-the-means approach has been little commented on, unreformed and will presumably be part of officialdom’s response to the next crisis; that financial institutions continue to represent a threat to the global financial system, only a potentially larger threat than was the case in 2007; and that the absence of reform in the past decade means, among other things, that authorities have little ammunition with which to fight the fire next time. As Wilson writes:

Almost no one was prosecuted for fraud in the biggest financial scandal in human history, but many investment banks and bankers were rewarded with secret bailouts and opportunities for insider trading instead. Their impunity regardless of behavior has created world class moral hazard, and we are unlikely to escape their clutches unscathed, when they have so much incentive to game the system. Regulatory arbitrage is still a big problem. Banks around the world still have enormous off-balance-sheet risks that have not been properly discounted by either regulators or the markets. In a new crisis, that will again change. Meanwhile, the Greenspan put became the Bernanke put, and then the Yellen put.”

Wilson even hazards a guess as to how authorities will respond to the next crisis with their toolbox’s remaining tools:

Japan provides the clue, once again: Central banks will completely destroy the markets by taking them over. Equities and junk bonds will be bought in huge quantities, in what will be the “pis aller” move of the already busy century.”

For my part, I would like to amplify some of the things Wilson warns about, to make the point that his essential argument is correct, and perhaps understates the problem. Let’s take the banks, for example. Wilson notes that yesterday’s “too big to fail” banks are significantly bigger today, and underscores their complexity and opacity – for example, the top six U.S. banks alone own over 14,400 subsidiaries.

It seems to me self-evident that an opportunity was missed to reinstitute Glass-Steagall-type legislation that would have reduced financial institutions’ size and complexity, rendering them less threatening to the economy. Further, if capital requirements had been significantly increased, such that financial institutions had to put meaningful equity on the line, they would manage risks more responsibility. In contrast, today’s operating principle is heads-I-win, tails-you-lose, which is to say that winning bets win execs big payoffs but high executive compensation doesn’t come down in lean years. In years of covering Wall Street, I noticed a disturbing pattern that SEC charges of fraud or criminality against large financial firms are nearly always settled. This is highly convenient for the government, which collects fat fees and need not prove its case (perhaps their allegations were exaggerated) – but also highly convenient for deep-pocketed firms that could throw the government a bone and keep on doing what they’ve been doing. Bottom line: The global financial system is more vulnerable than ever.

But here’s why I think Wilson may understate the problem. I see the U.S. and global financial system as in an analogous situation to the state system of the 1930s, which is to say that the proximate cause of World War II was the unresolved problem that led to World War I. Germany’s menacing rise upset the balance of power and could only be effectively opposed by countervailing U.S. power. All the blood spilled in Flanders Field and beyond was in vain without a U.S. commitment to a world order supporting peace, prosperity and stability.

Wilson outlines the many things the U.S. and world central banks have failed to do to prevent a repeat of the previous crisis. But today’s situation is worse in many ways. A century ago, a dying Europe could turn to the U.S. to pick up the slack. After the previous financial crisis, it was the world’s central banks plus China’s emergence that picked up the slack. Today both those forces are spent.

Yet the biggest problem in my view is geopolitical instability, and there we come eerily close to the situation in Europe a century ago. Just as the world ignored the threat posed by Germany because it was inconvenient, the U.S. and allied countries have allowed, and I would say even encouraged, the rise to power of rival, ill-intentioned regimes, Iran and North Korea foremost among them. Magnifying this worrisome trend is that the U.S. is deeply internally divided. If the current (perhaps also the previous) administration responded to a major national security threat, it is not clear that the country as a whole would unite behind the nation’s leadership.

