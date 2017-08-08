Will Apple's Revenue Turn Around In Greater China?

Its existing user retention rate is just 50% in China whereas the rate is 80% in other parts of the world.

In Q3, Apple posted revenue growth in every key region of its markets except China where its revenue fell by 10% year over year.

Apple (AAPL) posted better than expected Q3 2017 earnings and its revenue grew by 7% year over year. Its EPS also grew from $1.42 last year to $1.67 this past quarter. Sales from different product lines all grew year over year. The company grew its revenue in ever geographic region except in China where its revenue declined by 10%. In fact, the company saw its revenue in Greater China decline year over year for six straight quarters as shown in the graph below.

Source: Created by author based on company data

Why Apple’s revenue declined in China?

When asked about the revenue decline in China during the conference call, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook suggested that it was currency and weak sales in China and that Apple’s unit sales in mainland China has grown by 6%. However, the issue appears to be more than that. Tim Cook did not mention the struggle and tension between Apple and China’s Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the company that operates its WeChat app with 1 billion active users in China. In fact, the popularity of WeChat and similar apps from other Chinese vendors may continue to weigh on Apple’s revenue in China.

What is WeChat?

Like Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp, Tencent’s WeChat allows instant messaging and voice calls. However, WeChat has more functions such as booking taxis, buying movie tickets, and managing user’s wealth. It also allows its users to publish contents (e.g. opinion columns, articles, knowledge learnings, etc). Other readers who like the content have the choice to tip the authors. The app is extremely popular in China with over 1 billion active users.

Why is WeChat a threat?

On the surface, Apple and Tencent’s WeChat appear to be operating at different levels in the industry: Apple operates as a manufacturer of mobile and tech devices while WeChat is one of the apps that runs on the mobile phone’s devices. They should accompany each other. However, with its wide range of functionality such as photo transfer, content creation, messages, wealth management, payment, etc., WeChat has become an essential app among Chinese people.

Furthermore, earlier this year, WeChat launched its “mini-programmes” that operate independently of Apple’s app store. WeChat is becoming like a mobile OS system. This put WeChat into direct competition against Apple’s iOS system.

Overall, it is estimated that Chinese users spent 35% of their mobile phone usage time on WeChat. If we include WeChat, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) apps altogether, nearly 60% of a Chinese user’s time on a mobile phone is spent on these apps.

The result is two-fold. First, users will have less other time to explore other apps from Apple’s app store and other services such as Apple’s iCloud and Apple Pay. This is detrimental as Apple has been relying heavily on its services segment to fuel revenue and earnings growth in the past few quarters.

Second, unlike Apple’s other regions of operation where Apple’s eco-system is able to retain its existing users from switching to a different OS system, things are different in China. In America and Britain where its existing customer’s retention rate is 80%, Apple customer’s retention rate in China is only 50%. It is less attractive to pay a premium price to buy an iPhone to use only services offered by WeChat, Baidu, and Alibaba. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of high-end Android phones offered by Chinese vendors for a price significantly less than an iPhone.

How will Apple respond?

Apple knew the challenge they are facing in China and has taken a few steps to defend its market shares and regain revenue growth. First, Apple continues to expand its Apple Stores in China. Second, Apple has announced that it is investing $500 million to open research centers in China. Third, the company is likely to include China in its first wave of countries to launch its new iPhone. These measures will help grab more revenues but may not be enough to compete with WeChat. What Apple needs to focus on is to create an environment that will retain its users from switching to another ecosystem. This may be a challenge.

Investor Takeaway

With the launch of the highly-anticipated new iPhone in the autumn, it is expected that Apple will have very strong device sales globally including China. It is likely that Apple’s revenue will return to growth in Greater China following the launch of Apple’s new iPhone. However, whether this growth momentum will continue is less certain. The key is on how Apple integrates its operating system, and hardware to create user experiences and a sticky ecosystem to prevent its users from switching to another system.

Do you think Tencent’s WeChat will be a threat to Apple’s revenue growth in China? Please share your opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.