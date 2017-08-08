Teva Pharmaceutical Falls 40% After Dividend Cut, But It's Still Not A Buy

Teva stock is down over 40% in the past week, ever since it unveiled poor quarterly earnings and cut its dividend by 75%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) has lost more than 40% of its value in just the past week.

It all started on Thursday, Aug. 3, when the company reported quarterly revenue and earnings that missed analyst expectations. Not only that, the company lowered guidance for the rest of the year, and cut its dividend by a whopping 75%. It might be tempting to buy shares of a company that has fallen as far as Teva has, but there are plenty of better alternatives available.

For example, one of the best places to look for secure dividend payouts is the list of Dividend Aristocrats, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here. Three Dividend Aristocrats in the healthcare sector, that are more attractive than Teva, are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and AbbVie (ABBV).

This article will discuss why investors should continue to avoid Teva, and stick with high-quality Dividend Aristocrats instead.

Business Overview

Teva is a generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer. More than half of total revenue comes from its generics business. It operates three core businesses:

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 13

Teva's dividend cut is due to the company's deteriorating fundamentals. The company's second-quarter earnings report was a "triple-whammy" of bad news. First, Teva whiffed on revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share, which came in at $5.7 billion and $1.02, respectively. The results missed expectations by $40 million on the top line, and $0.05 per share on the bottom line.

Not only that, but Teva lowered guidance for the remainder of the year. Adjusted earnings-per-share are now expected in a range of $4.30-$4.50 for 2017, compared with previous expectations of $4.90-$5.30. Last but not least, Teva slashed its dividend by 75%.

Teva's problems stem from its massive $40 billion acquisition of Actavis Generics from Allergan plc (AGN), which made Teva the largest generics manufacturer in the world. The acquisition was the major reason why Teva's revenue grew 11% last year, but it also saddled the company with a huge amount of debt. Teva ended last quarter with $35.1 billion in total debt, compared with $10.1 billion of total debt in the same quarter last year.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 13

Cash on hand fell to just $600 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $8.4 billion at the end of 2015. Teva incurred a $6.1 billion goodwill impairment charge last quarter, a big reason why the company reported a $5.7 billion operating loss for the quarter. Goodwill impairments are a major risk for companies that rely heavily on acquisitions. If a company ends up overpaying for acquisitions, it may have to take impairments to write down the value of goodwill. Goodwill still accounts for $40 billion-or almost half-of Teva's total assets.

Growth Prospects

Teva's growth prospects are challenged, not just because of the Actavis deal, but also because the company is struggling with generic competition for one of its biggest products, Copaxone. Two competing products hit the U.S. market this year. Teva has had to invest heavily to restock its portfolio. For example, research and development expenses jumped 38% in 2016. Continued declines for Copaxone will inhibit Teva's growth potential.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 18

Last quarter, revenue in Teva's specialty medicines segment fell by 9%, including a 13% decline in the U.S. Copaxone weighed on Teva last quarter, as did a 10% decline in oncology product sales. Equally concerning is that Teva's core generics business is in trouble. On the earnings call with analysts, Teva management warned investors of accelerated price erosion, decreased volumes from customer consolidation, and higher generic competition.

The one potentially attractive aspect of Teva stock right now is that it is very cheap, based on 2017 forecasts. The company expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.30-4.50 for the full year. At the midpoint, Teva's 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share are likely to decline by 14%. One positive is that Teva has more than 300 Abbreviated New Drug Applications with the FDA, of which more than 100 were first-to-file. A large pipeline may lead to a successful turnaround, but investors will need to be very patient.

Dividend Analysis

Prior to the dividend cut, Teva was paying a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. Going forward, it will pay just $0.085 per share each quarter, a 75% reduction. Based on its Aug. 7 closing price of $18.59, Teva's new annualized dividend rate of $0.34 per share, represents a forward dividend yield of just 1.8%. Such a dramatic dividend cut takes Teva's dividend yield well below its peers. The S&P 500 Index, on average, has a dividend yield of approximately 2%, while many healthcare stocks commonly yield 3%-plus.

If that isn't bad enough, investors also need to keep in mind that since Teva is based in Israel, U.S. investors are subject to 15% withholding taxes. Taking account of the withholding taxes reduces Teva's effective dividend yield to just 1.53%.

There are plenty of other healthcare stocks that provide much higher yields, particularly among the Dividend Aristocrats:

J&J: 2.5% dividend yield, 55 consecutive dividend increases

Abbott Laboratories: 2.2% dividend yield, 45 consecutive years

AbbVie: 3.6% dividend yield, 45 consecutive years (as a subsidiary of Abbott)

In all three cases, investors can earn much safer dividend payouts, higher yields, and steady dividend increases each year.

Final Thoughts

Even before Teva's dividend cut, there were warning signs that Teva was too risky -- primarily, its huge level of debt. For an article from April discussing why dividend growth investors should prefer Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Teva, click here. After the dividend cut, Teva is even less attractive. It has a very low dividend yield, and its turnaround will be long and difficult. Teva is not an appealing stock for dividend growth investors, nor is it a good fit for investors interested in high dividend yields. Only investors with a high level of risk tolerance should even consider buying Teva here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.