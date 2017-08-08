CoreLogic Acquires Clareity For Security And Workflow Solutions

The deal makes sense for CoreLogic, as security, identity and broker access management are increasingly important opportunities.

Clareity has created security and dashboard technologies optimized for the real estate MLS and brokerage industries.

Quick Take

Real estate data analytics company CoreLogic (CLGX) has announced the acquisition of Clareity for an undisclosed amount.

Clareity provides security identity and single sign-on access management software to real estate organizations.

CoreLogic gains a security and dashboard suite of capabilities along with the addition of Clareity's CEO Gregg Larson to the executive team, which should benefit CoreLogic on multiple levels.

Target Company

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Clareity was founded in 1996 to develop security software and related consulting services primarily focused on the online real estate market.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Gregg Larson, who was previously Director Marketing and Product Development at Moore Data Management Services.

Below is a brief overview video about Clareity’s broker dashboard:

(Source: Clareity)

Clareity's main offering is SafeMLS PLUS, an authentication suite that identifies and remediates account exhibiting risky behavior for sharing or unauthorized access.

It also provides a single sign-on dashboard that centralizes subscriber access.

Clareity's systems are in use by organizations that serve more than 850,000 real estate professionals.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. CoreLogic didn't file an 8-K form, which would have been required had the transaction resulted in a material change in financial condition. It also didn't provide and forward guidance changes, so I presume the deal was for a non-material amount.

Security technology companies are in high demand in recent years, as more companies move their IT infrastructure to public or hybrid cloud environments, and as security threats to those assets increase.

While security isn't glamorous, it's a necessary element in any IT solution, and CoreLogic's management is right to do everything it can to shore up its security posture.

Also, the deal expands CoreLogic's customer base in the Multiple Listing Organization and Association market in north America and with brokerages and agents.

The addition of Clareity to CoreLogic's Real Estate Solutions business segment will also help provide better access to external apps or web services, which the Clareity suite enables.

As Chris Bennett, head of Real Estate Solutions at CoreLogic stated in the deal announcement,

The Real Estate industry is full of visionary tech companies driving all of us forward. Every day, a cutting-edge app or web service is introduced to agents and brokers to help them find and serve customers. The addition of Clareity solutions to the CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions suite helps tech companies deliver those innovative tools to users more transparently.

So, in sum, the deal provides additional security assets and popular dashboard technology that increases CoreLogic's visibility and offerings in a large user-base market.

Clareity CEO Gregg Larson will also join CoreLogic's executive team, so CLGX also gains executive talent in the deal.

Assuming it didn't overpay for the deal, CoreLogic should benefit significantly from the addition of Clareity, and on multiple levels.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.