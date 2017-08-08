MannKind: Brace Yourself

As investors know, this company is not for the weak of heart. Future value can be found in the company's proprietary technosphere technology. But can it survive until then?

My goal in this segment is to unlock both short-term and long-term growth in stocks that have just reported earnings. These stocks are specifically subject to enormous volatility, as earnings reports are seen (and rightfully so) as a significant display of a company's progression in the market. What I offer you is an analysis of the economic well-being of the company, and whether I think the stock is a buy, hold or sell for either (or both) the short term or long term. To get used to the format of this segment, take a look at my last article on Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

After careful consideration, I have rated MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) as a Hold for the short term.

Background

MannKind is a company that many biotech investors are privy to, as they hold game-changing, proprietary technology. Unfortunately, adoption has been extremely slow for Afrezza, its drug to help treat diabetes patients. Script counts have been positive and encouraging, and one can find a more detailed assessment by Spencer Osbourne here. Before going into scripts, it's important to look at how the company have fared over the past 6 months to get an idea of how the market has reacted to script coverage:

MNKD data by YCharts

The Lay of the Land

The stock is down nearly 60% over the past half year, and investors have been burned time and time again by the company. The company has an incredibly larger cash burn than the liquidity they have to service it, and it certainly seems as if their liquidity issue will persist. The company has continued to service debt by issuing equity, and this dilution only serves to harm investors in this case. A recent partnership with One Drop should spark some interest, however this is not the time for MannKind to continue pouring money into trials which are years out from potential approval. This partnership, according to the press release on PR Newswire, says that the partnership includes "a randomized controlled trial investigating the use of Afrezza® inhaled insulin and One Drop's integrated digital diabetes care platform." The companies will try to co-develop a method to simplify the complexity of starting and staying on mealtime insulin.

Digitizing healthcare has been an incredibly important trend over the past 5 years, and FDA Commissioners Scott Gottlieb has issued statements that are extremely favorable to the segment. On June 15, Gottlieb wrote this on the FDA's blog:

FDA will provide guidance to clarify our position on products that contain multiple software functions, where some fall outside the scope of FDA regulation, but others do not. In addition, FDA will provide new guidance on other technologies that, although not addressed in the 21st Century Cures Act, present low enough risks that FDA does not intend to subject them to certain pre-market regulatory requirements. Greater certainty regarding what types of digital health technology is subject to regulation and regarding FDA’s compliance policies will not only help foster innovation, but also will help the agency to devote more resources to higher risk priorities.

The commissioner has been extremely active since being appointed by President Donald Trump to head the FDA, and his blog post (click here) shows his commitment to making the FDA a more efficient agency.

This partnership should not be too cash intensive, however I believe that it will distract MannKind from focusing on what really will drive the company; Technosphere.

Technosphere

In its earnings release, MannKind mentioned that they had a very positive pre-IND (Investigative New Drug) meeting with the FDA. This is very important as it can be seen as a key driver for the future of MannKind. If the Technosphere technology is proven to be more effective than traditional methods of drug delivery, then pharma giants may start licensing out/purchasing rights to utilize the technology for their own products. This is a massive market, and one that management should be commended on for approaching. MannKind is looking at using Technosphere to help treat pulmonary arterial hypertension with the product, and plan on filing the IND later this year. But that's the problem with the company: they are still far away from potential approval, and the cost burden of the IND, the research, and the final NDA filing can cost the company more money than they can procure.

Finances of the Quarter

Nobody invests in small-cap biotech because a company sports "a strong balance sheet". Most small caps start off burning cash quickly, until they are able to turn a profit and leverage themselves properly. With MannKind, the company burns a tremendously large amount of cash annually, and has been hanging on financial life-support between loans with the Mann Foundation and other institutions. The company had $43.4M is cash available at the end of Q2, but that includes a nearly $20M loan they took out from the Mann Foundation. Last quarter they ended with $48M in cash, so clearly this quarter they spent a tremendous amount on operations. While the company beat on top-line expectations, they missed the mark by a wide margin on the bottom line, with an EPS of -$.35. The company suffered from an inventory write-down for expired product, and also spent more money in SG&A, with its TV ad campaign for Afrezza.

What's worrying is that the large workforce reduction only lowered COGS (overhead and absorbed labor) and R&D costs by $4.5M over the past 6 months, which is not very substantial when the company loses over $50M over the same time and has a very tight financial situation. Sure, covering 10% of your loss may seem like a savvy move on management's part, but the company MUST find a way to have scripts rise drastically, otherwise more inventory write-downs are in order. This quarter the write-down was 28% of COGS, and an elimination of this would allow the company to breathe a bit easier. Also, its worth noting that less write-downs would imply more scripts and sales, so a win all around for the company.

What To Do Now?

If you are invested in this company, you know what to expect: extreme stock price volatility. Shorts do have a solid argument that the company is on financial life support, and that script counts must absolutely skyrocket to justify a potentially profitable company. Bulls have a point in that this technology is proprietary, and that future partnerships can help create more awareness for the breakthrough. All this information together leads me to believe that the only way this company makes it is if they get acquired. They do not have the unlimited funds to pursue expensive drug development studies, and need better management to push forward their groundbreaking initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.