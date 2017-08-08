Teva's Shares Continue To Crater

The generics market is poised to grow, and Teva owns has some assets in its pipeline that could generate meaningful growth going forward.

Teva (TEVA) has lost a lot of value after weak Q2 results, and it seems like the company has a lot of things to work on in the future. Nevertheless shares are quite inexpensive, thus could work out for investors seeking capital gains who are not afraid of some risk.

Teva's recent big sell-off started when the company reported second quarter results that were not as good as expected:

Teva grossed $5.7 billion in revenues and earned $1.02 per share -- on a non-GAAP basis. When we look at the company's GAAP results, we see a big loss per share:

Teva lost $6 billion during the quarter, which is equal to a net loss per share of $5.94. The big difference between the GAAP net loss and the company's non-GAAP net earnings of $1 billion for the same period is due to a big goodwill charge primarily (which totaled $6.1 billion), but the company also made some other adjustments, including intangible asset amortizations ($400 million), legal expenses ($300 million) restructuring expenses ($100 million) and a couple of other items.

Excluding goodwill impairments and adjusting for those in non-GAAP results makes sense, I believe, as those clearly are one time items and as those are not affecting cash flows at all. Due to the fact that Teva is making many other adjustments as well, it somehow reminds me of Valeant (VRX), which also managed to somehow always report strong adjusted earnings despite GAAP losses mounting up. This does not mean that the two are the same, or heading into the same direction, but it is clearly not only the goodwill charge that is responsible for Teva's GAAP results coming in much worse than its adjusted results.

Teva's free cash flows were also hit, dropping significantly from $800 million to $570 million over the last year -- this is a sign that the adjustments Teva makes to its GAAP numbers might be too high, as one would expect free cash flows and non-GAAP earnings to come in relatively in line (for a company with low capital expenditures such as Teva).

Overall Teva's Q2 results thus were not good, and on top of that the company also cut its dividend by 75% -- the quarterly payout is now only $0.085 per share, which equals a dividend yield of 1.7% at the current price -- not nearly as much as investors were getting in the past:

Teva's dividend yield hasn't been this low since 2011, which makes Teva's shares highly unattractive for income investors, and which explains some of the selling pressure on Teva's shares, which has led to the big price decline we have seen over the last couple of days:

TEVA data by YCharts

At the time of writing Teva trades barely above $20, which is the lowest in more than ten years -- Teva's share price is down 63% over the last year alone.

Owning shares of the company has thus been rather disastrous so far, but that does not necessarily mean that buying into the company right now must be as disastrous going forward. Based on Teva's guidance, the company will produce operating cash flows of $4.5 billion this year, which should result in free cash flows of roughly $3.5 billion. This is a lot less than what the company has guided for in the past, but it is still a considerable amount of money relative to the company's value as a whole:

With a free cash flow estimate of $3.5 billion for the current year, Teva is currently trading at 5.8 times this year's free cash flow. This means a free cash flow yield of roughly 17% going forward, which could provide for strong returns -- as long as free cash flows remain stable in the future. With the company's dividend payout totaling just $350 million a year going forward, Teva could theoretically pay down a little more than $3 billion of its debt a year.

When we look at Teva's big net debt position, debt reduction rightly is one of the company's priorities right now. Most of that debt (about $30 billion) was taken on to pay for the generics business of Allergan (AGN), which has been a really bad move of Teva's management: The Actavis takeover produces a couple hundred millions of gross earnings each quarter, but Teva paid $40 billion for the unit (cash plus additionally issuing stock for the purchase). Those $40 billion Teva paid for Actavis are twice the value of the whole company right now (including the Actavis unit as well as all of Teva's other ventures) -- that acquisition has been an extraordinarily destructive move to Teva's shareholder value.

By paying down about $3 billion of debt each year Teva could theoretically bring its debt position down to $20 billion in five years, this would have the added benefit that the company's earnings as well as its cash flows would rise (due to lower interest expenses) over that time frame.

Generics market and Teva's growth outlook

Teva, with annual sales of $23 billion, is one of the bigger players in the global generics market. That market continues to grow at a steady pace globally, with forecasted growth rates of eleven percent annually (which would make the market hit $380 billion by 2021). The US market for generic drugs is growing at the same rate, thus Teva should be able to see growth in the US as well as internationally.

This market growth is one pillar for increasing revenues going forward (through higher sales for Teva's existing products), but there are other avenues for growth as well:

Teva's pipeline includes, among others, five phase III drug candidates, several phase II candidates and six drug candidates that are currently in the registration phase. One of those candidates currently waiting for registrations is Reslizumab (in growth markets, the drug has been approved elsewhere already). Reslizumab is poised to hit peak sales of $1 billion globally in a couple of years -- this alone would represent about five percent of Teva's total top line. Biosimilars could also be a growth driver going forward, such as Teva's biosimilar candidate for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin. Herceptin grossed annual sales of well above $6 billion in 2016, if Teva can capture just ten percent of that with its biosimilar (once approved), this would add more than half a billion dollars to Teva's top line. Rituxan is another multi-billion dollars drug from Roche, for which Teva is developping a biosimilar as well (which is also currently in the registration phase).

With the good outlook for the generics market as a whole and the added positives of Teva's specific drug candidates, it is not surprising that the company sees continuing sales growth going forward. Management believes that the company will gross more than $27 billion in 2019, which would represent a double digit increase from the current level over the next two years. With revenues expected to grow substantially, and with the added benefit of lower interest expenses (as Teva will continuously shrink its debt load), investors should see sizeable earnings growth in the long run, even though those earnings might be choppy (at least on a GAAP basis, due to goodwill impairments and other factors).

Since Teva expects to earn $4.40 per share (non-GAAP numbers), shares are trading for just 4.5 times this year's earnings. Despite the company's operational problems and huge debt load, it seems possible that such a low valuation could result in capital appreciation. If, for example, the company's multiple would rise to just six times earnings (which would still be a pretty low valuation), Teva's shares could rise 30% (to $26), thereby negating half of the recent price drop (which made Teva's shares drop from $32 to $20).

Takeaway

Teva's management has made a giant mistake when it went for Actavis, I believe, an acquisition that did not add much to the company's earnings and cash flows, but that has hurt the balance sheet immensely. Teva is now less flexible with new acquisitions, buybacks and its dividends, since Teva has to focus on reducing its debt levels.

Nevertheless Teva keeps producing a sizeable amount of free cash flows relative to its size, and due to a very low valuation shares could see some upside from the current level. If shares climbed back to $26, which would be half of the recent price fall, shares would appreciate 30%, and yet still trade at only six times earnings. For speculative investors Teva thus has potential right here, I believe.

